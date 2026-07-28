ARC Clean Technology and Idaho National Laboratory Formalize Strategic Partnership to Deploy First-of-a-Kind ARC-100 Small Modular Reactor
Strategic, multi-year agreement establishes the framework for the first-of-a-kind (FOAK) deployment of the ARC-100 SMR at Idaho National Laboratory
Washington, DC, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ARC Clean Technology Inc. (ARC) today announced the execution of a Strategic Partnership Project agreement with Battelle Energy Alliance, LLC (BEA), the management and operating contractor of Idaho National Laboratory (INL). The agreement establishes a comprehensive, multi-year framework to support the First-of-a-Kind (FOAK) deployment of the ARC-100 Small Modular Reactor (SMR) at INL, a landmark milestone in bringing advanced nuclear energy to commercial reality.
This formalization builds on a longstanding relationship. INL has been an integral member of ARC’s team under the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Advanced Reactor Concepts 2020 (ARC-20) Program, contributing critical technical expertise to the ARC-20 project. INL’s support has spanned key areas including fuel design and analysis, Probabilistic Risk Assessment (PRA), and regulatory engagement with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). This close collaboration has laid the groundwork for today’s announcement.
Under the agreement, INL will bring its full spectrum of nuclear research expertise to bear on the design, demonstration, and deployment of the ARC-100, a 100 MWe sodium-cooled fast reactor designed for safe, flexible, and economical operation. Support spans multiple technical functions including engineering and design, advanced materials and manufacturing, high-performance computing and modeling, irradiation testing, reactor commissioning and operation, and site development; covering the full lifecycle from detailed design through FOAK deployment.
“This partnership with Idaho National Laboratory marks a pivotal step in ARC’s mission to bring safe, reliable, advanced nuclear energy to the world,” said Irfan Ali, President & Chief Strategy Officer, ARC Clean Technology Inc. “INL’s capabilities in reactor design, materials science, and regulatory engagement are unmatched, and we look forward to working alongside their expert teams to demonstrate the promise of our technology.”
“INL specializes in advanced reactor technologies, and we look forward to supporting ARC as they work toward the first deployment of the ARC-100,” said Jess Gehin, INL Associate Laboratory Director for Nuclear Science & Technology. “Our teams will contribute our expertise in design review, materials evaluation and safety analysis to help guide the project forward.”
As the DOE’s lead laboratory for nuclear energy research and development, INL offers unique DOE-authorized facilities including the Advanced Test Reactor (ATR), the Transient Reactor Test Facility (TREAT), and the Materials and Fuels Complex (MFC). These facilities position INL as an essential partner for companies advancing next-generation reactor technologies.
The agreement covers the full lifecycle of reactor development, from detailed design through demonstration, operation, and eventual decommissioning or mission conversion. Individual Project Task Statements (PTSs) will define specific scopes of work, deliverables, and funding within the strategic framework, each subject to approval by DOE.
The partnership underscores ARC’s commitment to rigorous, science-based development and to working within established U.S. nuclear regulatory and quality assurance frameworks as it advances toward demonstration and deployment.
In the United States, the ARC-100 is positioned to help address the growing demand for reliable, firm power as the nation’s energy needs continue to expand, including the rapidly growing power requirements of data centers and artificial intelligence infrastructure, where the ARC-100’s compact footprint and dispatchable output make it a compelling solution.
Internationally, a proven FOAK deployment at INL would establish the ARC-100 as a compelling export opportunity, enabling the United States to offer allies and partners a world-class advanced reactor technology, strengthening energy security, deepening strategic relationships, and countering the growing influence of state-sponsored nuclear programs from geopolitical competitors. A successful ARC-100 deployment would reinforce American leadership in the global nuclear sector at a critical moment in the energy transition.
About ARC Clean Technology Inc.
ARC is an advanced nuclear technology company developing the ARC-100, a 100 MWe sodium-cooled, metal-fueled fast reactor designed to provide safe, reliable, and economical carbon-free energy. The ARC-100 builds on proven technology with decades of operational experience and is designed for both grid-scale electricity generation and industrial applications, including decarbonization of heavy industry. ARC is committed to delivering sustainable energy solutions that support global climate goals while meeting the growing demand for clean, firm power. ARC is a recipient of an award under the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program (ARDP), that promotes accelerated advanced SMR development in the United States and globally. ARC is headquartered in Washington, DC.
