AAEON Prioritizes Durability with the Release of New COM Express Type 6 Modules
AAEON’s latest COM Express Type 6 Modules offer cost-efficient Intel Atom and Processor N-series performance for transportation, signage, and healthcare applications.
Taipei, Taiwan, July 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Leading provider of Computer-on-Modules AAEON (Stock Code: 6579) today introduced the COM-TWLC6 Rev.B, COM-ASLC6 Rev.B, and COM-ADNC6 Rev.B COM Express Type 6 modules, powered by Intel Atom and Processor N-series CPUs.
This lineup differentiates itself from AAEON’s previous Amston Lake and Alder Lake-N powered COM Express Type 6 modules through a number of subtle, yet important design choices. One example of this is the presence of 16GB of soldered LPDDR5x system memory compared to the SODIMM-based DDR5 previously supported. This switch serves to bolster module durability for high-vibration applications, as well as providing the typical benefits that come with LPDDR5x’s lower power profile.
Also of note is 128GB of onboard eMMC storage, which further contributes to the modules’ reliability and shock resistance, while also reducing reliance on external SSD wiring to carrier boards to host OS, configuration files, and system logs. Given these changes, the modules are primarily positioned as foundations upon which to build rugged, cost-efficient solutions across transportation, signage, and healthcare.
A range of interfaces are provided for routing to custom carrier boards, including a total of ten USB (USB 2.0 x 8, USB 3.2 Gen 2 x 2) and 2.5GbE. Options useful for industrial setups also feature, with 2-Wire UART, a GPIO 8-bit, SMBus, and I2C available. For expansion, each are equipped with flexible PCIe 3.0 lane configurations of PCIe x2 + PCIe x2 + two PCIe x1, alongside optional SATA co-lay functionality.
For digital signage and industrial HMI applications, the modules possess a well-rounded selection of display options. For the former, the modules present with dual display port interfaces (3840 x 2160 @60 Hz), while the latter is catered to through 18/24-bit single or dual-channel LVDS (1920 x 1080), co-layed with eDP (3840 x 2160).
For proof-of-concept and software validation purposes, AAEON lists the ECB-920A-A11 COM Express evaluation carrier board for the modules. For more specific needs, AAEON also has the Q Service Plus program, which offers schematic review, design consulting, and customized carrier board development tailored to project needs.
For detailed specifications and more information about the COM-TWLC6 Rev.B, COM-ASLC6 Rev.B, and COM-ADNC6 Rev.B, please visit their respective product pages on the AAEON website or contact an AAEON representative via AAEON’s dedicated contact form.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
This lineup differentiates itself from AAEON’s previous Amston Lake and Alder Lake-N powered COM Express Type 6 modules through a number of subtle, yet important design choices. One example of this is the presence of 16GB of soldered LPDDR5x system memory compared to the SODIMM-based DDR5 previously supported. This switch serves to bolster module durability for high-vibration applications, as well as providing the typical benefits that come with LPDDR5x’s lower power profile.
Also of note is 128GB of onboard eMMC storage, which further contributes to the modules’ reliability and shock resistance, while also reducing reliance on external SSD wiring to carrier boards to host OS, configuration files, and system logs. Given these changes, the modules are primarily positioned as foundations upon which to build rugged, cost-efficient solutions across transportation, signage, and healthcare.
A range of interfaces are provided for routing to custom carrier boards, including a total of ten USB (USB 2.0 x 8, USB 3.2 Gen 2 x 2) and 2.5GbE. Options useful for industrial setups also feature, with 2-Wire UART, a GPIO 8-bit, SMBus, and I2C available. For expansion, each are equipped with flexible PCIe 3.0 lane configurations of PCIe x2 + PCIe x2 + two PCIe x1, alongside optional SATA co-lay functionality.
For digital signage and industrial HMI applications, the modules possess a well-rounded selection of display options. For the former, the modules present with dual display port interfaces (3840 x 2160 @60 Hz), while the latter is catered to through 18/24-bit single or dual-channel LVDS (1920 x 1080), co-layed with eDP (3840 x 2160).
For proof-of-concept and software validation purposes, AAEON lists the ECB-920A-A11 COM Express evaluation carrier board for the modules. For more specific needs, AAEON also has the Q Service Plus program, which offers schematic review, design consulting, and customized carrier board development tailored to project needs.
For detailed specifications and more information about the COM-TWLC6 Rev.B, COM-ASLC6 Rev.B, and COM-ADNC6 Rev.B, please visit their respective product pages on the AAEON website or contact an AAEON representative via AAEON’s dedicated contact form.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Contact
AAEON Technology Inc.Contact
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
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