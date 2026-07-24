Announcing DSI’s 30th DoW/VA & Government Health IT Summit
Health IT community will convene in Washington, DC this October 20-21
Washington, DC, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The 30th DoW/VA & Government Health IT Summit will convene leaders from the Department of War (DoW), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), federal government agencies, academia, and industry to advance a seamless, integrated, and patient-centered healthcare ecosystem for Veterans and Servicemembers. Throughout the Summit, speakers will examine current challenges, acquisition priorities, and emerging trends shaping the future of government healthcare IT.
Discussions will focus on overcoming data management barriers, strengthening enterprise-scale IT infrastructure, enhancing cybersecurity and digital capabilities, and expanding innovation initiatives across the VA and DHA. Sessions will also explore the responsible integration of AI to support more personalized care, advancements in digital health experiences, and accelerating agile technology adoption across the continuum of care. Attendees will gain critical insights from health IT leaders while exploring the technologies, policies, acquisition strategies, and collaborative efforts that are transforming Warfighter and Veteran healthcare and improving mission readiness across the federal health enterprise.
Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with and ask questions of speakers and key decision-makers who are actively shaping the future of government health IT. Join the health IT community at the 30th DoW/VA & Government Health IT Summit this October to take part in discussions focused on driving better outcomes in health IT to transform military medicine and Veteran healthcare.
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the Summit. The DoW/VA & Government Health IT Summit provides opportunities including exhibit space, roundtable discussions, product demonstrations, and networking receptions. To learn more about sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org or 201.987.1803.
Active military and government personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 30th DoW/VA & Government Health IT Summit can visit the event website for registration information. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions may contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org or 201.987.0183.
Discussions will focus on overcoming data management barriers, strengthening enterprise-scale IT infrastructure, enhancing cybersecurity and digital capabilities, and expanding innovation initiatives across the VA and DHA. Sessions will also explore the responsible integration of AI to support more personalized care, advancements in digital health experiences, and accelerating agile technology adoption across the continuum of care. Attendees will gain critical insights from health IT leaders while exploring the technologies, policies, acquisition strategies, and collaborative efforts that are transforming Warfighter and Veteran healthcare and improving mission readiness across the federal health enterprise.
Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with and ask questions of speakers and key decision-makers who are actively shaping the future of government health IT. Join the health IT community at the 30th DoW/VA & Government Health IT Summit this October to take part in discussions focused on driving better outcomes in health IT to transform military medicine and Veteran healthcare.
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the Summit. The DoW/VA & Government Health IT Summit provides opportunities including exhibit space, roundtable discussions, product demonstrations, and networking receptions. To learn more about sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org or 201.987.1803.
Active military and government personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 30th DoW/VA & Government Health IT Summit can visit the event website for registration information. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions may contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org or 201.987.0183.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Emma Watters
201.987-0183
https://healthit.dsigroup.org/
Emma Watters
201.987-0183
https://healthit.dsigroup.org/
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