SottoPelle® Recognizes Karli Shives, PA, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Dublin, OH, July 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Karli Shives, MSPAS, PA-C, is a board-certified Physician Assistant with experience in medical, surgical, and cosmetic patient care. As part of the team at Dorner Plastic Surgery, she is dedicated to providing compassionate, personalized care and helping patients achieve their aesthetic and wellness goals through safe, evidence-based treatment plans.
Karli Shives, MSPAS, PA-C, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since January 2026 and looks forward to promoting wellness and improving the quality of life for her community.
To view additional information about Karli Shives, PA, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/293376/
Provider Information:
Karli Shives, PA
Dorner Plastic Surgery and Med Spa
4930 Bradenton Ave Dublin, OH 43017
https://dornerplasticsurgery.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms, but it does not achieve Long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bioidentical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
Karli Shives, MSPAS, PA-C, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since January 2026 and looks forward to promoting wellness and improving the quality of life for her community.
To view additional information about Karli Shives, PA, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/293376/
Provider Information:
Karli Shives, PA
Dorner Plastic Surgery and Med Spa
4930 Bradenton Ave Dublin, OH 43017
https://dornerplasticsurgery.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms, but it does not achieve Long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bioidentical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
Contact
SottoPelle TherapyContact
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
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