Investment News
Capitalize on news, covering capital, private equity and real estate investments; securities; bonds; mutual funds; ETFs; IPOs; stock market trends and research; as well as products and services designed for amateur and professional traders. Catch the latest news from investment banks, private equity firms, hedge funds and global secondary markets.
ISMG Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Peak Rock Capital Affiliate to Accelerate the Next Era of Cybersecurity Intelligence and Education
ISMG to Accelerate Investments in AI-Driven Growth and Acquisitions Across Media, Events, Education and Studio Businesses - August 07, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
SBCFX Unveils Fully Upgraded Website: a New Look Engineered for Enhanced Trading Performance
SBCFX is proud to announce the official launch of its fully upgraded website. This comprehensive redesign places user experience at the forefront to empower traders with greater efficiency and market insight. - August 07, 2026 - SBCFX
BDA、東京およびテクノロジーセクターの体制を強化
BDA... - August 06, 2026 - BDA Partners Ltd
TradeGlass Rethinks Market Analysis with a Game-Theory-Based 360° Framework
TradeGlass introduces an automated yet fully inspectable approach to market analysis, synchronizing technical, fundamental, macroeconomic, news, sentiment and risk information into one coherent outlook. Its methodology is documented in a public whitepaper, with complementary desktop and mobile experiences and a free tier available to everyone. - August 04, 2026 - Tradeglass
Harbinger Sports Partners Names Francis Idehen as Chief Executive Officer
Former Goldman Sachs Partner and Alternative Investments Executive Francis Idehen Joins Harbinger's Leadership Team to Accelerate the Firm's Next Phase of Growth - August 03, 2026 - Harbinger Sports Partners
CommLoan Welcomes Brian Brady as Capital Markets Advisor to Expand Hospitality Real Estate Lending Capabilities
CommLoan hires veteran capital markets professional to focus on Commercial Real Estate Lending in Florida and Southeastern United States - August 01, 2026 - CommLoan
Adisun Corporation Surpasses Key Export Milestone & Announces Plans for Major Expansion
Adisun Corporation Surpasses $100 Million in Cumulative Export Sales, Announces Plans to Acquire and Modernize Logistics Hub Near Major East Coast Ports - July 23, 2026 - Adisun Corporation
Investor Group Led by ATRyan Investments LLC Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in Cuisine Solutions, Inc.
An investor group led by ATRyan Investments LLC (the "Purchaser") has commenced an offer to purchase (the "Offer") up to 75,000 shares of the common stock of Cuisine Solutions, Inc. ("CUSI") (the "Shares"), representing approximately 0.315% of the Company's... - July 14, 2026 - ATRyan Investments LLC
Paragon Hotel Company Announces $3 Million Renovation at Holiday Inn Anderson-an IHG Hotel
Comprehensive refresh of guestrooms, public spaces, and hotel exterior highlights Paragon Hotel Company's continued investment in Anderson. - July 13, 2026 - Paragon Hotel Company
VR Corporatenext Has Launched SISTEMA INDUSTRIA ITALIA
VR Corporatenext has launched SISTEMA INDUSTRIA ITALIA: A Strategic Gateway to Italy’s and Europe’s Dynamic Industrial Ecosystem for Italian and International Enterprises. - July 13, 2026 - VR CORPORATENEXT
National Financial Publication NerdWallet Features ERPS Group CEO Ella Rivkin as Tax Strategy Expert
Nationally recognized tax strategist and ERPS Group CEO Ella Rivkin has been featured in NerdWallet's latest small-business tax guide. The feature showcases her expertise in strategic tax planning and offers business owners practical advice on selecting the right tax professionals, maximizing tax savings, and building long-term financial success. - July 10, 2026 - ERPS Group
New Book from The Oaklea Press Purports to Explain Why AI Will Not Live Up to Expectations
Bestselling author Stephen Hawley Martin argues that the trillion-dollar AI boom is built on a false assumption and explains why he thinks so in this new book. He writes that the same evidence reveals a startling truth that may change how humans see themselves. - July 06, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
BLXCKSTONE Announces Expansion of Real Asset Platform Backed by More Than $90 Million in Asset Value
BLXCKSTONE, a diversified holdings and investment platform focused on real estate and asset-backed strategies, today announced the continued expansion of its business as a vertically integrated owner, operator and capital platform supported by more than $90 million in underlying asset value. The... - July 03, 2026 - BLXCKSTONE
Fortified CEO Ben DeBow: The End of Tech Abundance — AI is Powerful, Not Efficient, and the Bill Has Come Due - a Luminary Societies Salon
DeBow's thesis is that AI made building easy but did not make accounting easy. "AI is powerful, but it isn't efficient — it spends more to reach a result that could have cost far less," he said. Business users now create apps and agents faster than technology teams can support or govern them, producing a structural accountability gap — systems built fast and accounted for late. - June 24, 2026 - The Luminary Societies
TruDecision and FUSE Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Intelligent Lending Automation
TruDecision Inc., a leading provider of credit risk analytics and decisioning solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with FUSE, a modern loan origination platform designed to provide lenders with the flexibility and configurability needed to compete in an evolving lending... - June 23, 2026 - TruDecision Inc.
