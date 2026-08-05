MilkShake Factory Expands Business Gifting Program for Southeast Michigan Companies
MilkShake Factory Ann Arbor has expanded its business gifting program, offering customizable handcrafted chocolate gifts for Southeast Michigan companies. Designed for client appreciation, employee recognition, events, and holidays, the locally made gifts feature sustainable cocoa, branding options, flexible order sizes, and local pickup or delivery.
Ann Arbor, MI, August 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Handcrafted, customizable chocolate gifts offer a memorable way to thank clients, recognize employees, and celebrate milestones—all year long.
MilkShake Factory Ann Arbor is expanding its business gifting program with handcrafted, customizable chocolate gifts designed to help Southeast Michigan organizations thank clients, recognize employees, and celebrate milestones while supporting a local business instead of relying on generic corporate gifts.
Known for its handcrafted chocolates made from a family recipe dating back to 1914, MilkShake Factory now offers an expanded selection of gifts for businesses of every size - from thoughtful client thank-you gifts to large-scale employee appreciation events. The program includes signature chocolate bark gift boxes, gift bags, deluxe gift baskets, hand-dipped treats, chocolate catering boards, and custom-branded gifts featuring company ribbon colors, logo stickers, or business cards.
"When businesses choose local gifts, everyone benefits," said Katie Storteboom, General Manager of MilkShake Factory Ann Arbor. "Our business gifting program gives companies an easy way to support another local business while giving clients and employees something they'll genuinely enjoy. Whether you're thanking clients, recognizing employees, or celebrating an important milestone, our handcrafted chocolates are memorable, undeniably delicious, and made right here in Ann Arbor."
MilkShake Factory's premium chocolates are handcrafted locally using certified sustainable cocoa through Cocoa Horizons while supporting women-led agroforestry initiatives, giving businesses another meaningful reason to choose locally made gifts that reflect their values.
Although many companies begin planning employee and client gifts well in advance of the holiday season, MilkShake Factory designed its expanded gifting program to serve businesses year-round. Custom chocolate gifts are ideal for employee recognition, client appreciation, recruiting events, grand openings, conferences, milestone celebrations, customer thank-you gifts, and holiday giving alike.
"Great business relationships are built on thoughtful gestures," added Storteboom. "As organizations begin planning for the holidays, we're encouraging them to think beyond the traditional gift basket and choose something handcrafted, personal, and locally made—something people will remember long after the chocolate is gone."
Businesses can choose from a wide variety of handcrafted chocolate gifts with flexible order sizes and customization options. Local pickup and delivery are available throughout Southeast Michigan, with lead times ranging from one week to one month depending on order size, and rush orders available whenever possible.
To learn more, explore gifting options, or begin planning a custom business gift order, visit the MilkShake Factory Ann Arbor website or email annarbor@milkshakefactory.com.
About MilkShake Factory Ann Arbor
Since 1914, MilkShake Factory has been crafting premium chocolates using time-honored family recipes passed down through generations. Today, the Ann Arbor location proudly continues that tradition with handcrafted gourmet chocolates, signature milkshakes, private parties, and customizable business gifting solutions for companies throughout Southeast Michigan. Committed to quality, sustainability, and community, MilkShake Factory uses certified sustainable cocoa through Cocoa Horizons and supports women-led agroforestry initiatives while creating gifts that are as meaningful as they are delicious.
Media Contact
Katie Storteboom
General Manager
MilkShake Factory Ann Arbor
annarbor@milkshakefactory.com
MilkShake Factory Ann Arbor is expanding its business gifting program with handcrafted, customizable chocolate gifts designed to help Southeast Michigan organizations thank clients, recognize employees, and celebrate milestones while supporting a local business instead of relying on generic corporate gifts.
Known for its handcrafted chocolates made from a family recipe dating back to 1914, MilkShake Factory now offers an expanded selection of gifts for businesses of every size - from thoughtful client thank-you gifts to large-scale employee appreciation events. The program includes signature chocolate bark gift boxes, gift bags, deluxe gift baskets, hand-dipped treats, chocolate catering boards, and custom-branded gifts featuring company ribbon colors, logo stickers, or business cards.
"When businesses choose local gifts, everyone benefits," said Katie Storteboom, General Manager of MilkShake Factory Ann Arbor. "Our business gifting program gives companies an easy way to support another local business while giving clients and employees something they'll genuinely enjoy. Whether you're thanking clients, recognizing employees, or celebrating an important milestone, our handcrafted chocolates are memorable, undeniably delicious, and made right here in Ann Arbor."
MilkShake Factory's premium chocolates are handcrafted locally using certified sustainable cocoa through Cocoa Horizons while supporting women-led agroforestry initiatives, giving businesses another meaningful reason to choose locally made gifts that reflect their values.
Although many companies begin planning employee and client gifts well in advance of the holiday season, MilkShake Factory designed its expanded gifting program to serve businesses year-round. Custom chocolate gifts are ideal for employee recognition, client appreciation, recruiting events, grand openings, conferences, milestone celebrations, customer thank-you gifts, and holiday giving alike.
"Great business relationships are built on thoughtful gestures," added Storteboom. "As organizations begin planning for the holidays, we're encouraging them to think beyond the traditional gift basket and choose something handcrafted, personal, and locally made—something people will remember long after the chocolate is gone."
Businesses can choose from a wide variety of handcrafted chocolate gifts with flexible order sizes and customization options. Local pickup and delivery are available throughout Southeast Michigan, with lead times ranging from one week to one month depending on order size, and rush orders available whenever possible.
To learn more, explore gifting options, or begin planning a custom business gift order, visit the MilkShake Factory Ann Arbor website or email annarbor@milkshakefactory.com.
About MilkShake Factory Ann Arbor
Since 1914, MilkShake Factory has been crafting premium chocolates using time-honored family recipes passed down through generations. Today, the Ann Arbor location proudly continues that tradition with handcrafted gourmet chocolates, signature milkshakes, private parties, and customizable business gifting solutions for companies throughout Southeast Michigan. Committed to quality, sustainability, and community, MilkShake Factory uses certified sustainable cocoa through Cocoa Horizons and supports women-led agroforestry initiatives while creating gifts that are as meaningful as they are delicious.
Media Contact
Katie Storteboom
General Manager
MilkShake Factory Ann Arbor
annarbor@milkshakefactory.com
Contact
Milkshake FactoryContact
Katie Storteboom
(734) 275-3883
https://www.milkshakefactory.com/locations/mi-ann-arbor-326-south-maple-road/
Katie Storteboom
(734) 275-3883
https://www.milkshakefactory.com/locations/mi-ann-arbor-326-south-maple-road/
Multimedia
Corporate Gifting Options from Milkshake Factory
This is a PDF outlining our chocolate gift options.
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