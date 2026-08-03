Announcing DSI’s 6th Military Vehicle Systems Summit
Military Vehicles community to convene this November 18-19, in Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The 6th Annual Military Vehicle Systems Summit will convene senior leaders, engineers, and acquisition professionals from across the Military Services, industry, and academia to examine how next-generation ground platforms are conceived, designed, and sustained in an era of rapid modernization and great-power competition.
Speakers will discuss platforms such as the XM30 and M-1E3 Abrams, the Amphibious Combat Vehicle, SOF mobility platforms, and connected combat vehicles, the program will focus on translating concepts into fielded capability through rapid prototyping, digital engineering, and tighter integration between requirements, S&T, and acquisition communities. It will highlight how formations are preparing for high-intensity ground combat, balancing modernization with readiness, and integrating new vehicles, sensors, and C2 architectures into brigade, division, and joint operations.
Key Topics of Discussion Include:
- Preparing the Warfighter and Maneuver Formations for High-Intensity Ground Combat
- Operationalizing Unmanned Ground Vehicles to Achieve Mission Autonomy at Scale
- Digital Engineering the Next Generation of Ground Combat Vehicle
- Designing, Delivering, Sustaining the Future Ground Fleet
- Accelerating Innovation and Looking Inside the Army’s Pathway for Innovation and Technology (PIT)
- Collaboration Under Constraints: OEMs and Government on Growing the Ground Vehicle Industrial Base
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the Summit. To learn more, download the agenda, and register, visit https://vehicles.dsigroup.org/.
Speakers will discuss platforms such as the XM30 and M-1E3 Abrams, the Amphibious Combat Vehicle, SOF mobility platforms, and connected combat vehicles, the program will focus on translating concepts into fielded capability through rapid prototyping, digital engineering, and tighter integration between requirements, S&T, and acquisition communities. It will highlight how formations are preparing for high-intensity ground combat, balancing modernization with readiness, and integrating new vehicles, sensors, and C2 architectures into brigade, division, and joint operations.
Key Topics of Discussion Include:
- Preparing the Warfighter and Maneuver Formations for High-Intensity Ground Combat
- Operationalizing Unmanned Ground Vehicles to Achieve Mission Autonomy at Scale
- Digital Engineering the Next Generation of Ground Combat Vehicle
- Designing, Delivering, Sustaining the Future Ground Fleet
- Accelerating Innovation and Looking Inside the Army’s Pathway for Innovation and Technology (PIT)
- Collaboration Under Constraints: OEMs and Government on Growing the Ground Vehicle Industrial Base
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the Summit. To learn more, download the agenda, and register, visit https://vehicles.dsigroup.org/.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://vehicles.dsigroup.org/
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://vehicles.dsigroup.org/
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