Odingard Capital Management, LLC Announces Dismissal With Prejudice of Lawsuit Brought by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank
Odingard Capital Management, LLC announces that claims asserted against the firm and Jeffrey Hale by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank have been dismissed with prejudice in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma. - June 22, 2026 - Odingard Capital Management
GOALS by Splurjj Officially Launches — The Discipline-First Goal Tracking Platform Built for People Who Are Serious About Change — Independent Tech Startup Splurjj, LLC
Splurjj announced the public launch of GOALS, a discipline-first goal tracking and accountability platform available at goalsapp.store. The application features AI-powered coaching, structured goal tracking, community accountability, and integrated merchandise, offering a system focused on measurable progress and long-term behavioral change. - June 19, 2026 - SPLURJJ, LLC
OpportunityZones.com Publishes The Opportunity Zones Playbook, the First Comprehensive Guide to OZ 2.0 by Jimmy Atkinson
Edited by Andy Hagans and featuring a foreword by US Senator Tim Scott, the book is the most thorough guide to Opportunity Zone investing ever published. - June 15, 2026 - OpportunityZones
Introducing the Newest Member of Double Diamond Investment Group
Double Diamond Investment Group hires a bond trader. - June 10, 2026 - DoubleDiamond Investment Gp
Zipple Launches Activity Signal Platform - a New Data Infrastructure for the Behavioral Economy
The world’s first behavioral data infrastructure built on verified real-world human activity — turning everyday actions into structured, measurable signals. - June 07, 2026 - zipplemx
NYC-Based Longacre Acquires 541-Unit Houston MF Complex
Longacre Acquires 541-Unit Houston Multifamily Community, Scaling Joint Venture's 17-State Turnaround Platform Property: 5300 W. Gulf Bank Rd., Houston, TX 77088 PH Realty Capital and Rockledge principals collectively own workforce-housing assets across 17 states. Longacre is the institutional... - June 06, 2026 - Longacre Asset Management LLC
Forex Broker 500 Launches FTMO Funding Edge Strategy for Retail Traders
New eBook and Digital Bundle on Amazon and Payhip Outlines Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Developed for Prop Firm Evaluation Risk Management. - June 04, 2026 - Forex Broker 500
MarineFifty to Launch First-of-Its-Kind Maritime Efficiency Technology Investment Fund with Njord as the Technical Advisor
MarineFifty, an investment business dedicated to maritime sustainability, will establish a diversified investment fund focused on maritime energy efficiency technology suppliers. Njord, with their maritime experience, technical knowledge, has been appointed as technical advisor to the initiative. The fund will offer investors exposure to a curated portfolio of solutions supporting shipping decarbonisation. - June 04, 2026 - SkiesFifty
Grady Bay Capital Completes Acquisition of Brickhouse GPS; Establishes Connected-Vehicle and Fleet Telematics Software Platform
Grady Bay Capital (“GBC”), a private equity sponsor focused on lower-middle-market subscription businesses, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Brickhouse GPS (“Brickhouse”), a leading provider of GPS fleet telematics, asset tracking, and connected-vehicle software. The transaction establishes Brickhouse as Grady Bay’s platform investment in the connected-vehicle and fleet management software category. - June 04, 2026 - Grady Bay Capital
a-Squared Investment Partners, LLC Announces Managing Partners and Executive Leadership Team
Firm appoints seasoned financial services executives and strategic advisory board to anchor national leadership. - June 03, 2026 - a2 Investment Partners, LLC
Las Vegas-Based Investment Manager Receives Top Performance Ratings from Morningstar(r)
Winans Investments is the first investment firm based in Las Vegas to receive receive "5 Star" rankings from the prestigious global rating firm Morningstar(r). This helps establish Las Vegas as a growing financial service center. - May 30, 2026 - Winans Investments
Vincent Tassone Launches a-Squared Investment Partners, LLC
Philadelphia-based firm offers independent, national-scale distribution of investment solutions, wealth technology, and professional services. - May 27, 2026 - a2 Investment Partners, LLC
SPARK Industries Announces New MRI Signal Analysis Platform for Neurological Disease and Cancer Research
