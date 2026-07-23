World Animal Welfare Launches Free Global Platform Connecting Animal Shelters With Volunteers

World Animal Welfare Inc., a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has launched a free global platform connecting animal shelters, rescues, and sanctuaries with volunteers. Unlike most work-exchange platforms, WAW charges neither shelters nor volunteers. Shelters list standardized volunteer positions and message applicants directly. The platform is already active across 10+ countries, including Costa Rica, Colombia, Greece, Mexico, and Thailand, with more shelters onboarding worldwide.