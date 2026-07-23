World Animal Welfare Launches Free Global Platform Connecting Animal Shelters With Volunteers
World Animal Welfare Inc., a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has launched a free global platform connecting animal shelters, rescues, and sanctuaries with volunteers. Unlike most work-exchange platforms, WAW charges neither shelters nor volunteers. Shelters list standardized volunteer positions and message applicants directly. The platform is already active across 10+ countries, including Costa Rica, Colombia, Greece, Mexico, and Thailand, with more shelters onboarding worldwide.
Wilmington, CT, July 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- New nonprofit removes cost as a barrier on both sides, aiming to make animal welfare volunteering accessible worldwide.
World Animal Welfare Inc. (WAW), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, recently announced the public launch of its global platform connecting animal shelters, rescues, and sanctuaries with volunteers. Unlike most volunteer-matching services, WAW charges nothing to either shelters or volunteers, positioning itself against a market where paid membership or placement fees are the norm.
The platform allows shelters to create profiles and list volunteer positions, including Dog Walker, Cat Caregiver, Animal Feeder, Animal Socializer, Cleaning Assistant, Handyman, and Allround Talent. Volunteers can browse opportunities, apply directly, and communicate privately with shelters through the platform's built-in messaging system. A resource hub and emergency support function round out the offering.
WAW's no-fee model applies to the core service in full. Shelters may optionally offer paid accommodation to volunteers, but only where a free alternative also exists, preserving access for volunteers who cannot afford to pay. Donation support works differently too: rather than running shelter-specific fundraising campaigns, WAW draws on a general emergency fund, a structure designed to avoid the appearance of favoring individual shelters over others.
"Visibility and support should not cost you anything," said Jessica Dzikonski, founder of World Animal Welfare. "Your time belongs to the animals, not to a subscription fee or a placement charge."
The organization is run by a three-person board, with founder Jessica joined by Mareike and Tesfay. WAW has already onboarded shelters and rescues across 10+ countries, including Costa Rica, Colombia, Greece, Mexico, Thailand, Nepal, New Zealand, Cyprus, Portugal, and India, with outreach ongoing worldwide.
World Animal Welfare is a Delaware-registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit operating a free global platform that connects animal shelters, rescues, and sanctuaries with volunteers. The organization does not charge shelters or volunteers for access to its core matching service. More information is available at world-animal-welfare.com.
Press Contact Jessica Dzikonski
World Animal Welfare
info@world-animal-welfare.com
world-animal-welfare.com
World Animal Welfare Inc. (WAW), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, recently announced the public launch of its global platform connecting animal shelters, rescues, and sanctuaries with volunteers. Unlike most volunteer-matching services, WAW charges nothing to either shelters or volunteers, positioning itself against a market where paid membership or placement fees are the norm.
The platform allows shelters to create profiles and list volunteer positions, including Dog Walker, Cat Caregiver, Animal Feeder, Animal Socializer, Cleaning Assistant, Handyman, and Allround Talent. Volunteers can browse opportunities, apply directly, and communicate privately with shelters through the platform's built-in messaging system. A resource hub and emergency support function round out the offering.
WAW's no-fee model applies to the core service in full. Shelters may optionally offer paid accommodation to volunteers, but only where a free alternative also exists, preserving access for volunteers who cannot afford to pay. Donation support works differently too: rather than running shelter-specific fundraising campaigns, WAW draws on a general emergency fund, a structure designed to avoid the appearance of favoring individual shelters over others.
"Visibility and support should not cost you anything," said Jessica Dzikonski, founder of World Animal Welfare. "Your time belongs to the animals, not to a subscription fee or a placement charge."
The organization is run by a three-person board, with founder Jessica joined by Mareike and Tesfay. WAW has already onboarded shelters and rescues across 10+ countries, including Costa Rica, Colombia, Greece, Mexico, Thailand, Nepal, New Zealand, Cyprus, Portugal, and India, with outreach ongoing worldwide.
World Animal Welfare is a Delaware-registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit operating a free global platform that connects animal shelters, rescues, and sanctuaries with volunteers. The organization does not charge shelters or volunteers for access to its core matching service. More information is available at world-animal-welfare.com.
Press Contact Jessica Dzikonski
World Animal Welfare
info@world-animal-welfare.com
world-animal-welfare.com
Contact
World Animal Welfare Inc.Contact
Jessica Dzikonski
+4915229290037
https://www.world-animal-welfare.com
Jessica Dzikonski
+4915229290037
https://www.world-animal-welfare.com
Categories