SPARK Industries announced advancements in its patent-pending MRI signal-analysis platform designed to detect previously unresolved neurological and structural signatures within raw MRI data. Internal validation across 1,000+ clinical MRI cases involving TBI, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and prostate cancer demonstrated consistent signal relationships associated with known disease states. SPARK is now pursuing blinded third-party validation trials. - May 27, 2026 - SPARK Industries Corporation
Fiduciary Law Center Launches Lifetime Income Practice to Support Employers, Advisors and Service Providers Navigating Retirement Income Solutions
Fiduciary Law Center announces the launch of it's new practice, Lifetime Income Practice. - May 24, 2026 - Pension Resource Institute
Empire Today® Completes New Equity Investment, Positioning Company for Next Phase of Growth
Empire Today, LLC (“Empire” or the “Company”), one of the most recognized brands in the home improvement space, has received a new equity investment from an investment group led by funds managed by Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc. (“Invesco”) and funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group (“Fortress”) as part of a broader transaction to solidify the Company’s balance sheet. - May 05, 2026 - Empire Today
ART Fund SP – ChainBLX SPC Announces Strategic Investment in FlowPrompt.ai and Launches Global AI Hackathon Program
ART Fund SP, part of ChainBLX SPC, has invested in FlowPrompt.ai and launched a global AI builder program. Founders get 10 weeks of access, funding opportunities ($10k–$100k), and a chance to pitch in Los Angeles on June 26, with top teams invited to Davos events. - May 04, 2026 - Flowprompt.ai LLC
BsStrategy Advances AI-Powered Quantitative Trading Solutions for Data-Driven Market Decisions
BsStrategy combines artificial intelligence, quantitative modeling, and risk-aware technology to support more efficient and informed trading decisions in dynamic financial markets. - April 30, 2026 - BsStrategy
Harbinger Sports Partners Announces $450 Million Initial Closing of Its Fund I Strategy
Harbinger Sports Partners (“Harbinger”) today announced the successful initial closing of the Harbinger Sports Partners Fund I strategy (the “Fund I Strategy”). Following the closing, Harbinger has secured over $450 million in assets under management related to the Fund I... - April 23, 2026 - Harbinger Sports Partners
The HUB @ Office Logic Introduces Structured Deal Flow Access, Investor Readiness Engine, and Accelerator Program at Startup OLÉ Miami 2026
The HUB @ Office Logic is a Miami-based innovation hub and capital access platform designed to connect pre-qualified founders with active investors. Through its Deal Flow Engine and 3–12 month Accelerator Program, The HUB provides structured support in investor readiness, positioning, and capital access. By combining community, infrastructure, and institutional frameworks, The HUB helps startups scale efficiently while improving investment outcomes. - April 20, 2026 - The Hub @Office Logic
FasterCapital Backs FuelDash in EquityPilot to Advance Residential and Business Fuel Delivery Services
FasterCapital today announced it has selected FuelDash to join EquityPilot, supporting the Colorado startup as it prepares to launch on-demand residential and business fuel delivery services. The program will work with FuelDash to refine go-to-market execution, regulatory readiness, and technology... - April 16, 2026 - FuelDash Inc.
VRC Enters Private Buyouts
Verma Research Capital LLC is a Milwaukee-based investment firm founded by Divyanshu Verma that operates a forward-tested quantitative trading and value equity programme and has now entered private buyouts with the launch of VRC Buyout Fund, L.P., targeting $50 million in committed capital for distressed asset acquisitions globally. - April 15, 2026 - Verma Research Capital LLC
MSPwiz Selected for Web Summit Vancouver’s ALPHA Startup Program, Premier Showcase for Technology Innovation and Leadership
Company’s AI Matchmaking Platform Simplifies and Streamlines How Businesses Find the Right Outsourced IT Support - April 14, 2026 - MSPwiz
Pennant Equity Partners Acquires SurePeople, Inc., Positioning the Innovative Platform for AI-Driven Growth in Enterprise People Intelligence
Pennant Equity Partners, a private investment and operating firm has acquired SurePeople, Inc., a behavioral intelligence platform serving enterprise customers. The company will operate going forward as SurePeople Technologies, Inc. The transaction brings growth capital and direct operational... - April 09, 2026 - SurePeople Technologies, Inc.
