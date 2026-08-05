National Insider Risk Symposium Now Available: Defense Strategies Institute's Whole of Community Insider Risk Event
Washington, DC, August 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The 11th National Insider Risk Symposium will convene leading security experts, innovators, and decision-makers from across the public and private sectors to examine the evolving insider risk landscape this September 15-16, in Washington, DC. The event will highlight the latest strategies, technologies, and policies shaping the future of insider risk mitigation and proactive security frameworks.
The 2026 National Insider Risk Symposium agenda is now available, and filled with high-impact keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, and dedicated networking time designed to highlight the latest strategies, technologies, and policies shaping the future of insider risk mitigation and proactive security frameworks.
2026 Agenda Features:
- More than 20 cutting-edge sessions centered around the theme of "Building a Culture of Resilience".
- 6 expert panels and fireside chats with key voices from federal agencies, military, and academia, alongside leaders from the oil and gas industry, water infrastructure, healthcare, and tech.
- An exhibit hall spotlighting innovative technologies and solutions, plus 6+ hours of built-in networking time to support meaningful connection and collaboration across government and industry.
- A cocktail reception at the Australian Embassy for continued networking after day one.
- Attendees are eligible to earn CPE credits from their favorite certifying organization.
To learn more and preview the agenda, visit https://www.insiderriskevent.com/.
The 2026 National Insider Risk Symposium agenda is now available, and filled with high-impact keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, and dedicated networking time designed to highlight the latest strategies, technologies, and policies shaping the future of insider risk mitigation and proactive security frameworks.
2026 Agenda Features:
- More than 20 cutting-edge sessions centered around the theme of "Building a Culture of Resilience".
- 6 expert panels and fireside chats with key voices from federal agencies, military, and academia, alongside leaders from the oil and gas industry, water infrastructure, healthcare, and tech.
- An exhibit hall spotlighting innovative technologies and solutions, plus 6+ hours of built-in networking time to support meaningful connection and collaboration across government and industry.
- A cocktail reception at the Australian Embassy for continued networking after day one.
- Attendees are eligible to earn CPE credits from their favorite certifying organization.
To learn more and preview the agenda, visit https://www.insiderriskevent.com/.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Emma Watters
201.987.0183
https://www.insiderriskevent.com/
Emma Watters
201.987.0183
https://www.insiderriskevent.com/
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