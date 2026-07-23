Naugatuck Valley ENT and Connecticut Ear, Nose & Throat Sinus & Allergy Specialists Announce Merger
Two of Connecticut’s leading ENT practices join forces to form Connecticut ENT Allergy & Sinus of Waterbury, CT and deliver broader, more comprehensive otolaryngology care to patients throughout the Connecticut region.
Waterbury, CT, July 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Naugatuck Valley Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates and Connecticut Ear, Nose & Throat Sinus & Allergy Specialists, P.C., today announced their merger, effective July 1, 2026. The new company will be called Connecticut ENT Allergy & Sinus and will serve as one of the most comprehensive ENT practices in Connecticut, offering patients a wider range of specialized services, more provider options, and expanded access to care.
Naugatuck Valley ENT, based at 171 Grandview Avenue in Waterbury, has built a strong reputation for adult and pediatric ENT care, supported by board-certified physicians, a full range of surgical services, comprehensive audiology services, and a dedicated clinical team. Connecticut Ear, Nose & Throat Sinus & Allergy Specialists, headquartered at 21 West Main Street in Waterbury, with satellite offices in Southbury and Southington, has earned a reputation for excellence in otolaryngology, offering specialized ENT treatments and a multidisciplinary team of clinicians, audiologists, and advanced practice nurses.
Together, the merged practice of Connecticut ENT Allergy & Sinus will offer patients a seamless continuum of ENT care, providing treatment for ear conditions, allergies, sinusitis, ear infections, balance issues, snoring, sleep apnea, hearing loss, and speech and swallowing disorders. Additionally, the new company will offer in-office procedures such as balloon sinuplasty, Vivaer® (nasal congestion relief), Rhinaer® (chronic rhinitis relief), Propel® Sinus (post-surgery implant), Inspire® Sleep (sleep apnea relief), hearing aid services, hybrid remote audiology, a voice disorders center, a sleep disorder evaluation and treatment center, head and neck surgery and comprehensive pediatric ENT. All ENT physicians at the combined practice are board-certified in Otolaryngology.
“This merger reflects our shared commitment to delivering the highest-quality ear, nose, and throat care to the communities we serve,” said Dr. Raymond Winicki, Partner at Naugatuck Valley Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates. “By combining our teams, our expertise, and our resources, we are better positioned than ever to meet the growing needs of our patients across Connecticut.”
“Our patients have always been at the center of everything we do,” said Dr. Neil Schiff, Partner at Connecticut Ear, Nose & Throat Sinus & Allergy Specialists. “Joining with NVENTA allows us to expand the scope and depth of care we can offer while maintaining the personalized, compassionate approach our patients have come to expect.”
Patients of both practices will continue to be seen at existing locations during the transition period, with no disruption to scheduled appointments or ongoing treatment plans. Additional details regarding combined services, provider availability, and future locations will be communicated directly to patients and updated on both practice websites.
About Naugatuck Valley Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates
Naugatuck Valley Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates provides adult and pediatric ENT care from its Waterbury, CT office. Its board-certified physicians, nurses, and specialists treat a full range of ENT conditions, including allergies, sinusitis, ear infections, balance disorders, snoring, sleep apnea, hearing loss, and speech and swallowing problems. NVENTA is dedicated to delivering the best-quality ENT care in a responsive and considerate environment. For more information, please call (203) 578-4630.
About Connecticut Ear, Nose & Throat Sinus & Allergy Specialists, P.C.
Connecticut Ear, Nose & Throat Sinus & Allergy Specialists is a Waterbury-based otolaryngology practice with a team of board-certified physicians and clinicians committed to comprehensive, patient-centered care for patients of all ages. The practice offers a wide range of ENT services, including in-office balloon sinuplasty, a Voice Disorders Center, a Sleep Disorder Evaluation and Treatment Center, and allergy management. CT ENT physicians are affiliated with St. Mary’s Hospital, Naugatuck Valley Surgical Center, and Waterbury Hospital. For more information, call (203) 574-3777.
Connecticut ENT Allergy & Sinus
The newly-formed Connecticut ENT Allergy & Sinus delivers expert ear, nose, throat, and head and neck medical and surgical care for adults and children from our Waterbury, Southbury, and Southington, CT offices. Our board-certified doctors and specialists treat the full spectrum of ENT conditions, including allergy and sinus conditions, ear infections, hearing and balance disorders, snoring and sleep apnea, head, neck, and thyroid masses, speech and swallowing difficulties, and pediatric ENT evaluation and management. We are committed to exceptional, patient-centered care where our providers and staff work together to help you understand your condition and get on the path to better health faster. Contact us at (203) 578-4630 or (203) 574-3777 and visit our website: connecticutent.com/
Media Contact:
Tina LaRiviere
Chief Financial Officer
Connecticut ENT Allergy & Sinus
(formerly Naugatuck Valley ENT Associates)
171 Grandview Avenue, Suite 201
Waterbury, CT 06708
(203) 578-4630
Dana K. Cipriano
Practice Administrator
Connecticut ENT Allergy & Sinus
(formerly Connecticut Ear, Nose & Throat Sinus & Allergy Specialists, P.C.)
