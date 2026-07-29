SottoPelle® Recognizes Dionne Botas, FNP-C, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Springfield, MA, July 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dionne Botas, FNP-C, is a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner with over 25 years of experience in the medical field. Her practice combines advanced clinical training with a deep personal passion for wellness.
Dionne’s own journey through weight struggles and menopause inspired her to create a space where others can find the compassionate, evidence-based support they deserve. Her firsthand experience fuels her dedication to every patient who walks through her doors.
To view additional information about Dionne Botas, FNP-C, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/293401/
Provider Information:
Dionne Botas, FNP-C
Practice: Botastic Wellness
Location: 673 B White St., Springfield, Massachusetts 01108
Email: botasticwellness@gmail.com
Website: https://www.botasticwellness.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms, but it does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bioidentical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
Dionne’s own journey through weight struggles and menopause inspired her to create a space where others can find the compassionate, evidence-based support they deserve. Her firsthand experience fuels her dedication to every patient who walks through her doors.
To view additional information about Dionne Botas, FNP-C, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/293401/
Provider Information:
Dionne Botas, FNP-C
Practice: Botastic Wellness
Location: 673 B White St., Springfield, Massachusetts 01108
Email: botasticwellness@gmail.com
Website: https://www.botasticwellness.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms, but it does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bioidentical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
Contact
SottoPelle TherapyContact
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
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