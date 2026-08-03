COSMIQ Launches Free Voice-Driven AI Tutor for Every K-12 and College Student
The new learning platform pairs students with talking AI teachers on an interactive smart board — free forever for K-12 students, SAT/ACT/AP prep, and college coursework, with no card, no trial, and no upgrade prompts.
Richmond, VA, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- COSMIQ, a voice-driven AI tutoring platform founded by education researcher Dr. Matthew Lynch, today announced its public launch at getcosmiq.app. COSMIQ gives every K-12 and college student a personal AI tutor that teaches out loud — explaining, questioning, and adapting in real time on an interactive smart board — completely free.
Unlike chatbots that simply answer questions, COSMIQ teaches. Students pick from eight distinct teacher personas who guide full lessons by voice: working problems step by step on a shared board, checking understanding with interactive questions, and adjusting difficulty as the student responds. Lessons are aligned to 248 curriculum frameworks spanning U.S. state standards, SAT, ACT, AP, IB, and international programs.
"Every family should have access to the kind of one-on-one tutoring that used to cost $60 an hour," said Dr. Matthew Lynch, founder of COSMIQ. "COSMIQ is free forever for every K-12 student — no card, no trial, no upgrade prompt. That's not a promotion. It's the founding pledge of the company."
Key features available at launch:
Voice-first tutoring — natural spoken lessons with premium neural voices, in English and Spanish, for every learner at no cost.
Interactive smart board — diagrams, number lines, graphs, music notation, and step-by-step problem solving rendered live during the lesson.
Homework help — students upload homework and work through it with their tutor rather than getting answers handed to them.
Mock tests scored on the real scale — realistic full-length practice for the SAT, ACT, AP exams, and state assessments, feeding a personalized intervention plan.
Spaced-repetition review — the platform schedules review sessions scientifically so learning sticks.
Parent and teacher reporting — plain-language progress summaries without exposing a child's private tutoring conversations.
A 3D game arcade — learning-linked rewards that keep younger students motivated.
COSMIQ is free forever for every K-12 student, for equity-critical exams including the GED, U.S. citizenship test, ESL, and adult literacy, and for college students studying their coursework. Families learn free with up to two children. The platform is funded by adults preparing for professional advancement exams and by the schools, districts, and sponsors who believe every child deserves a tutor.
Schools and districts can license COSMIQ with rostering, dashboards, and reporting; licensing funds support and infrastructure and never gates learning features.
Students, parents, and teachers can start immediately at https://getcosmiq.app.
About COSMIQ
COSMIQ is a voice-driven AI tutoring platform founded by education researcher Dr. Matthew Lynch. Built on the pledge "free forever for every K-12 student," COSMIQ combines talking AI teachers, an interactive smart board, curriculum-aligned lessons across 248 frameworks, realistic mock testing, and spaced-repetition review to give every learner a personal tutor. COSMIQ prepares students for hundreds of official exams and administers realistic full-length mock tests; it does not administer real exams or issue any license, certificate, or credential. Learn more at https://getcosmiq.app.
Media Contact
COSMIQ
support@getcosmiq.app
https://getcosmiq.app
Unlike chatbots that simply answer questions, COSMIQ teaches. Students pick from eight distinct teacher personas who guide full lessons by voice: working problems step by step on a shared board, checking understanding with interactive questions, and adjusting difficulty as the student responds. Lessons are aligned to 248 curriculum frameworks spanning U.S. state standards, SAT, ACT, AP, IB, and international programs.
"Every family should have access to the kind of one-on-one tutoring that used to cost $60 an hour," said Dr. Matthew Lynch, founder of COSMIQ. "COSMIQ is free forever for every K-12 student — no card, no trial, no upgrade prompt. That's not a promotion. It's the founding pledge of the company."
Key features available at launch:
Voice-first tutoring — natural spoken lessons with premium neural voices, in English and Spanish, for every learner at no cost.
Interactive smart board — diagrams, number lines, graphs, music notation, and step-by-step problem solving rendered live during the lesson.
Homework help — students upload homework and work through it with their tutor rather than getting answers handed to them.
Mock tests scored on the real scale — realistic full-length practice for the SAT, ACT, AP exams, and state assessments, feeding a personalized intervention plan.
Spaced-repetition review — the platform schedules review sessions scientifically so learning sticks.
Parent and teacher reporting — plain-language progress summaries without exposing a child's private tutoring conversations.
A 3D game arcade — learning-linked rewards that keep younger students motivated.
COSMIQ is free forever for every K-12 student, for equity-critical exams including the GED, U.S. citizenship test, ESL, and adult literacy, and for college students studying their coursework. Families learn free with up to two children. The platform is funded by adults preparing for professional advancement exams and by the schools, districts, and sponsors who believe every child deserves a tutor.
Schools and districts can license COSMIQ with rostering, dashboards, and reporting; licensing funds support and infrastructure and never gates learning features.
Students, parents, and teachers can start immediately at https://getcosmiq.app.
About COSMIQ
COSMIQ is a voice-driven AI tutoring platform founded by education researcher Dr. Matthew Lynch. Built on the pledge "free forever for every K-12 student," COSMIQ combines talking AI teachers, an interactive smart board, curriculum-aligned lessons across 248 frameworks, realistic mock testing, and spaced-repetition review to give every learner a personal tutor. COSMIQ prepares students for hundreds of official exams and administers realistic full-length mock tests; it does not administer real exams or issue any license, certificate, or credential. Learn more at https://getcosmiq.app.
Media Contact
COSMIQ
support@getcosmiq.app
https://getcosmiq.app
Contact
CosmiqContact
Matthew Lynch
601-630-5238
https://getcosmiq.app/
Matthew Lynch
601-630-5238
https://getcosmiq.app/
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