Announcing DSI’s Integrated C2 Summit
The C2 community will convene in National Harbor, MD this November 18 -19.
National Harbor, MD, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute’s Integrated C2 Summit will bring together leaders from the military services, federal government, industry, and academia in a town hall style forum to explore the technologies, strategies, and concepts transforming military communications, command, and control systems across land, air, sea, space, and cyber domains. This year’s Summit will highlight how the Department of War is developing the next generation of command and control capabilities, from tactical communications and resilient networking to cloud-enabled data architectures, AI-driven decision support, and multi-domain operational integration.
The Department of War is prioritizing investments in advanced communications and next generation C2 capabilities with a FY 2027 budget request for $2 billion for command-and-control technologies and worldwide operational support. As the Joint Force is preparing to operate in increasing denied, degraded, contested environments, resilient communications and integrated command and control (C2) are crucial to mission success. The future operating environment demands the ability to rapidly connect sensors, decision-makers, and shooters across domains in real-time to maintain situational awareness, accelerate decision-making, and deliver effects at speed and scale. Speakers and sessions at this year’s event will explore the need for advanced communications, resilient networks, data integration, AI-enabled decision support, and Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2).
Join the Integrated C2 Summit to take part in discussions and engage with leaders across the community who are focused on driving the information and operational advantage for the Joint Force. Attendees will gain insights into how these technologies are enabling information dominance, accelerating decision superiority, and strengthening operational effectiveness across the Joint Force. DSI’s team specializes in the extensive research and development of our Summit’s content and focus areas, and we will assemble the most respected minds in the C5ISR community.
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the Summit. The Integrated C2 Summit provides opportunities including exhibit space, roundtable discussions, product demonstrations, and networking receptions. To learn more about sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org or 201.987.1803.
Active-duty US military and government personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Integrated C2 Summit can visit the event website for registration information: https://c2.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions may contact Carlos Jerez at cjerez@dsigroup.org or 201.824.0077.
The Department of War is prioritizing investments in advanced communications and next generation C2 capabilities with a FY 2027 budget request for $2 billion for command-and-control technologies and worldwide operational support. As the Joint Force is preparing to operate in increasing denied, degraded, contested environments, resilient communications and integrated command and control (C2) are crucial to mission success. The future operating environment demands the ability to rapidly connect sensors, decision-makers, and shooters across domains in real-time to maintain situational awareness, accelerate decision-making, and deliver effects at speed and scale. Speakers and sessions at this year’s event will explore the need for advanced communications, resilient networks, data integration, AI-enabled decision support, and Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2).
Join the Integrated C2 Summit to take part in discussions and engage with leaders across the community who are focused on driving the information and operational advantage for the Joint Force. Attendees will gain insights into how these technologies are enabling information dominance, accelerating decision superiority, and strengthening operational effectiveness across the Joint Force. DSI’s team specializes in the extensive research and development of our Summit’s content and focus areas, and we will assemble the most respected minds in the C5ISR community.
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the Summit. The Integrated C2 Summit provides opportunities including exhibit space, roundtable discussions, product demonstrations, and networking receptions. To learn more about sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org or 201.987.1803.
Active-duty US military and government personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Integrated C2 Summit can visit the event website for registration information: https://c2.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions may contact Carlos Jerez at cjerez@dsigroup.org or 201.824.0077.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Carlos Jerez
201.824.0077
https://c2.dsigroup.org/
Carlos Jerez
201.824.0077
https://c2.dsigroup.org/
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