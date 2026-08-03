Harbinger Sports Partners Names Francis Idehen as Chief Executive Officer
Former Goldman Sachs Partner and Alternative Investments Executive Francis Idehen Joins Harbinger's Leadership Team to Accelerate the Firm's Next Phase of Growth
Atlanta, GA, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Harbinger Sports Partners ("Harbinger"), the private investment firm focused on acquiring minority ownership stakes across the major U.S. professional sports leagues, today announced the appointment of Francis Idehen as Chief Executive Officer.
Idehen joins Harbinger after a distinguished career spanning global finance, asset management, institutional investing, and corporate leadership. His appointment represents another significant milestone in Harbinger's rapid growth as the firm continues to build the premier platform for institutional investment in professional sports franchises.
Prior to joining Harbinger, Idehen was a Partner at Goldman Sachs in the Client Solutions Group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where he advised many of the world's largest institutional investors on alternative investment strategies. His experience includes leadership roles across investment management, capital formation, and strategic growth at some of the industry's most respected organizations.
"Francis is one of the most accomplished leaders in institutional asset management," said Rashaun Williams, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Harbinger Sports Partners. "As Harbinger continues to scale, attracting executives of Francis' caliber reflects both the strength of our platform and our long-term vision. His leadership experience, strategic perspective, and deep relationships across the institutional investment community will be instrumental as we continue building one of the world's leading sports investment firms."
Before Goldman Sachs, Idehen served as Chief Operating Officer at Grosvenor Capital Management, one of the world's largest global alternative asset managers, where he led the firm's client organization and oversaw business strategy, product development, and client relationship management. Earlier in his career, Idehen spent more than a decade as an institutional investor and corporate finance executive. At Exelon Corporation, he served as Treasurer, Head of Investor Relations, and Head of Private Markets within the company’s Investment Office. In his private markets role at Exelon, and previously as a portfolio manager at Intel Corporation, he gained firsthand experience allocating institutional capital and evaluating investment managers across public and private markets. He began his investment career in fixed income at Goldman Sachs.
“Having spent much of my career allocating institutional capital and evaluating investment managers, I have developed a clear perspective on what distinguishes truly differentiated investment platforms,” said Francis Idehen, Chief Executive Officer of Harbinger Sports Partners. “Harbinger has assembled an extraordinary leadership team with a differentiated vision for investing in one of the world’s most compelling asset classes, and that combination is a large part of what drew me to the firm. I am excited to help build on that foundation as we scale the platform, deepen relationships with institutional and private investors, and pursue exceptional ownership opportunities across professional sports.”
Idehen's appointment comes during a period of significant momentum for Harbinger. The firm recently announced its first professional sports franchise investment with the acquisition of a minority ownership stake in the Las Vegas Athletics, marking an important milestone in the execution of its long-term investment strategy. The transaction generated national media attention across leading financial and sports business publications and further established Harbinger as an emerging leader in professional sports ownership.
Harbinger has also built one of the industry's most experienced leadership teams, combining expertise across professional sports ownership, institutional investing, finance, and operations. The firm's leadership includes Founder and Chief Investment Officer Rashaun Williams; Co-Founders and Managing Partners Steve Cannon, Mark Cuban, and Jonathan Mariner; and Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, and Managing Partner Francis Idehen. Together, the leadership team is well positioned to lead the firm's next phase of growth.
Idehen currently serves as a trustee of Deerfield Academy, Prep for Prep, and Rush University Medical Center. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Yale University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.
About Harbinger Sports Partners
Harbinger Sports Partners is a private investment firm focused on acquiring minority ownership interests in professional sports franchises across the NBA, NFL, MLB, and other major U.S. sports leagues. Led by an experienced team of investors, operators, and sports owners, Harbinger provides investors with access to one of the world's most scarce and sought-after asset classes while partnering with premier ownership groups to create long-term value.
Idehen joins Harbinger after a distinguished career spanning global finance, asset management, institutional investing, and corporate leadership. His appointment represents another significant milestone in Harbinger's rapid growth as the firm continues to build the premier platform for institutional investment in professional sports franchises.
Prior to joining Harbinger, Idehen was a Partner at Goldman Sachs in the Client Solutions Group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where he advised many of the world's largest institutional investors on alternative investment strategies. His experience includes leadership roles across investment management, capital formation, and strategic growth at some of the industry's most respected organizations.
"Francis is one of the most accomplished leaders in institutional asset management," said Rashaun Williams, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Harbinger Sports Partners. "As Harbinger continues to scale, attracting executives of Francis' caliber reflects both the strength of our platform and our long-term vision. His leadership experience, strategic perspective, and deep relationships across the institutional investment community will be instrumental as we continue building one of the world's leading sports investment firms."
Before Goldman Sachs, Idehen served as Chief Operating Officer at Grosvenor Capital Management, one of the world's largest global alternative asset managers, where he led the firm's client organization and oversaw business strategy, product development, and client relationship management. Earlier in his career, Idehen spent more than a decade as an institutional investor and corporate finance executive. At Exelon Corporation, he served as Treasurer, Head of Investor Relations, and Head of Private Markets within the company’s Investment Office. In his private markets role at Exelon, and previously as a portfolio manager at Intel Corporation, he gained firsthand experience allocating institutional capital and evaluating investment managers across public and private markets. He began his investment career in fixed income at Goldman Sachs.
“Having spent much of my career allocating institutional capital and evaluating investment managers, I have developed a clear perspective on what distinguishes truly differentiated investment platforms,” said Francis Idehen, Chief Executive Officer of Harbinger Sports Partners. “Harbinger has assembled an extraordinary leadership team with a differentiated vision for investing in one of the world’s most compelling asset classes, and that combination is a large part of what drew me to the firm. I am excited to help build on that foundation as we scale the platform, deepen relationships with institutional and private investors, and pursue exceptional ownership opportunities across professional sports.”
Idehen's appointment comes during a period of significant momentum for Harbinger. The firm recently announced its first professional sports franchise investment with the acquisition of a minority ownership stake in the Las Vegas Athletics, marking an important milestone in the execution of its long-term investment strategy. The transaction generated national media attention across leading financial and sports business publications and further established Harbinger as an emerging leader in professional sports ownership.
Harbinger has also built one of the industry's most experienced leadership teams, combining expertise across professional sports ownership, institutional investing, finance, and operations. The firm's leadership includes Founder and Chief Investment Officer Rashaun Williams; Co-Founders and Managing Partners Steve Cannon, Mark Cuban, and Jonathan Mariner; and Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, and Managing Partner Francis Idehen. Together, the leadership team is well positioned to lead the firm's next phase of growth.
Idehen currently serves as a trustee of Deerfield Academy, Prep for Prep, and Rush University Medical Center. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Yale University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.
About Harbinger Sports Partners
Harbinger Sports Partners is a private investment firm focused on acquiring minority ownership interests in professional sports franchises across the NBA, NFL, MLB, and other major U.S. sports leagues. Led by an experienced team of investors, operators, and sports owners, Harbinger provides investors with access to one of the world's most scarce and sought-after asset classes while partnering with premier ownership groups to create long-term value.
Contact
Harbinger Sports PartnersContact
LaNeah Williams
646-653-4651
www.harbingersportspartners.com
LaNeah Williams
646-653-4651
www.harbingersportspartners.com
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