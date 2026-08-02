Pennington Biomedical Men's Health Summit 2026 Coming Aug. 22
Event at Pennington Biomedical features a variety of educational sessions and health screenings
Baton Rouge, LA, August 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Registration is now open for the 2026 Pennington Biomedical Men’s Health Summit, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22. Presented by FMOL Health | Our Lady of the Lake and hosted by Pennington Biomedical Research Center and the Pennington Biomedical Research Foundation, the free summit is available to all over the age of 18.
The summit welcomes men from across the Capital Region to learn more about their health and will feature a wide variety of complimentary health screenings and informational sessions. Additionally, the UFC GYM Sherwood will host a UFC and self-defense demonstration, and the Baton Rouge Corvette Club will be on-site for a showcase of classic sports cars.
Space is limited for the event, so early sign-up is encouraged. To register for the event, please visit pbrc.edu/mhs. Primary Care Plus and Louisiana Blue are associate sponsors for the event, and in-kind sponsors include Baton Rouge Cardiology Center, Walgreens, Lamar, Community Coffee, LifeShare Blood Center, UFC GYM Sherwood and Rice & Roux.
“The Men’s Health Summit is an important part of the well-being of our entire community,” said Dr. Jennifer Rood, Interim Senior Vice Chancellor and Executive Director of Pennington Biomedical. “The event reflects our commitment to bringing the knowledge and resources of Pennington Biomedical directly to the people we serve. We encourage men to take advantage of this opportunity to receive preventive screenings, connect with experts and take proactive steps toward living healthier lives.”
The Men’s Health Summit provides easy access to health screenings, vaccinations and even blood donations, courtesy of LifeShare Blood Center. The screenings provided include blood pressure, blood glucose, body mass index, electrocardiograms and peripheral neuropathy.
The summit will also include educational presentations, such as the Pennington Biomedical “Your Questions, Our Experts” panel, with researchers who bring years of study insights to answer questions about men’s health.
“The Men’s Health Summit is designed to make taking care of your health accessible, informative and even fun,” said Dr. Corby Martin, Associate Executive Director for Scientific Education at Pennington Biomedical. “We are grateful to the sponsors and community partners who make this event possible and help us create an experience that encourages men to make their health a priority.”
The summit welcomes men from across the Capital Region to learn more about their health and will feature a wide variety of complimentary health screenings and informational sessions. Additionally, the UFC GYM Sherwood will host a UFC and self-defense demonstration, and the Baton Rouge Corvette Club will be on-site for a showcase of classic sports cars.
Space is limited for the event, so early sign-up is encouraged. To register for the event, please visit pbrc.edu/mhs. Primary Care Plus and Louisiana Blue are associate sponsors for the event, and in-kind sponsors include Baton Rouge Cardiology Center, Walgreens, Lamar, Community Coffee, LifeShare Blood Center, UFC GYM Sherwood and Rice & Roux.
“The Men’s Health Summit is an important part of the well-being of our entire community,” said Dr. Jennifer Rood, Interim Senior Vice Chancellor and Executive Director of Pennington Biomedical. “The event reflects our commitment to bringing the knowledge and resources of Pennington Biomedical directly to the people we serve. We encourage men to take advantage of this opportunity to receive preventive screenings, connect with experts and take proactive steps toward living healthier lives.”
The Men’s Health Summit provides easy access to health screenings, vaccinations and even blood donations, courtesy of LifeShare Blood Center. The screenings provided include blood pressure, blood glucose, body mass index, electrocardiograms and peripheral neuropathy.
The summit will also include educational presentations, such as the Pennington Biomedical “Your Questions, Our Experts” panel, with researchers who bring years of study insights to answer questions about men’s health.
“The Men’s Health Summit is designed to make taking care of your health accessible, informative and even fun,” said Dr. Corby Martin, Associate Executive Director for Scientific Education at Pennington Biomedical. “We are grateful to the sponsors and community partners who make this event possible and help us create an experience that encourages men to make their health a priority.”
Contact
Pennington Biomedical Research CenterContact
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
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