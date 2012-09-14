PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

LichtensteinRE.com Just Sold 3-Family Property for $948,888 in Opportunity Zone in Tremont, Bronx Located down the street from very desirable Little Italy neighborhood, owner occupied first time buyer enjoys maximum leverage. - December 20, 2019 - LichtensteinRE

Melissa Levin Insurance Reveals What Medicare-for-All Won't Cover Medicare for All has become a huge talking point for the 2020 presidential candidates. But don't let the name fool you; not everything is covered. Long Term Care is a type of insurance that is essential given the rise in healthcare costs. Set up a free consultation with Melissa to discover your options regarding long term care. - December 19, 2019 - Melissa Levin Insurance

Shackelford Law Firm Hires Three Attorneys for Affordable Housing Team Dallas-based law firm Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP, has added three attorneys to its affordable housing team. Donald Cunningham, Jr. will head up their new Baton Rouge, Louisiana office. Kara Hargrove and Esther Lee will work in Dallas. Mr. Cunningham has vast legal expertise in public... - December 19, 2019 - Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP

Quadia Invests in LOOP Swiss Impact Investing Company Quadia Invest in LOOP - December 19, 2019 - Quadia

Pangea Properties Hires Elliott Young to Join Its Real Estate Investments and Lending Platforms Pangea Properties, a real estate investment and management company, announces the appointment of Thorofare Capital’s former director, Elliott Young, as Director for Pangea Mortgage Capital. In his new role as Director, Young will assist the current team with the continued growth of Pangea Mortgage... - December 18, 2019 - Pangea Properties

Miami/Memphis Advisory Groups Announce Merger MAS Advisors, LLC, a Miami investment advisory firm, has announced the completion of the merger of the business and operations of Memphis-based Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. (WSG), which will operate as a Division of MAS Advisors. WSG will be led by Charles Auerbach, who has deep experience in the areas... - December 13, 2019 - MAS Advisors, LLC

TAG Bill Pay Named Finalist for PAM Awards 2020 Recognizing top service providers in the private asset management space - December 13, 2019 - TAG

AmericaTowne Announces Start of Partnership AmericaTowne Starts Partnership with the National Government of the Republic of Kenya and eighteen County Governments. - December 12, 2019 - AmericaTowne, Inc.

Lamine Zarrad of Joust Accepted Into Forbes Finance Council Forbes Finance Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Accounting, Financial Planning, Wealth and Asset Management, and Investment Firms. - December 12, 2019 - Joust

Safety Center Receives Funding from The Allstate Foundation Good Starts Young Grant for Its Peer-Led Teen Safe Driving Campaign, Youth Take Action to End Distractions Safety Center’s Youth Advisory Council (YAC), comprised of high school students throughout California, continues to raise awareness around teen safe driving issues with the California Teen-to-Teen Safe Driving Campaigns, now in its eighth year of funding from The Allstate Foundation. - December 11, 2019 - Safety Center

Cinderella Target Value Zones Inc.: Shareholder Update Cinderella Target Value Zones Inc. (OTC Pink: CTVZ) (“The Company”) is pleased to announce the following shareholder update regarding recent material events and corporate actions. - December 11, 2019 - Cinderella Target Value Zones Inc.

The Missionary of Wall Street Embarks on Advent Mission During SantaCon Steve Auth, author of “The Missionary of Wall Street” and Chief Investment Officer, Equities, at Federated Investors (FII), will be embarking on an Advent Mission on December 14 and December 16, along with dozens of volunteers on the streets of SoHo in New York City. Individuals interested... - December 10, 2019 - Steve Auth

"The New Venture" Comedic Michael Emery Film Adds Producer Opportunities via GoFundMe New comedic film from Michael Emery and James C. Bannon opens investor opportunities in exchange for producer credits. - December 10, 2019 - Truth & Justice Entertainment

Distinct Revenue-Based Financing Firm Meeting Great Need in Tech-Startup Market Novel Growth Partners Raises $12M for New Fund; KC-based but Expanding to Chicago, Indianapolis, St. Louis. - December 10, 2019 - Novel Growth Partners

MarketCurrents Publishes Its Fall Real Estate Edition 2019 MarketCurrents Wealth Management, the leading b2b information and events business, published its Fall Edition focused on real estate trends for family offices. The publication was based on its Fall Dinner held at the Penn Club on November 5th in New York City. Over 25 family offices convened at the... - December 10, 2019 - MarketCurrents

HealthPoint Plus Announces Financial Projections, and Timeline for Audit Completion and Direct Listing of Its Stock on the OTC Market HealthPoint Plus issues indications of future revenue ahead of its planned filing for Direct Listing of stock on the OTC market. - December 06, 2019 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.

