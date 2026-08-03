Medal of Honor Recipient Major James Capers Jr. to Headline Montford Point Marines Chapter 5 Annual Gala
Atlanta, GA, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Medal of Honor recipient Major James Capers Jr., USMC (Ret.), whose extraordinary heroism during the Vietnam War recently earned the nation's highest military decoration, will serve as the honored guest at the Montford Point Marines Association Chapter 5 Annual Gala on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, at the Atlanta Marriott Hotel – Airport.
Capers' appearance comes just weeks after his Navy Cross was upgraded to the Medal of Honor for his actions near Phu Loc, Vietnam, in April 1967. Then a second lieutenant leading a nine-man Force Reconnaissance patrol, Capers and his team repeatedly engaged larger enemy forces deep inside contested territory. On the patrol's final day, an enemy ambush left him critically wounded by gunfire and shrapnel.
Despite his injuries and significant blood loss, Capers continued directing artillery support, coordinating his Marines' movements, and leading the fight. He refused evacuation until every member of his patrol had safely boarded the extraction helicopter, remaining in command until the final Marine was rescued.
His unwavering leadership and selfless courage embody the values of sacrifice and service that the Montford Point Marines helped establish within the Marine Corps.
"We not only integrated the Corps, we rewrote the rules of the old gun club," said Ambassador Theodore R. Britton Jr., a surviving Montford Point Marine, reflecting on the courage and determination of the first Black Marines to serve in the Corps.
An Evening Honoring History While Investing in the Future
The annual gala will bring together veterans, military leaders, elected officials, business executives, and community supporters for an evening of recognition, remembrance, and inspiration.
The keynote address will be delivered by Aaron Swain, president of 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc., one of Georgia's leading mentoring and leadership organizations. Swain will discuss the importance of developing future generations of leaders—a mission that mirrors the Montford Point Marines' enduring legacy of service and mentorship.
"The legacy of the Montford Point Marines is one of courage, perseverance, and patriotism," said Johnny Higdon, president of Montford Point Marines Association Chapter 5. "As Ambassador Britton reminded us, they did more than integrate the Marine Corps—they changed its culture forever. This gala honors those pioneering Marines whose sacrifice transformed our nation and continues to inspire future generations to lead with honor, courage, and commitment."
Proceeds from the gala will support Chapter 5's veteran assistance programs, academic scholarships, youth mentoring initiatives, and community outreach efforts throughout the Atlanta area.
Event Details
What: Montford Point Marines Association Chapter 5 Annual Gala
When: Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026
Reception: 6 p.m.
Where:
Atlanta Marriott Hotel – Airport
4711 Best Road
College Park, GA 30337
Capers' appearance comes just weeks after his Navy Cross was upgraded to the Medal of Honor for his actions near Phu Loc, Vietnam, in April 1967. Then a second lieutenant leading a nine-man Force Reconnaissance patrol, Capers and his team repeatedly engaged larger enemy forces deep inside contested territory. On the patrol's final day, an enemy ambush left him critically wounded by gunfire and shrapnel.
Despite his injuries and significant blood loss, Capers continued directing artillery support, coordinating his Marines' movements, and leading the fight. He refused evacuation until every member of his patrol had safely boarded the extraction helicopter, remaining in command until the final Marine was rescued.
His unwavering leadership and selfless courage embody the values of sacrifice and service that the Montford Point Marines helped establish within the Marine Corps.
"We not only integrated the Corps, we rewrote the rules of the old gun club," said Ambassador Theodore R. Britton Jr., a surviving Montford Point Marine, reflecting on the courage and determination of the first Black Marines to serve in the Corps.
An Evening Honoring History While Investing in the Future
The annual gala will bring together veterans, military leaders, elected officials, business executives, and community supporters for an evening of recognition, remembrance, and inspiration.
The keynote address will be delivered by Aaron Swain, president of 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc., one of Georgia's leading mentoring and leadership organizations. Swain will discuss the importance of developing future generations of leaders—a mission that mirrors the Montford Point Marines' enduring legacy of service and mentorship.
"The legacy of the Montford Point Marines is one of courage, perseverance, and patriotism," said Johnny Higdon, president of Montford Point Marines Association Chapter 5. "As Ambassador Britton reminded us, they did more than integrate the Marine Corps—they changed its culture forever. This gala honors those pioneering Marines whose sacrifice transformed our nation and continues to inspire future generations to lead with honor, courage, and commitment."
Proceeds from the gala will support Chapter 5's veteran assistance programs, academic scholarships, youth mentoring initiatives, and community outreach efforts throughout the Atlanta area.
Event Details
What: Montford Point Marines Association Chapter 5 Annual Gala
When: Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026
Reception: 6 p.m.
Where:
Atlanta Marriott Hotel – Airport
4711 Best Road
College Park, GA 30337
Contact
Montford Point Marines AssociationContact
Laurence Cook
678-595-6336
www.nationalmontfordpointmarines.org
Laurence Cook
678-595-6336
www.nationalmontfordpointmarines.org
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