About Idaho National Laboratory
Battelle Energy Alliance manages INL for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy. INL is the nation’s center for nuclear energy research and development, and also performs research in each of DOE’s strategic goal areas: energy, national security, science and the environment. For more information, visit www.inl.gov. Follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.
For more information, please visit www.arc-cleantech.com
Media Inquiries
ARC Clean Technology
Sandra Donnelly
sdonnelly@arc-cleantech.com
This formalization builds on a longstanding relationship. INL has been an integral member of ARC’s team under the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Advanced Reactor Concepts 2020 (ARC-20) Program, contributing critical technical expertise to the ARC-20 project. INL’s support has spanned key areas including fuel design and analysis, Probabilistic Risk Assessment (PRA), and regulatory engagement with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). This close collaboration has laid the groundwork for today’s announcement.
Under the agreement, INL will bring its full spectrum of nuclear research expertise to bear on the design, demonstration, and deployment of the ARC-100, a 100 MWe sodium-cooled fast reactor designed for safe, flexible, and economical operation. Support spans multiple technical functions including engineering and design, advanced materials and manufacturing, high-performance computing and modeling, irradiation testing, reactor commissioning and operation, and site development; covering the full lifecycle from detailed design through FOAK deployment.
“This partnership with Idaho National Laboratory marks a pivotal step in ARC’s mission to bring safe, reliable, advanced nuclear energy to the world,” said Irfan Ali, President & Chief Strategy Officer, ARC Clean Technology Inc. “INL’s capabilities in reactor design, materials science, and regulatory engagement are unmatched, and we look forward to working alongside their expert teams to demonstrate the promise of our technology.”
“INL specializes in advanced reactor technologies, and we look forward to supporting ARC as they work toward the first deployment of the ARC-100,” said Jess Gehin, INL Associate Laboratory Director for Nuclear Science & Technology. “Our teams will contribute our expertise in design review, materials evaluation and safety analysis to help guide the project forward.”
As the DOE’s lead laboratory for nuclear energy research and development, INL offers unique DOE-authorized facilities including the Advanced Test Reactor (ATR), the Transient Reactor Test Facility (TREAT), and the Materials and Fuels Complex (MFC). These facilities position INL as an essential partner for companies advancing next-generation reactor technologies.
The agreement covers the full lifecycle of reactor development, from detailed design through demonstration, operation, and eventual decommissioning or mission conversion. Individual Project Task Statements (PTSs) will define specific scopes of work, deliverables, and funding within the strategic framework, each subject to approval by DOE.
The partnership underscores ARC’s commitment to rigorous, science-based development and to working within established U.S. nuclear regulatory and quality assurance frameworks as it advances toward demonstration and deployment.
In the United States, the ARC-100 is positioned to help address the growing demand for reliable, firm power as the nation’s energy needs continue to expand, including the rapidly growing power requirements of data centers and artificial intelligence infrastructure, where the ARC-100’s compact footprint and dispatchable output make it a compelling solution.
Internationally, a proven FOAK deployment at INL would establish the ARC-100 as a compelling export opportunity, enabling the United States to offer allies and partners a world-class advanced reactor technology, strengthening energy security, deepening strategic relationships, and countering the growing influence of state-sponsored nuclear programs from geopolitical competitors. A successful ARC-100 deployment would reinforce American leadership in the global nuclear sector at a critical moment in the energy transition.
About ARC Clean Technology Inc.
ARC is an advanced nuclear technology company developing the ARC-100, a 100 MWe sodium-cooled, metal-fueled fast reactor designed to provide safe, reliable, and economical carbon-free energy. The ARC-100 builds on proven technology with decades of operational experience and is designed for both grid-scale electricity generation and industrial applications, including decarbonization of heavy industry. ARC is committed to delivering sustainable energy solutions that support global climate goals while meeting the growing demand for clean, firm power. ARC is a recipient of an award under the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program (ARDP), that promotes accelerated advanced SMR development in the United States and globally. ARC is headquartered in Washington, DC.
About Idaho National Laboratory
Battelle Energy Alliance manages INL for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy. INL is the nation’s center for nuclear energy research and development, and also performs research in each of DOE’s strategic goal areas: energy, national security, science and the environment. For more information, visit www.inl.gov. Follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.
For more information, please visit www.arc-cleantech.com
Media Inquiries
ARC Clean Technology
Sandra Donnelly
sdonnelly@arc-cleantech.com
Contact
ARC Clean Technology, Inc.Contact
Sandra Donnelly
506-654-0881
https://arc-cleantech.com
Sandra Donnelly
506-654-0881
https://arc-cleantech.com
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