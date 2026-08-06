Demand Spring Welcomes Lucian Lui as Senior CMO Advisor
Boston, MA, August 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Revenue Marketing consultancy Demand Spring is pleased to announce that Lucian Lui has joined the organization as Senior CMO Advisor.
Lucian brings more than 25 years of leadership experience, driving growth across startups, midsize companies, and global organizations including Microsoft, Iron Mountain, Rapid7, and Immersive Labs. Throughout his career Lucian has worked at the intersection of marketing, sales, product, and business strategy to help organizations grow, transform, and build stronger go-to-market capabilities.
“We are thrilled to have someone with Lucian’s background and breadth of experience join the Demand Spring team,” said Mark Emond, Founder and CEO of Demand Spring. “Lucian will be advising CMOs on how AI is reshaping marketing, sales, and commercial strategy, and guiding leadership teams to move beyond the experimentation stage to practical implementation. We know our clients will greatly benefit from the advice and guidance Lucian will bring.”
“AI changes more than marketing. It changes how marketing, sales, and product work together to drive growth,” said Lucian Lui, Senior CMO Advisor with Demand Spring. “By aligning business strategy, human judgment, and AI, CMOs can unlock new opportunities. I’m excited to join Demand Spring and help clients translate that potential into action and business impact.”
Demand Spring’s Strategic AI Advisory Services help B2B marketing leaders move from AI ambition to measurable revenue impact; partnering with CMOs to build a clear, actionable roadmap to leverage AI for revenue acceleration. From tailored AI marketing audits to a full revenue engine transformation, Demand Spring partners with organizations from strategy to pilots to implementation at scale, and equips teams with insights to help enable better decision-making, greater productivity, and measurable growth.
For more information on how Demand Spring can help your organization leverage AI to enhance revenue marketing efforts, visit demandspring.com.
About Demand Spring
For over 12 years, Demand Spring has partnered with some of the largest and fastest-growing B2B brands to elevate their marketing practices. Our approach blends leading-edge yet practical Revenue Marketing strategies with expertise in marketing technology, delivering measurable results. Now, as we enter the transformative AI era, Demand Spring is proud to help CMOs and their teams embrace innovation, drive optimization, and navigate the future of B2B marketing with confidence. At Demand Spring, we’re not just adapting to change—we’re leading the way forward.
Lucian brings more than 25 years of leadership experience, driving growth across startups, midsize companies, and global organizations including Microsoft, Iron Mountain, Rapid7, and Immersive Labs. Throughout his career Lucian has worked at the intersection of marketing, sales, product, and business strategy to help organizations grow, transform, and build stronger go-to-market capabilities.
“We are thrilled to have someone with Lucian’s background and breadth of experience join the Demand Spring team,” said Mark Emond, Founder and CEO of Demand Spring. “Lucian will be advising CMOs on how AI is reshaping marketing, sales, and commercial strategy, and guiding leadership teams to move beyond the experimentation stage to practical implementation. We know our clients will greatly benefit from the advice and guidance Lucian will bring.”
“AI changes more than marketing. It changes how marketing, sales, and product work together to drive growth,” said Lucian Lui, Senior CMO Advisor with Demand Spring. “By aligning business strategy, human judgment, and AI, CMOs can unlock new opportunities. I’m excited to join Demand Spring and help clients translate that potential into action and business impact.”
Demand Spring’s Strategic AI Advisory Services help B2B marketing leaders move from AI ambition to measurable revenue impact; partnering with CMOs to build a clear, actionable roadmap to leverage AI for revenue acceleration. From tailored AI marketing audits to a full revenue engine transformation, Demand Spring partners with organizations from strategy to pilots to implementation at scale, and equips teams with insights to help enable better decision-making, greater productivity, and measurable growth.
For more information on how Demand Spring can help your organization leverage AI to enhance revenue marketing efforts, visit demandspring.com.
About Demand Spring
For over 12 years, Demand Spring has partnered with some of the largest and fastest-growing B2B brands to elevate their marketing practices. Our approach blends leading-edge yet practical Revenue Marketing strategies with expertise in marketing technology, delivering measurable results. Now, as we enter the transformative AI era, Demand Spring is proud to help CMOs and their teams embrace innovation, drive optimization, and navigate the future of B2B marketing with confidence. At Demand Spring, we’re not just adapting to change—we’re leading the way forward.
Contact
Demand SpringContact
Nicole Baker
613-862-4316
demandspring.com
Nicole Baker
613-862-4316
demandspring.com
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