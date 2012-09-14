Finance: Investment News
These four buildings have an outstanding 100% occupancy rate. - December 20, 2019 - LichtensteinRE
Located down the street from very desirable Little Italy neighborhood, owner occupied first time buyer enjoys maximum leverage. - December 20, 2019 - LichtensteinRE
Medicare for All has become a huge talking point for the 2020 presidential candidates. But don't let the name fool you; not everything is covered. Long Term Care is a type of insurance that is essential given the rise in healthcare costs. Set up a free consultation with Melissa to discover your options regarding long term care. - December 19, 2019 - Melissa Levin Insurance
Dallas-based law firm Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP, has added three attorneys to its affordable housing team. Donald Cunningham, Jr. will head up their new Baton Rouge, Louisiana office. Kara Hargrove and Esther Lee will work in Dallas.
Mr. Cunningham has vast legal expertise in public... - December 19, 2019 - Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP
Swiss Impact Investing Company Quadia Invest in LOOP - December 19, 2019 - Quadia
Pangea Properties, a real estate investment and management company, announces the appointment of Thorofare Capital’s former director, Elliott Young, as Director for Pangea Mortgage Capital.
In his new role as Director, Young will assist the current team with the continued growth of Pangea Mortgage... - December 18, 2019 - Pangea Properties
Three-Time GRAMMY Winner Seeks to Democratize Global Music Marketplace in Digital Streaming Era - December 13, 2019 - Sound Royalties
MAS Advisors, LLC, a Miami investment advisory firm, has announced the completion of the merger of the business and operations of Memphis-based Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. (WSG), which will operate as a Division of MAS Advisors. WSG will be led by Charles Auerbach, who has deep experience in the areas... - December 13, 2019 - MAS Advisors, LLC
Recognizing top service providers in the private asset management space - December 13, 2019 - TAG
AmericaTowne Starts Partnership with the National Government of the Republic of Kenya and eighteen County Governments. - December 12, 2019 - AmericaTowne, Inc.
Forbes Finance Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Accounting, Financial Planning, Wealth and Asset Management, and Investment Firms. - December 12, 2019 - Joust
Safety Center’s Youth Advisory Council (YAC), comprised of high school students throughout California, continues to raise awareness around teen safe driving issues with the California Teen-to-Teen Safe Driving Campaigns, now in its eighth year of funding from The Allstate Foundation. - December 11, 2019 - Safety Center
Cinderella Target Value Zones Inc. (OTC Pink: CTVZ) (“The Company”) is pleased to announce the following shareholder update regarding recent material events and corporate actions. - December 11, 2019 - Cinderella Target Value Zones Inc.
Steve Auth, author of “The Missionary of Wall Street” and Chief Investment Officer, Equities, at Federated Investors (FII), will be embarking on an Advent Mission on December 14 and December 16, along with dozens of volunteers on the streets of SoHo in New York City. Individuals interested... - December 10, 2019 - Steve Auth
New comedic film from Michael Emery and James C. Bannon opens investor opportunities in exchange for producer credits. - December 10, 2019 - Truth & Justice Entertainment
Novel Growth Partners Raises $12M for New Fund; KC-based but Expanding to Chicago, Indianapolis, St. Louis. - December 10, 2019 - Novel Growth Partners
MarketCurrents Wealth Management, the leading b2b information and events business, published its Fall Edition focused on real estate trends for family offices.
The publication was based on its Fall Dinner held at the Penn Club on November 5th in New York City.
Over 25 family offices convened at the... - December 10, 2019 - MarketCurrents
HealthPoint Plus issues indications of future revenue ahead of its planned filing for Direct Listing of stock on the OTC market. - December 06, 2019 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.
Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC
Oliver-Smith's Town Design Strategies Ignite New Opportunities for Town Builders. - December 05, 2019 - Oliver-Smith
Culture is always blamed when an acquisition fails. So why don't companies pay more attention to it upfront? - December 04, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)
Denholtz Acquisition, LLC Purchases 200 Industrial Way West, Eatontown, NJ. - December 04, 2019 - Zimmel Associates
Ahead of their expansion plans in to the US next year, Nvestox has upgraded their telephony to include toll-free calling in, worldwide. A Universal International Free phone Number (UIFN) will also compliment their dedicated single country toll-free system, the call is free for the caller, and Nvestox pays the charges. - November 30, 2019 - Nvestox
Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc., (“Accelerate” or the “Company”) reports that Fred H. Mannix, CIM, has joined the Company as Vice President, Investment Management. - November 28, 2019 - Accelerate
Spotware has now announced the release of its cTrader Web 3.4 version. The update comes equipped with further tools for improved trader convenience and interface personalization. In particular, the Pencil Tool and brand-new extensions of the Line Study Tools ensure brokers can provide their traders with... - November 27, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
ARIDO, a closely guarded secret in the world's most exclusive jewelry, creates fine art jewelry created with the highest quality gems. Founded by a scion of the Raphael family, descending from the Moussaieffs gem specialist, Jesse Raphael & celebrity guru Thomas Chappell, a world class designer with a background in fashion, art, and history. - November 25, 2019 - ARIDO Jewelry
San Benito Hemp Campus has over 300,000 square feet of seed production, secure storage, curing, processing and hemp facility in San Benito County, California. Opening in 2020, San Benito Hemp Campus will be the largest vertically integrated hemp processing facility in the United States.
