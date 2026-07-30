ReiTiMi Launches Expanded Multilingual Resource Hub for Remote Spiritual and Complementary Services
Available in seven languages, ReiTiMi’s expanded website presents remote subtle-energy services for people and animals, Akashic Records readings, personalized music channeled for each individual, and a prosperity-focused subtle-energy practice. Each guide explains the service, preparation and deliverables, with current bookings managed through Fiverr.
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, July 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ReiTiMi, an independent spiritual medium and subtle-energy practitioner, has launched an expanded multilingual resource hub designed to help people understand and explore a growing range of remote spiritual and complementary services. The website, reitimi.com, is available in English, Spanish, Italian, French, German, Brazilian Portuguese and Dutch, with dedicated service guides in each language and direct links to the relevant booking pages on Fiverr.
Each guide explains what the client needs to provide, how the service is structured and what is delivered, making the scope of each offering easier to understand before booking.
The hub covers a remote T.E.V. session that maps 22 energy centers and concludes with a written report. T.E.V. is described by ReiTiMi as an energy technique that works with subtle energies in a manner similar to Reiki, while also allowing focused work on specific chakras and on the broader organizing fields of the energy system.
Separate guides detail Akashic Records readings structured around one clear, open question, and original personalized music, typically tuned to 432 Hz and delivered as a high-quality audio file. Additional pages cover remote T.E.V. sessions for dogs and cats, and a prosperity-focused energy list connected to ReiTiMi's radionics and orgonic practice.
"Remote spiritual services can be difficult to evaluate when the method and deliverable are unclear," said ReiTiMi. "The purpose of the new website is to show, in plain language, what each service involves, what the client provides and what is delivered. Each person can then decide whether the experience suits their interests."
Each localized guide includes service scope, preparation details, frequently asked questions and a direct link to the corresponding Fiverr listing. Personal assistance is available in English, Spanish and Italian, and written messages and delivered materials can be translated into any of the seven site languages on request. Current package availability, contents, pricing and delivery terms are listed on Fiverr.
The site also links to ReiTiMi's original music catalog on Spotify and Apple Music, public buyer feedback on Fiverr, and a chronological training section covering T.E.V., Reiki, Akashic Records and related practices.
ReiTiMi is also developing a forthcoming series of guided meditations created through his personal channeling practice. Designed to be emotionally engaging, the meditations are intended to support reflection, inner focus, personal exploration and self-directed work with subtle energies. Further details will be announced as the collection nears completion.
ReiTiMi describes his work as spiritual, reflective and complementary, with a focus on subtle energies. His services do not constitute medical or veterinary treatment, psychotherapy, emergency support or financial advice, and no specific outcome is guaranteed. Anyone seeking help with health, mental health, animal health or financial concerns is encouraged to consult an appropriately qualified professional.
About ReiTiMi
ReiTiMi is an independent spiritual medium and subtle-energy practitioner whose path began with a natural sensitivity to subtle energies and intuitive perception. Over the years, he has developed this sensitivity through practice and advanced training in T.E.V., Reiki, Akashic Records reading and mediumship.
He combines these foundations with sound-based practices and guided meditation to create personalized experiences that support reflection, inner focus, self-directed work with subtle energies and a deeper understanding of patterns within the subtle-energy system.
His T.E.V., Akashic Records and sound-based services are offered remotely as a complementary form of spiritual and personal exploration. Mediumship sessions currently take place in person, while online availability is being considered for the future.
Further information is available at https://www.reitimi.com
Current package details are listed at https://www.fiverr.com/reihealer
Each guide explains what the client needs to provide, how the service is structured and what is delivered, making the scope of each offering easier to understand before booking.
The hub covers a remote T.E.V. session that maps 22 energy centers and concludes with a written report. T.E.V. is described by ReiTiMi as an energy technique that works with subtle energies in a manner similar to Reiki, while also allowing focused work on specific chakras and on the broader organizing fields of the energy system.
Separate guides detail Akashic Records readings structured around one clear, open question, and original personalized music, typically tuned to 432 Hz and delivered as a high-quality audio file. Additional pages cover remote T.E.V. sessions for dogs and cats, and a prosperity-focused energy list connected to ReiTiMi's radionics and orgonic practice.
"Remote spiritual services can be difficult to evaluate when the method and deliverable are unclear," said ReiTiMi. "The purpose of the new website is to show, in plain language, what each service involves, what the client provides and what is delivered. Each person can then decide whether the experience suits their interests."
Each localized guide includes service scope, preparation details, frequently asked questions and a direct link to the corresponding Fiverr listing. Personal assistance is available in English, Spanish and Italian, and written messages and delivered materials can be translated into any of the seven site languages on request. Current package availability, contents, pricing and delivery terms are listed on Fiverr.
The site also links to ReiTiMi's original music catalog on Spotify and Apple Music, public buyer feedback on Fiverr, and a chronological training section covering T.E.V., Reiki, Akashic Records and related practices.
ReiTiMi is also developing a forthcoming series of guided meditations created through his personal channeling practice. Designed to be emotionally engaging, the meditations are intended to support reflection, inner focus, personal exploration and self-directed work with subtle energies. Further details will be announced as the collection nears completion.
ReiTiMi describes his work as spiritual, reflective and complementary, with a focus on subtle energies. His services do not constitute medical or veterinary treatment, psychotherapy, emergency support or financial advice, and no specific outcome is guaranteed. Anyone seeking help with health, mental health, animal health or financial concerns is encouraged to consult an appropriately qualified professional.
About ReiTiMi
ReiTiMi is an independent spiritual medium and subtle-energy practitioner whose path began with a natural sensitivity to subtle energies and intuitive perception. Over the years, he has developed this sensitivity through practice and advanced training in T.E.V., Reiki, Akashic Records reading and mediumship.
He combines these foundations with sound-based practices and guided meditation to create personalized experiences that support reflection, inner focus, self-directed work with subtle energies and a deeper understanding of patterns within the subtle-energy system.
His T.E.V., Akashic Records and sound-based services are offered remotely as a complementary form of spiritual and personal exploration. Mediumship sessions currently take place in person, while online availability is being considered for the future.
Further information is available at https://www.reitimi.com
Current package details are listed at https://www.fiverr.com/reihealer
Contact
Rei Tito MiccensContact
+34822263228
https://www.reitimi.com
+34822263228
https://www.reitimi.com
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