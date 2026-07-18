Last Minute Travel Deals for Seniors Announced
Seniors seeking significant savings on international travel can save thousands by taking advantage of last minute deals.
Los Angeles, CA, July 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Leading last minute travel deals for seniors have just been posted by TheThriftySeniorTraveler, a national Youtube channel that shares money-saving opportunities for individuals age 60 and older.
The current savings range from $3,200 to $6,000 per-person and include destinations including New Zealand, an African safari and a Mediterranean cruise. Some of the available trips do not charge a single supplement fee which makes them ideal for men and women who prefer to travel alone.
Departure dates for last minute trips range from a few weeks to several months from now. Trip companies note that last minute spaces are available on a first-come basis and are limited to space available.
To learn more go to the Youtube channel @TheThriftySeniorTraveler or access the latest savings at https://youtu.be/i3ykwBQN5Og?si=hadPIR1UFDDnAu5V.
TheThriftySeniorTraveler is hosted by Jesse Slome, director emeritus of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance and the former head of the Medicare insurance trade organization.
The current savings range from $3,200 to $6,000 per-person and include destinations including New Zealand, an African safari and a Mediterranean cruise. Some of the available trips do not charge a single supplement fee which makes them ideal for men and women who prefer to travel alone.
Departure dates for last minute trips range from a few weeks to several months from now. Trip companies note that last minute spaces are available on a first-come basis and are limited to space available.
To learn more go to the Youtube channel @TheThriftySeniorTraveler or access the latest savings at https://youtu.be/i3ykwBQN5Og?si=hadPIR1UFDDnAu5V.
TheThriftySeniorTraveler is hosted by Jesse Slome, director emeritus of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance and the former head of the Medicare insurance trade organization.
Contact
American Association for Long-Term Care InsuranceContact
Jesse Slome
818-597-3227
https://www.aaltci.org
Jesse Slome
818-597-3227
https://www.aaltci.org
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