Robert Galyen, Top Battery Technology Expert, Joins Tydrolyte Advisory Board Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC

Oliver-Smith Presents Revolutionary Community Design Methodologies Oliver-Smith's Town Design Strategies Ignite New Opportunities for Town Builders. - December 05, 2019 - Oliver-Smith

New i4cp Study Shows High-Performance Organizations Are 11x More Likely to Focus on Cultural Synergies During Acquisitions Culture is always blamed when an acquisition fails. So why don't companies pay more attention to it upfront? - December 04, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

Nvestox Now Offers Toll-Free Calls to Clients Worldwide Ahead of their expansion plans in to the US next year, Nvestox has upgraded their telephony to include toll-free calling in, worldwide. A Universal International Free phone Number (UIFN) will also compliment their dedicated single country toll-free system, the call is free for the caller, and Nvestox pays the charges. - November 30, 2019 - Nvestox

Fred H. Mannix Joins Accelerate Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc., (“Accelerate” or the “Company”) reports that Fred H. Mannix, CIM, has joined the Company as Vice President, Investment Management. - November 28, 2019 - Accelerate

cTrader Web 3.4 Offers Pencil Tool & Line Study Extension Spotware has now announced the release of its cTrader Web 3.4 version. The update comes equipped with further tools for improved trader convenience and interface personalization. In particular, the Pencil Tool and brand-new extensions of the Line Study Tools ensure brokers can provide their traders with... - November 27, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

ARIDO Presenting World’s Most Exclusive Art Offering, Multi Billion Dollar Trade Deal During Art Basel 2019 ARIDO, a closely guarded secret in the world's most exclusive jewelry, creates fine art jewelry created with the highest quality gems. Founded by a scion of the Raphael family, descending from the Moussaieffs gem specialist, Jesse Raphael & celebrity guru Thomas Chappell, a world class designer with a background in fashion, art, and history. - November 25, 2019 - ARIDO Jewelry

Mavericks Renewable Energy and San Benito Hemp Campus Team Up to Create the First Carbon Negative Microgrid San Benito Hemp Campus has over 300,000 square feet of seed production, secure storage, curing, processing and hemp facility in San Benito County, California. Opening in 2020, San Benito Hemp Campus will be the largest vertically integrated hemp processing facility in the United States. San Benito Hemp... - November 22, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

Operative Experience Announces TCCS Female, the World’s First High-Fidelity Simulator for Female Trauma Patients TCCS Female provides learners with comprehensive and realistic Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, including wound management, airway stabilization, and hemorrhage control. - November 21, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.

BitRoyal Announces Massive Offers to Make Crypto Trading Attractive for All Ahead of Thanksgiving, BitRoyal is all geared up to ensure its users make full use of its trading platform. Besides providing globally accessible crypto-currency exchange, a best-in-class platform for its growing community of partners and budding traders to enable the trading of digital assets, the exchange is now focusing to improve operational efficiency. - November 21, 2019 - BitRoyal Ltd.

Axiom Medical Releases “Paradigm Shift – An Intentional Approach to the Synergy of Employee Health, Human Performance, and Workplace Safety” White Paper Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the release of its latest white paper, “Paradigm Shift – An Intentional Approach to the Synergy of Employee Health, Human Performance, and Workplace Safety.” When... - November 19, 2019 - Axiom Medical

Oasis Merchant Group Talks About Their Saint Geron Water Project Oasis MG have secured a proven and sustainable supply of premium mineral water sourced deep below a pristine volcanic landscape near Saint Geron in the Auvergne region of France. Far from sources of pollution, this landscape has remained exceptional. Water from rainfall, storms and melted snow, slowly... - November 14, 2019 - Oasis Merchant Group

Midcoast Properties, Inc., Represents Buyer of Seneca, SC, Self Storage Facility All Safe Storage of Seneca, SC, has been sold to a local corporation. Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the buyer in the acquisition of this facility. - November 07, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

Live Training from the Tax Lien Lady: "How to Make Sure That Your Tax Liens and Tax Deeds Are Profitable" Tax Lien Lady’s® next live Wealth Building Webinar is happening Wednesday at 8:30 pm Eastern (7:30pm CT, 6:30pm MT, 5:30pm PT). In this training, Joanne will let you know how to make sure that your liens are profitable, both before and after you purchase a tax lien or tax deed. - November 06, 2019 - TaxLienLady.com