One Exchange Place
21 West Main Street, 3rd Floor
Waterbury, CT 06702-2013
(203) 574-3777
Naugatuck Valley ENT, based at 171 Grandview Avenue in Waterbury, has built a strong reputation for adult and pediatric ENT care, supported by board-certified physicians, a full range of surgical services, comprehensive audiology services, and a dedicated clinical team. Connecticut Ear, Nose & Throat Sinus & Allergy Specialists, headquartered at 21 West Main Street in Waterbury, with satellite offices in Southbury and Southington, has earned a reputation for excellence in otolaryngology, offering specialized ENT treatments and a multidisciplinary team of clinicians, audiologists, and advanced practice nurses.
Together, the merged practice of Connecticut ENT Allergy & Sinus will offer patients a seamless continuum of ENT care, providing treatment for ear conditions, allergies, sinusitis, ear infections, balance issues, snoring, sleep apnea, hearing loss, and speech and swallowing disorders. Additionally, the new company will offer in-office procedures such as balloon sinuplasty, Vivaer® (nasal congestion relief), Rhinaer® (chronic rhinitis relief), Propel® Sinus (post-surgery implant), Inspire® Sleep (sleep apnea relief), hearing aid services, hybrid remote audiology, a voice disorders center, a sleep disorder evaluation and treatment center, head and neck surgery and comprehensive pediatric ENT. All ENT physicians at the combined practice are board-certified in Otolaryngology.
“This merger reflects our shared commitment to delivering the highest-quality ear, nose, and throat care to the communities we serve,” said Dr. Raymond Winicki, Partner at Naugatuck Valley Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates. “By combining our teams, our expertise, and our resources, we are better positioned than ever to meet the growing needs of our patients across Connecticut.”
“Our patients have always been at the center of everything we do,” said Dr. Neil Schiff, Partner at Connecticut Ear, Nose & Throat Sinus & Allergy Specialists. “Joining with NVENTA allows us to expand the scope and depth of care we can offer while maintaining the personalized, compassionate approach our patients have come to expect.”
Patients of both practices will continue to be seen at existing locations during the transition period, with no disruption to scheduled appointments or ongoing treatment plans. Additional details regarding combined services, provider availability, and future locations will be communicated directly to patients and updated on both practice websites.
About Naugatuck Valley Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates
Naugatuck Valley Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates provides adult and pediatric ENT care from its Waterbury, CT office. Its board-certified physicians, nurses, and specialists treat a full range of ENT conditions, including allergies, sinusitis, ear infections, balance disorders, snoring, sleep apnea, hearing loss, and speech and swallowing problems. NVENTA is dedicated to delivering the best-quality ENT care in a responsive and considerate environment. For more information, please call (203) 578-4630.
About Connecticut Ear, Nose & Throat Sinus & Allergy Specialists, P.C.
Connecticut Ear, Nose & Throat Sinus & Allergy Specialists is a Waterbury-based otolaryngology practice with a team of board-certified physicians and clinicians committed to comprehensive, patient-centered care for patients of all ages. The practice offers a wide range of ENT services, including in-office balloon sinuplasty, a Voice Disorders Center, a Sleep Disorder Evaluation and Treatment Center, and allergy management. CT ENT physicians are affiliated with St. Mary’s Hospital, Naugatuck Valley Surgical Center, and Waterbury Hospital. For more information, call (203) 574-3777.
Connecticut ENT Allergy & Sinus
The newly-formed Connecticut ENT Allergy & Sinus delivers expert ear, nose, throat, and head and neck medical and surgical care for adults and children from our Waterbury, Southbury, and Southington, CT offices. Our board-certified doctors and specialists treat the full spectrum of ENT conditions, including allergy and sinus conditions, ear infections, hearing and balance disorders, snoring and sleep apnea, head, neck, and thyroid masses, speech and swallowing difficulties, and pediatric ENT evaluation and management. We are committed to exceptional, patient-centered care where our providers and staff work together to help you understand your condition and get on the path to better health faster. Contact us at (203) 578-4630 or (203) 574-3777 and visit our website: connecticutent.com/
Media Contact:
Tina LaRiviere
Chief Financial Officer
Connecticut ENT Allergy & Sinus
(formerly Naugatuck Valley ENT Associates)
171 Grandview Avenue, Suite 201
Waterbury, CT 06708
(203) 578-4630
Dana K. Cipriano
Practice Administrator
Connecticut ENT Allergy & Sinus
(formerly Connecticut Ear, Nose & Throat Sinus & Allergy Specialists, P.C.)
One Exchange Place
21 West Main Street, 3rd Floor
Waterbury, CT 06702-2013
(203) 574-3777
Contact
Connecticut ENT Allergy & SinusContact
Tina LaRiviere
(203) 578-4630
https://connecticutent.com/
Tina LaRiviere
(203) 578-4630
https://connecticutent.com/
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