AAEON’s 2026 Customer Satisfaction Survey Prize Winner Announced!
Following another year of excellent feedback, one lucky AAEON customer will receive the survey’s grand prize as part of their order.
Taipei, Taiwan, August 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- To help understand key market needs and maintain its customer-centric approach to delivering both high-quality products and efficient support for its customers, award-winning edge AI solutions provider AAEON (Stock Code: 6579) provides its customers with an annual satisfaction survey.
The questionnaire, which is a vital source of feedback regarding everything from the company’s product quality to its technical support and logistical efficiency, saw the company receive a 92.8% satisfaction rate among responders. Even with this positive outcome, AAEON continues to evaluate and improve its operations to achieve its goal of providing a world class, agile approach to addressing customer needs.
AAEON is delighted to announce that of the survey’s 113 entrants, one lucky customer will receive the grand prize of a Garmin Venu® 4 Advanced Health and Fitness GPS Smartwatch.
The winner of 2026’s grand prize is Ms. Tang of Suzhou Hailiko Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.
AAEON would like to thank all of its customers that took the time to complete the survey, as it grants valuable insight into how AAEON can provide customers with the best possible service. AAEON looks forward to continuing its push to innovate and bring industry-leading solutions to market going forward.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
The questionnaire, which is a vital source of feedback regarding everything from the company’s product quality to its technical support and logistical efficiency, saw the company receive a 92.8% satisfaction rate among responders. Even with this positive outcome, AAEON continues to evaluate and improve its operations to achieve its goal of providing a world class, agile approach to addressing customer needs.
AAEON is delighted to announce that of the survey’s 113 entrants, one lucky customer will receive the grand prize of a Garmin Venu® 4 Advanced Health and Fitness GPS Smartwatch.
The winner of 2026’s grand prize is Ms. Tang of Suzhou Hailiko Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.
AAEON would like to thank all of its customers that took the time to complete the survey, as it grants valuable insight into how AAEON can provide customers with the best possible service. AAEON looks forward to continuing its push to innovate and bring industry-leading solutions to market going forward.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Contact
AAEON Technology Inc.Contact
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
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