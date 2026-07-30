SottoPelle® Recognizes Nadia Barr, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Orlando, FL, July 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nadia Barr is a board-certified Nurse Practitioner dedicated to improving patients’ quality of life through personalized Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT). She focuses on identifying hormonal imbalances and creating individualized treatment plans that support energy, mood, metabolic health, and overall wellness. Known for her compassionate, patient-centered approach, Nadia combines evidence-based care with education and prevention to help patients feel balanced, strong, and empowered at every stage of life.
Beyond her practice, Nadia is a passionate advocate for health education and preventive care, helping her community thrive by making hormone health approachable and empowering her patients through informed lifestyle choices and supportive care strategies.
Special Interests: Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), aging well, metabolic support, patient education, individualized wellness programs.
To view additional information about Nadia Barr, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/291730/
Provider Information:
Nadia Barr, MSN, APRN, FNP-C
Practice: NDB Health Services
Location: 320 N Magnolia Ave, Orlando, Florida 32801
Email: Nbarr0225@gmail.com
Phone: (813) 310-9879
Website: https://www.ndbhealthservices.com/
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms, but it does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bioidentical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
Beyond her practice, Nadia is a passionate advocate for health education and preventive care, helping her community thrive by making hormone health approachable and empowering her patients through informed lifestyle choices and supportive care strategies.
Special Interests: Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), aging well, metabolic support, patient education, individualized wellness programs.
To view additional information about Nadia Barr, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/291730/
Provider Information:
Nadia Barr, MSN, APRN, FNP-C
Practice: NDB Health Services
Location: 320 N Magnolia Ave, Orlando, Florida 32801
Email: Nbarr0225@gmail.com
Phone: (813) 310-9879
Website: https://www.ndbhealthservices.com/
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms, but it does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bioidentical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
Contact
SottoPelle TherapyContact
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
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