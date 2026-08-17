SEFON Expands Global Power Equipment Solutions to Meet Growing Energy Demands
Shaanxi, China, August 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. (SEFON), a professional manufacturer of power equipment solutions, continues to expand its global market presence by providing reliable, efficient, and intelligent electrical solutions to meet the increasing demand for stable power supply and modern energy infrastructure worldwide.
With the rapid development of industries, urbanization, and renewable energy integration, global power systems are facing new challenges, including grid stability, power quality improvement, and efficient energy management. SEFON is committed to addressing these challenges through advanced electrical equipment and customized power solutions.
SEFON’s product portfolio covers a wide range of power equipment, including voltage regulators, transformers, high and low voltage switchgear, prefabricated substations, mobile substations, and energy storage systems. These products are designed to support various applications such as power distribution networks, industrial facilities, renewable energy projects, oil & gas fields, mining operations, and emergency power supply projects.
Among its innovative solutions, SEFON’s Low-Voltage Distribution Area Energy Storage System provides intelligent energy management capabilities for modern distribution networks. The system supports functions such as peak shaving, load balancing, and power quality improvement, helping customers optimize energy utilization and enhance grid reliability.
In addition, SEFON’s vehicle-mounted mobile substations offer flexible and rapid deployment solutions for emergency power restoration, temporary power supply, and infrastructure upgrades. These solutions help utilities and industrial customers reduce downtime and improve operational efficiency.
“Global energy demands are continuously evolving, and reliable power infrastructure has become increasingly important,” said a representative from SEFON. “We focus on developing high-quality electrical equipment and providing professional solutions that help customers achieve safer, smarter, and more efficient power systems.”
With strong manufacturing capabilities, advanced production technology, and strict quality management systems, SEFON continues to strengthen its cooperation with international partners and distributors. The company aims to build long-term relationships with global customers by delivering dependable products, technical support, and comprehensive power solutions.
As the global energy landscape continues to transform, SEFON remains dedicated to innovation and international expansion, contributing to the development of smarter and more resilient power networks around the world.
About Shaanxi SEFON Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
Shaanxi SEFON Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. (SEFON) is a professional electrical equipment manufacturer specializing in power distribution and energy solutions. The company provides transformers, voltage regulation equipment, switchgear, mobile substations, prefabricated substations, and energy storage solutions for global markets.
Through continuous innovation, quality manufacturing, and customer-focused services, SEFON supports power utilities, industrial enterprises, EPC contractors, and energy partners worldwide.
Media Contact:
Shaanxi SEFON Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
Email: sefon399@outlook.com
Website: https://www.sefon-electric.com/
With the rapid development of industries, urbanization, and renewable energy integration, global power systems are facing new challenges, including grid stability, power quality improvement, and efficient energy management. SEFON is committed to addressing these challenges through advanced electrical equipment and customized power solutions.
SEFON’s product portfolio covers a wide range of power equipment, including voltage regulators, transformers, high and low voltage switchgear, prefabricated substations, mobile substations, and energy storage systems. These products are designed to support various applications such as power distribution networks, industrial facilities, renewable energy projects, oil & gas fields, mining operations, and emergency power supply projects.
Among its innovative solutions, SEFON’s Low-Voltage Distribution Area Energy Storage System provides intelligent energy management capabilities for modern distribution networks. The system supports functions such as peak shaving, load balancing, and power quality improvement, helping customers optimize energy utilization and enhance grid reliability.
In addition, SEFON’s vehicle-mounted mobile substations offer flexible and rapid deployment solutions for emergency power restoration, temporary power supply, and infrastructure upgrades. These solutions help utilities and industrial customers reduce downtime and improve operational efficiency.
“Global energy demands are continuously evolving, and reliable power infrastructure has become increasingly important,” said a representative from SEFON. “We focus on developing high-quality electrical equipment and providing professional solutions that help customers achieve safer, smarter, and more efficient power systems.”
With strong manufacturing capabilities, advanced production technology, and strict quality management systems, SEFON continues to strengthen its cooperation with international partners and distributors. The company aims to build long-term relationships with global customers by delivering dependable products, technical support, and comprehensive power solutions.
As the global energy landscape continues to transform, SEFON remains dedicated to innovation and international expansion, contributing to the development of smarter and more resilient power networks around the world.
About Shaanxi SEFON Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
Shaanxi SEFON Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. (SEFON) is a professional electrical equipment manufacturer specializing in power distribution and energy solutions. The company provides transformers, voltage regulation equipment, switchgear, mobile substations, prefabricated substations, and energy storage solutions for global markets.
Through continuous innovation, quality manufacturing, and customer-focused services, SEFON supports power utilities, industrial enterprises, EPC contractors, and energy partners worldwide.
Media Contact:
Shaanxi SEFON Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
Email: sefon399@outlook.com
Website: https://www.sefon-electric.com/
Contact
Emily LiContact
＋86 13289375755
＋86 13289375755
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