San Benito Hemp... - November 22, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy
TCCS Female provides learners with comprehensive and realistic Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, including wound management, airway stabilization, and hemorrhage control. - November 21, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.
Ahead of Thanksgiving, BitRoyal is all geared up to ensure its users make full use of its trading platform. Besides providing globally accessible crypto-currency exchange, a best-in-class platform for its growing community of partners and budding traders to enable the trading of digital assets, the exchange is now focusing to improve operational efficiency. - November 21, 2019 - BitRoyal Ltd.
Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the release of its latest white paper, “Paradigm Shift – An Intentional Approach to the Synergy of Employee Health, Human Performance, and Workplace Safety.”
When... - November 19, 2019 - Axiom Medical
Oasis MG have secured a proven and sustainable supply of premium mineral water sourced deep below a pristine volcanic landscape near Saint Geron in the Auvergne region of France. Far from sources of pollution, this landscape has remained exceptional. Water from rainfall, storms and melted snow, slowly... - November 14, 2019 - Oasis Merchant Group
All Safe Storage of Seneca, SC, has been sold to a local corporation. Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the buyer in the acquisition of this facility. - November 07, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc
Tax Lien Lady’s® next live Wealth Building Webinar is happening Wednesday at 8:30 pm Eastern (7:30pm CT, 6:30pm MT, 5:30pm PT). In this training, Joanne will let you know how to make sure that your liens are profitable, both before and after you purchase a tax lien or tax deed. - November 06, 2019 - TaxLienLady.com
Bank of Clovis, a state-chartered bank in Clovis, N.M., recently partnered with the San Diego-based company iGrad to offer its members financial wellness education. - November 05, 2019 - iGrad
Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks of Mansfield, Texas has been honored as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of agriculture, real estate, investments and self-storage.
About Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks
With over 20 years experience,... - November 05, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide
TSAM Boston is back for asset managers, fund advisors, solution providers & the wider investment community to come together for 1 day of exceptional content. - November 04, 2019 - Foxon Media
“REI Investment Society Docuseries goes beyond real estate development, luxury homes and house flipping for profits. It’s about discovering how beautiful and profitable Nigeria can be, while understanding the culture and lifestyle. It’s about being introduced to another type of luxury lifestyle of living in another country and breaking the barriers of the misconception of Nigeria being painted as a third world country,” says Ebonie Caldwell. - November 02, 2019 - Ebonie Caldwell
A Storage Place, located in Savannah, GA, has been sold to a national private equity group. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, and Michael Morrison, of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller and secured the buyer. - October 31, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc
Atlantic + Western Realty Corp. (A+W Realty) announces today it has sold surplus land for an investment firm. - October 26, 2019 - Atlantic + Western Realty Corp.
Los Angeles-based direct investment firm provides growth capital to leading industrial laundry services provider. - October 25, 2019 - Breakwater Management
In just two weeks, Memphis-based Paragon approved a million-dollar line of credit. - October 24, 2019 - KaZee Inc.
Ponte Health Properties, LLC, developer of the geriatric-focused high-density high-rise project Vertical Medical City - Orlando, and the planned Vertical Medical City - Chicago in addition to various other locations nationally and internationally, gains momentum for additional $2.1B 90+ stories development... - October 23, 2019 - PONTE HEALTH, P.A.
A dedicated accelerator program to support early-stage portfolio managers. - October 23, 2019 - Hedge Fund Lab
Nvestox expanding global reach continues this year with preparation of their Lower Manhattan arm off Wall Street, NY due to open in Q1 2020 as part of their exponential global push, according to its CEO and founder Mr. Mansour Bolous. - October 23, 2019 - Nvestox
Spotware, a leading financial technology provider, offering comprehensive trading solutions is proud to announce its partnership with multi-award winning IS Prime, an FCA regulated Prime of Prime and Liquidity Provider.
IS Prime is one of the latest key additions to Spotware’s extensive list of... - October 19, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
AD1 Global, a South-Florida based hospitality development and management company, has completed a multi-million-dollar renovation of the former Parc Royale Hotel Lake Buena Vista and converted it into an upscale full-service Crowne Plaza® hotel.
The comprehensive property-wide renovation featured... - October 17, 2019 - AD1Global
NuRealty Advisors brokered the sale of a commercial property in Yonkers NY. - October 14, 2019 - NuRealty Advisors Inc.
COPS Monitoring, the largest provider of wholesale professional alarm monitoring services in North America, announced today the migration of its proprietary Generations monitoring software platform to industry-leading jBASE from ZumaSys.
For decades, the exclusive COPS Generations software was built... - October 12, 2019 - COPS Monitoring
MarketCurrents Wealth Management to Host Real Estate Investment Trends Summit for Single Family Offices
MarketCurrents will hold a closed-door summit bringing together a select group of single-family office principals on November 5 in Midtown Manhattan. The focus of the summit will be real estate, which... - October 10, 2019 - MarketCurrents
Located in Houston, Texas, United States of America, South Texas Securities Co. are investor advocates who represent local and international investors who are victims of fraud by the securities brokerage houses or individuals.
South Texas Securities Co. has recently launched their new website www.southtexassecuritiesco.com... - October 08, 2019 - South Texas Securities Co.
