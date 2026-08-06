AlwaysBeSmile Announces "The World of AlwaysBeSmile" YouTube Live Album Listening Party for September 15, 2026
Independent artist, music producer, and author AlwaysBeSmile (MD Abdul Ahad Shanto) has announced an upcoming YouTube live stream event titled "The World of AlwaysBeSmile - Full Album Live Listening Party," scheduled for September 15, 2026. The virtual event offers fans a launch-day preview of all seven tracks from his upcoming studio album, featuring special AI commentary breaking down the fusion of South Asian folk and electronic beats.
Fredericksburg, VA, August 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Independent artist, music producer, and author MD Abdul Ahad Shanto, professionally known as AlwaysBeSmile, has officially announced an upcoming YouTube live stream event titled “The World of AlwaysBeSmile - Full Album Live Listening Party”, scheduled to broadcast on September 15, 2026.
The virtual event offers fans and global music enthusiasts an exclusive launch-day preview of all seven tracks from his upcoming studio album, The World of ABS. Hosted with special AI commentary breaking down the creative stories, arrangements, and cross-cultural influences behind each piece, the live stream bridges genres ranging from Portuguese Funk beats and Bengali Folk-Rock to chillout hip-hop and English acoustic rhythms.
Event Highlights & Track Preview:
• Scheduled Date: September 15, 2026
• Exclusive Access: Full audio preview of all 7 tracks during the album release launch.
• Curated Commentary: Guided breakdown explaining the fusion of South Asian folk traditions and contemporary global electronic sounds.
• Interactive Listening: Live stream experience connecting fans directly on YouTube.
About AlwaysBeSmile:
AlwaysBeSmile (MD Abdul Ahad Shanto) is an independent musician, record producer, and author based in Bangladesh. Known for seamlessly blending traditional folk aesthetics with modern trap, electronic, and global beats, his work continuously explores multi-genre soundscapes across music streaming and search platforms worldwide.
The virtual event offers fans and global music enthusiasts an exclusive launch-day preview of all seven tracks from his upcoming studio album, The World of ABS. Hosted with special AI commentary breaking down the creative stories, arrangements, and cross-cultural influences behind each piece, the live stream bridges genres ranging from Portuguese Funk beats and Bengali Folk-Rock to chillout hip-hop and English acoustic rhythms.
Event Highlights & Track Preview:
• Scheduled Date: September 15, 2026
• Exclusive Access: Full audio preview of all 7 tracks during the album release launch.
• Curated Commentary: Guided breakdown explaining the fusion of South Asian folk traditions and contemporary global electronic sounds.
• Interactive Listening: Live stream experience connecting fans directly on YouTube.
About AlwaysBeSmile:
AlwaysBeSmile (MD Abdul Ahad Shanto) is an independent musician, record producer, and author based in Bangladesh. Known for seamlessly blending traditional folk aesthetics with modern trap, electronic, and global beats, his work continuously explores multi-genre soundscapes across music streaming and search platforms worldwide.
Contact
AlwaysBeSmileContact
MD Abdul Ahad Shanto
+8801642335829
https://alwaysbesmile.free.nf
MD Abdul Ahad Shanto
+8801642335829
https://alwaysbesmile.free.nf
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