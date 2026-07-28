New 2026 Study Reveals Long-Term Care Insurance Costs Can Differ By Thousands of Dollars Among Leading Insurers
Latest AALTCI Price Index finds consumers who compare policies can save substantially on virtually identical long-term care insurance coverage.
Los Angeles, CA, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Americans shopping for long-term care insurance could pay thousands of dollars more than necessary if they fail to compare prices from multiple insurers, according to the newly released 2026 Long-Term Care Insurance Price Index published by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI).
The Association's annual study compares long-term care insurance premiums from leading insurers offering comparable coverage. The 2026 analysis found that premium differences remain substantial, even for applicants with similar ages, health classifications and benefit designs.
Among one comparison highlighted in the report, an Illinois couple, both age 60, purchasing identical long-term care insurance benefits could receive annual premium quotes ranging from approximately $4,591 to $7,173 depending on the insurer selected. Choosing the highest-priced policy would cost more than 56 percent above the lowest-priced option for essentially comparable protection.
"Consumers often assume long-term care insurance is priced similarly regardless of the company," said Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. "Our annual Price Index demonstrates that comparison shopping remains one of the most effective ways to reduce premium costs while obtaining the protection families need."
The 2026 Price Index also reports current premium benchmarks for individuals and couples purchasing traditional long-term care insurance at ages 55, 60 and 65. The report compares policies with various inflation protection options and includes new comparisons between traditional long-term care insurance and linked-benefit (hybrid) policies.
Among the findings reported:
A 55-year-old couple purchasing $165,000 in initial benefits with 3 percent compound inflation protection can expect to pay approximately $5,010 annually.
A 60-year-old single woman purchasing comparable protection pays an average annual premium of approximately $4,450.
A couple, both age 65, purchasing comparable coverage with 3 percent compound inflation protection pays approximately $7,030 annually.
Premiums vary based on age, health, state of residence, benefit design and the insurance company selected.
The report also emphasizes the long-term financial impact of inflation protection, illustrating how benefit values can grow significantly over time while also increasing premium costs.
In addition to current pricing data, the 2026 Price Index includes comparisons of traditional and linked-benefit long-term care insurance policies, consumer guidance for selecting an experienced long-term care insurance specialist, and educational information designed to help individuals better understand today's long-term care planning options.
The complete 2026 AALTCI Long-Term Care Insurance Price Index is available on the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance website.
About AALTCI
The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance is the nation's leading source of consumer information, research and education related to long-term care planning. The Association publishes its annual Long-Term Care Insurance Price Index and provides educational resources designed to help consumers better understand long-term care insurance options and locate qualified independent specialists.
The Association's annual study compares long-term care insurance premiums from leading insurers offering comparable coverage. The 2026 analysis found that premium differences remain substantial, even for applicants with similar ages, health classifications and benefit designs.
Among one comparison highlighted in the report, an Illinois couple, both age 60, purchasing identical long-term care insurance benefits could receive annual premium quotes ranging from approximately $4,591 to $7,173 depending on the insurer selected. Choosing the highest-priced policy would cost more than 56 percent above the lowest-priced option for essentially comparable protection.
"Consumers often assume long-term care insurance is priced similarly regardless of the company," said Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. "Our annual Price Index demonstrates that comparison shopping remains one of the most effective ways to reduce premium costs while obtaining the protection families need."
The 2026 Price Index also reports current premium benchmarks for individuals and couples purchasing traditional long-term care insurance at ages 55, 60 and 65. The report compares policies with various inflation protection options and includes new comparisons between traditional long-term care insurance and linked-benefit (hybrid) policies.
Among the findings reported:
A 55-year-old couple purchasing $165,000 in initial benefits with 3 percent compound inflation protection can expect to pay approximately $5,010 annually.
A 60-year-old single woman purchasing comparable protection pays an average annual premium of approximately $4,450.
A couple, both age 65, purchasing comparable coverage with 3 percent compound inflation protection pays approximately $7,030 annually.
Premiums vary based on age, health, state of residence, benefit design and the insurance company selected.
The report also emphasizes the long-term financial impact of inflation protection, illustrating how benefit values can grow significantly over time while also increasing premium costs.
In addition to current pricing data, the 2026 Price Index includes comparisons of traditional and linked-benefit long-term care insurance policies, consumer guidance for selecting an experienced long-term care insurance specialist, and educational information designed to help individuals better understand today's long-term care planning options.
The complete 2026 AALTCI Long-Term Care Insurance Price Index is available on the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance website.
About AALTCI
The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance is the nation's leading source of consumer information, research and education related to long-term care planning. The Association publishes its annual Long-Term Care Insurance Price Index and provides educational resources designed to help consumers better understand long-term care insurance options and locate qualified independent specialists.
Contact
American Association for Long-Term Care InsuranceContact
Jesse Slome
818-597-3227
https://www.aaltci.org
Jesse Slome
818-597-3227
https://www.aaltci.org
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