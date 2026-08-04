ePayment Services Releases Developer-Focused Payment API for Faster Integration
ePayment Services has released a developer-focused payment API, giving developers access to BACS, card payment and Open Banking functionality through one platform. The API is designed to reduce integration complexity, support faster implementation and help businesses build payment workflows into existing systems more efficiently.
Glasgow, United Kingdom, August 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The API gives developers access to BACS, card payment and Open Banking functionality through one payment platform.
ePayment Services has announced the release of its developer-focused payment API, giving developers and payment platforms a faster way to integrate BACS, card payment and Open Banking functionality through one payment platform.
The API is designed to support SaaS platforms, fintech teams, developers, product teams and businesses that need to connect payment services into existing systems without building separate integrations for each payment method.
By making BACS payments, card payments and Open Banking functionality available through a developer-focused API, ePayment Services aims to help businesses reduce integration complexity and bring payment workflows into their own platforms more efficiently.
Payment integration can become difficult when businesses need to support several payment types across different systems. Developers may need to connect Direct Debit processing, Direct Credit payments, card payment services and bank-to-bank payment options separately, which can increase development time and make ongoing management more complicated.
The announcement comes as more businesses look for payment infrastructure that can support multiple payment methods while still being practical for development teams to integrate, manage and scale.
A spokesperson for ePayment Services said:
“Developers need payment tools that are flexible, well-structured and practical to integrate. Our developer-focused payment API gives teams access to BACS, card payment and Open Banking functionality through one platform, helping them build payment workflows more efficiently without adding unnecessary complexity.”
The API can support organisations that need to embed payment functionality into internal systems, customer platforms, finance tools, subscription platforms, membership systems, ecommerce workflows or payment-led applications.
It is intended to give developers a more consistent way to connect payment services, manage payment activity and support different customer payment journeys. This can help businesses offer more payment options while keeping development and operational workflows easier to control.
For product and engineering teams, the API provides access to payment functionality that can support customer collections, recurring payments, bank-to-bank payments, card payments, account validation and wider payment automation.
Key features include:
Developer-focused payment API access
BACS payment functionality
Direct Debit and Direct Credit support
Card payment processing support
Open Banking payment functionality
API integration for platforms and internal systems
Support for multi-channel payment workflows
Compatibility with wider payment automation
ePayment Services has announced the release of its developer-focused payment API, giving developers and payment platforms a faster way to integrate BACS, card payment and Open Banking functionality through one payment platform.
The API is designed to support SaaS platforms, fintech teams, developers, product teams and businesses that need to connect payment services into existing systems without building separate integrations for each payment method.
By making BACS payments, card payments and Open Banking functionality available through a developer-focused API, ePayment Services aims to help businesses reduce integration complexity and bring payment workflows into their own platforms more efficiently.
Payment integration can become difficult when businesses need to support several payment types across different systems. Developers may need to connect Direct Debit processing, Direct Credit payments, card payment services and bank-to-bank payment options separately, which can increase development time and make ongoing management more complicated.
The announcement comes as more businesses look for payment infrastructure that can support multiple payment methods while still being practical for development teams to integrate, manage and scale.
A spokesperson for ePayment Services said:
“Developers need payment tools that are flexible, well-structured and practical to integrate. Our developer-focused payment API gives teams access to BACS, card payment and Open Banking functionality through one platform, helping them build payment workflows more efficiently without adding unnecessary complexity.”
The API can support organisations that need to embed payment functionality into internal systems, customer platforms, finance tools, subscription platforms, membership systems, ecommerce workflows or payment-led applications.
It is intended to give developers a more consistent way to connect payment services, manage payment activity and support different customer payment journeys. This can help businesses offer more payment options while keeping development and operational workflows easier to control.
For product and engineering teams, the API provides access to payment functionality that can support customer collections, recurring payments, bank-to-bank payments, card payments, account validation and wider payment automation.
Key features include:
Developer-focused payment API access
BACS payment functionality
Direct Debit and Direct Credit support
Card payment processing support
Open Banking payment functionality
API integration for platforms and internal systems
Support for multi-channel payment workflows
Compatibility with wider payment automation
Contact
ePayment ServicesContact
Paul McCann
07841834521
epaymentservices.com
Paul McCann
07841834521
epaymentservices.com
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