Bank of Clovis Partners with iGrad for Financial Wellness Education Bank of Clovis, a state-chartered bank in Clovis, N.M., recently partnered with the San Diego-based company iGrad to offer its members financial wellness education. - November 05, 2019 - iGrad

Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks Recognized as an Honored Lifetime Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks of Mansfield, Texas has been honored as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of agriculture, real estate, investments and self-storage. About Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks With over 20 years experience,... - November 05, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Foxon Media's TSAM Boston Taking Place 14 November at The State Room, Boston, U.S. TSAM Boston is back for asset managers, fund advisors, solution providers & the wider investment community to come together for 1 day of exceptional content. - November 04, 2019 - Foxon Media

Luxury Real Estate Investing, Development and Flipping Docuseries in Nigeria Coming Soon “REI Investment Society Docuseries goes beyond real estate development, luxury homes and house flipping for profits. It’s about discovering how beautiful and profitable Nigeria can be, while understanding the culture and lifestyle. It’s about being introduced to another type of luxury lifestyle of living in another country and breaking the barriers of the misconception of Nigeria being painted as a third world country,” says Ebonie Caldwell. - November 02, 2019 - Ebonie Caldwell

Self Storage in Savannah, GA Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc. A Storage Place, located in Savannah, GA, has been sold to a national private equity group. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, and Michael Morrison, of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller and secured the buyer. - October 31, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

A+W Realty Corp. Announces Sale of Surplus Real Estate Atlantic + Western Realty Corp. (A+W Realty) announces today it has sold surplus land for an investment firm. - October 26, 2019 - Atlantic + Western Realty Corp.

Breakwater Management Provides Committed Facility of $35.0 Million of Growth Capital to Apex Linen Los Angeles-based direct investment firm provides growth capital to leading industrial laundry services provider. - October 25, 2019 - Breakwater Management

KaZee Turns to Small Tennessee Bank for Cash Infusion to Fuel Rapid Growth In just two weeks, Memphis-based Paragon approved a million-dollar line of credit. - October 24, 2019 - KaZee Inc.

PONTE HEALTH Starts Gaining Momentum for New $2.1B Vertical Medical City Near Bayfront Park, in Downtown Miami Ponte Health Properties, LLC, developer of the geriatric-focused high-density high-rise project Vertical Medical City - Orlando, and the planned Vertical Medical City - Chicago in addition to various other locations nationally and internationally, gains momentum for additional $2.1B 90+ stories development... - October 23, 2019 - PONTE HEALTH, P.A.

Hedge Fund Lab Launches Its Startup Fund Accelerator A dedicated accelerator program to support early-stage portfolio managers. - October 23, 2019 - Hedge Fund Lab

Nvestox, Heading Forward to an Exciting 2020 in New York Nvestox expanding global reach continues this year with preparation of their Lower Manhattan arm off Wall Street, NY due to open in Q1 2020 as part of their exponential global push, according to its CEO and founder Mr. Mansour Bolous. - October 23, 2019 - Nvestox

Spotware Announces Integration of cTrader with Prime of Prime Broker and Liquidity Provider, IS Prime Spotware, a leading financial technology provider, offering comprehensive trading solutions is proud to announce its partnership with multi-award winning IS Prime, an FCA regulated Prime of Prime and Liquidity Provider. IS Prime is one of the latest key additions to Spotware’s extensive list of... - October 19, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

AD1 Global Completes Multi-Million Dollar Hotel Conversion AD1 Global, a South-Florida based hospitality development and management company, has completed a multi-million-dollar renovation of the former Parc Royale Hotel Lake Buena Vista and converted it into an upscale full-service Crowne Plaza® hotel. The comprehensive property-wide renovation featured... - October 17, 2019 - AD1Global

NuRealty Advisors Sells 778 Yonkers Ave. in Yonkers NuRealty Advisors brokered the sale of a commercial property in Yonkers NY. - October 14, 2019 - NuRealty Advisors Inc.

COPS Monitoring Invests in jBASE COPS Monitoring, the largest provider of wholesale professional alarm monitoring services in North America, announced today the migration of its proprietary Generations monitoring software platform to industry-leading jBASE from ZumaSys. For decades, the exclusive COPS Generations software was built... - October 12, 2019 - COPS Monitoring

MarketCurrents Wealth Management to Host Real Estate Investment Trends Summit for Single Family Offices MarketCurrents Wealth Management to Host Real Estate Investment Trends Summit for Single Family Offices MarketCurrents will hold a closed-door summit bringing together a select group of single-family office principals on November 5 in Midtown Manhattan. The focus of the summit will be real estate, which... - October 10, 2019 - MarketCurrents