Sustainable Innovation Council Signs MoU with Roma Tre University to Expand Global Climate Innovation Collaboration
The Sustainable Innovation Council has signed a memorandum of understanding with Roma Tre University to collaborate on sustainability, research, and innovation initiatives. The agreement establishes a framework for academic exchange, joint programs, and connections to global ecosystems, including Silicon Valley. The partnership aims to strengthen pathways for scaling climate and sustainability technologies by linking research, capital, and international networks. - April 09, 2026 - Sustainable Innovation Council
Volute Group Acquires Quantum Sight to Expand Analytic Offerings and Help Clients Maximize Marketing Investments
Volute Group has acquired Quantum Sight, a premier data-driven analytic consultancy, to expand its offerings. This strategic move connects Volute's marketing strategy and technology orchestration with Quantum Sight's deep analytic expertise and human-focused data modeling. The integration, bolstered by Quantum Sight's SOC II and MASB certifications, empowers clients to maximize marketing investments by seamlessly bridging data, strategy, and actionable insights for measurable ROI. - April 08, 2026 - Volute Group
Work'NGear Assets Acquired
Work'NGear (WNG) announced its assets were acquired by a prominent family office and lender Baaj Capital was repaid. WNG relaunched operations, reopens stores in the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions and revived the ecommerce business leveraging its core brands and private label assortment. - April 07, 2026 - WorkNGear
Best AI-Powered Cryptocurrency Trading Strategies for 2026, Helping You Easily Earn Passive Income
jbstrategy is an AI-powered cryptocurrency trading bot platform that combines machine learning with traditional quantitative strategies. - April 06, 2026 - jbstrategy
Conflux Capital Launches Next-Generation Quantitative Strategy Platform to Expand Digital Asset Value Growth Paths
In the volatile crypto market, single strategies are no longer sufficient to cope with the complex environment. Quantitative trading models centered on automation and data are gradually becoming the focus of investors. Conflux Capital's continuous iteration also reflects the industry's trend towards greater professionalism and intelligence. - March 29, 2026 - Conflux Capital
XRP News: CAWM Global Launches Ripple-Based Green Walk Challenge as Analysts Eye $5 Breakout
CAWM Global today announced the launch of its blockchain-based “Green walk Challenge,” a Web3-powered incentive program designed to connect everyday physical activities with structured digital asset participation. The initiative combines daily engagement mechanisms with a user-friendly... - March 29, 2026 - CAWM Global
SaintQuant Launches AI-Powered Crypto Trading Bot Platform
SaintQuant, an Australian technology company headquartered in Cairns, has officially launched its AI-powered crypto trading bot platform, designed to provide automated quantitative trading solutions for the volatile cryptocurrency market. - March 26, 2026 - SaintQuant
USA Capital Gold Addresses Targeted Cyber Attack and Launches Initiative to Help Businesses Combat Fake Online Reviews
USA Capital Gold responds to a recent online reputation incident by launching an initiative to help businesses identify, manage, and prevent fraudulent review activity while maintaining transparency and client trust. - March 26, 2026 - USA Capital Gold
Developer Anthony Galeotafiore, Owner of AJG Development, Commences Construction on 40 Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Patchogue, NY
The project consists of four buildings totaling 40 apartments with a mix of one bedroom and two bedroom units. Each residence offers modern finishes, gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, private balconies and pations, and drive up parking that gives it a townhouse feel. Links Court Gardens is just a short walk down Main Street into the heart of Patchogue, surrounded by a growing town of restaurants, cafes, bars, entertainment, and the ferry to Fire Island. - March 17, 2026 - AJG Development
Thrombolex, Inc. Secures $50 Million Series A Growth Financing
Thrombolex, Inc. Secures $50 Million Series A Growth Financing to Advance Commercialization of its Innovative Pharmaco-Mechanical Lysis Technology (PML). Thrombolex, a commercial-stage medical device company advancing a differentiated pharmaco-mechanical lysis (PML) platform for the treatment of pulmonary embolism (PE) and other thromboembolic diseases, announced the closing of a $50 million Series A equity financing led by OrbiMed, with strong support from current investors and co-founders. - March 16, 2026 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Top Financial Websites Worldwide to be Recognized in 2026 WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting banks, fintech companies, insurers, and investment firms to compete for recognition as the best financial services websites of 2026. Websites will be judged on design, innovation, technology, content, and usability. Winners earn industry recognition and valuable benchmarking feedback. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 16, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
National Martial Arts League Opens Investment Opportunity for Accredited Investors Nationwide
The National Martial Arts League (NMAL) is launching a 32-city professional martial arts team league and is inviting accredited investors to participate in building America’s first national point martial arts league. - March 14, 2026 - The National Martial Arts League