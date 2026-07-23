Tampa Web Technologies Releases TWT AEO Ultimate, a Free WordPress Plugin That Prepares Sites to Be Cited by AI Search Engines
TWT AEO Ultimate, now live on WordPress.org, gives WordPress sites a complete Answer Engine Optimization layer — connected structured data, llms.txt, author E-E-A-T signals, and controls for more than 20 AI crawlers — at no cost, as search shifts from ranked links to AI-generated answers.
Tampa, FL, July 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tampa Web Technologies Inc. has released TWT AEO Ultimate
TWT AEO Ultimate, now live on WordPress.org, gives WordPress sites a complete Answer Engine Optimization layer — connected structured data, llms.txt, author E-E-A-T signals, and controls for more than 20 AI crawlers — at no cost, as search shifts from ranked links to AI-generated answers.
Contact
David Chamberlain
Founder, Tampa Web Technologies Inc.
TWT AEO Ultimate is available in the WordPress plugin directory.
TWT AEO Ultimate, now live on WordPress.org, gives WordPress sites a complete Answer Engine Optimization layer — connected structured data, llms.txt, author E-E-A-T signals, and controls for more than 20 AI crawlers — at no cost, as search shifts from ranked links to AI-generated answers.
Contact
David Chamberlain
Founder, Tampa Web Technologies Inc.
TWT AEO Ultimate is available in the WordPress plugin directory.
Contact
Tampa Web TechnologiesContact
David Chamberlain
656-245-4615
https://tampawebtech.com
David Chamberlain
656-245-4615
https://tampawebtech.com
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