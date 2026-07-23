Tampa Web Technologies Releases TWT AEO Ultimate, a Free WordPress Plugin That Prepares Sites to Be Cited by AI Search Engines

TWT AEO Ultimate, now live on WordPress.org, gives WordPress sites a complete Answer Engine Optimization layer — connected structured data, llms.txt, author E-E-A-T signals, and controls for more than 20 AI crawlers — at no cost, as search shifts from ranked links to AI-generated answers.