Garnadi Opens Private Pre-Orders for Its Inaugural Hypercar
Production will be limited to fewer than 50 hyper-personalized, investment-grade vehicles annually
Granby, CT, July 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Garnadi today officially launched as a new global luxury mobility and design brand, entering the market with a differentiated model built around hyper-personalization, ultra-limited production, and long-term value creation.
Headquartered in New York, with design and technology operations in Silicon Valley and a growing international presence, Garnadi is positioning itself at the intersection of engineering, design, and alternative assets. The company is structured to serve a segment of ultra-high-net-worth collectors who increasingly view rare vehicles as part of a broader portfolio of collectible investments.
As part of its launch, Garnadi has opened private pre-orders for its inaugural hypercar, priced at $9 million, with production limited to fewer than 50 units annually.
Unlike traditional automotive brands, Garnadi does not offer standardized models, public configurations, or retail distribution. Each vehicle is assembled in-house and developed through a private commissioning process, resulting in a one-of-one outcome tailored to the individual owner's vision, preferences, and personal narrative.
"We did not set out to build another car company," said Omila Mannapperuma, Founder of Garnadi. "We are building a brand around how the highest level of buyers actually think about ownership today. At this level, it is not about choosing from a set of options. It is about creating something that reflects who you are and holds value over time."
The company's approach reflects a broader shift in the luxury market, where scarcity, provenance, and identity are becoming central to how assets are evaluated. Garnadi's model prioritizes low-volume production, in-house assembly, and deep customization, incorporating advanced engineering, aerospace-grade materials, and AI-assisted design.
"Luxury is moving away from access and toward meaning," Mannapperuma added. "What matters is not how many units you can produce, but how much significance each one holds."
In addition to its hypercar program, Garnadi is developing a broader portfolio of limited-edition products, including electric mobility and timepieces, all unified by a focus on rarity, craftsmanship, and long-term relevance.
Ownership is structured through a private model that enables ongoing commissioning opportunities over time, creating continuity between the brand and its collector base.
Private pre-orders for the inaugural hypercar are now open through application.
About Garnadi
Garnadi is a global luxury mobility and design brand creating ultra-limited, hyper-personalized vehicles and collectible objects. Headquartered in New York with operations spanning Silicon Valley and international markets, the company operates at the intersection of engineering, design, and long-term value creation. Each Garnadi product is assembled in-house and commissioned privately, ensuring no two pieces are alike. The brand is built on a foundation of scarcity, customization, and enduring design, serving collectors seeking assets that combine performance, identity, and long-term significance. For more information, visit: www.garnadi.com.
Headquartered in New York, with design and technology operations in Silicon Valley and a growing international presence, Garnadi is positioning itself at the intersection of engineering, design, and alternative assets. The company is structured to serve a segment of ultra-high-net-worth collectors who increasingly view rare vehicles as part of a broader portfolio of collectible investments.
As part of its launch, Garnadi has opened private pre-orders for its inaugural hypercar, priced at $9 million, with production limited to fewer than 50 units annually.
Unlike traditional automotive brands, Garnadi does not offer standardized models, public configurations, or retail distribution. Each vehicle is assembled in-house and developed through a private commissioning process, resulting in a one-of-one outcome tailored to the individual owner's vision, preferences, and personal narrative.
"We did not set out to build another car company," said Omila Mannapperuma, Founder of Garnadi. "We are building a brand around how the highest level of buyers actually think about ownership today. At this level, it is not about choosing from a set of options. It is about creating something that reflects who you are and holds value over time."
The company's approach reflects a broader shift in the luxury market, where scarcity, provenance, and identity are becoming central to how assets are evaluated. Garnadi's model prioritizes low-volume production, in-house assembly, and deep customization, incorporating advanced engineering, aerospace-grade materials, and AI-assisted design.
"Luxury is moving away from access and toward meaning," Mannapperuma added. "What matters is not how many units you can produce, but how much significance each one holds."
In addition to its hypercar program, Garnadi is developing a broader portfolio of limited-edition products, including electric mobility and timepieces, all unified by a focus on rarity, craftsmanship, and long-term relevance.
Ownership is structured through a private model that enables ongoing commissioning opportunities over time, creating continuity between the brand and its collector base.
Private pre-orders for the inaugural hypercar are now open through application.
About Garnadi
Garnadi is a global luxury mobility and design brand creating ultra-limited, hyper-personalized vehicles and collectible objects. Headquartered in New York with operations spanning Silicon Valley and international markets, the company operates at the intersection of engineering, design, and long-term value creation. Each Garnadi product is assembled in-house and commissioned privately, ensuring no two pieces are alike. The brand is built on a foundation of scarcity, customization, and enduring design, serving collectors seeking assets that combine performance, identity, and long-term significance. For more information, visit: www.garnadi.com.
Contact
GarnadiContact
Ana Tackett
480-859-0899
www.garnadi.com/
Ana Tackett
480-859-0899
www.garnadi.com/
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