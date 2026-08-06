AlwaysBeSmile Announces "The World of AlwaysBeSmile" YouTube Live Album Listening Party for September 15, 2026

Independent artist, music producer, and author AlwaysBeSmile (MD Abdul Ahad Shanto) has announced an upcoming YouTube live stream event titled "The World of AlwaysBeSmile - Full Album Live Listening Party," scheduled for September 15, 2026. The virtual event offers fans a launch-day preview of all seven tracks from his upcoming studio album, featuring special AI commentary breaking down the fusion of South Asian folk and electronic beats.