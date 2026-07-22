Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Seabed Services, LLC and an Undisclosed Buyer
Houston, TX, July 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark is pleased to announce the acquisition of Seabed Services, LLC by an undisclosed buyer.
Seabed Services, LLC serves the midstream pipeline industry. Design and engineering services are also provided to utility service providers, railroad maintenance, and highway construction industries to assist with erosion control and streambank stabilization needs. The Company offers services to the continental United States. With over 40 years in business, the Company has established itself as a market leader and developed long-standing client partnerships.
"We are excited about what the future holds for Seabed Services, and we are proud to have been part of its journey. We extend our best wishes to the Seabed Services team for a smooth and successful transition and look forward to seeing the organization's continued growth and achievements." – Jeffrey Garza, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Seabed Services, LLC serves the midstream pipeline industry. Design and engineering services are also provided to utility service providers, railroad maintenance, and highway construction industries to assist with erosion control and streambank stabilization needs. The Company offers services to the continental United States. With over 40 years in business, the Company has established itself as a market leader and developed long-standing client partnerships.
"We are excited about what the future holds for Seabed Services, and we are proud to have been part of its journey. We extend our best wishes to the Seabed Services team for a smooth and successful transition and look forward to seeing the organization's continued growth and achievements." – Jeffrey Garza, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
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