Inside the Future of Human Resources with SHRM CEO Johnny C. Taylor Jr. - Sunil Ramlall
In this exclusive interview, Dr. Sunil Ramlall, Program Director at the University of New Hampshire College of Professional Studies, sits down with Johnny C. Taylor Jr., President and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), to discuss the future of human resources, leadership, and the evolving workplace. Their conversation explores how HR has become a strategic driver of organizational success, the growing impact of artificial intelligence on talent and workforce management.
Rosemount, MN, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As organizations navigate rapid technological change, evolving workforce expectations, and increasing demands for strategic leadership, the interview explores the critical role HR professionals play in shaping organizational success. Throughout the discussion, Taylor shares his perspective on leadership, artificial intelligence, workforce readiness, organizational culture, employee engagement, and the skills that will define tomorrow's workplace.
"Johnny Taylor has been one of the most influential voices in the human resources profession," said Dr. Sunil Ramlall. "Our conversation offers practical insights for students preparing to enter the workforce, HR professionals seeking to expand their strategic impact, and leaders navigating unprecedented organizational change. It reinforces the importance of viewing human resources as a driver of innovation, organizational performance, and business success."
Taylor discusses how HR has evolved from a traditional administrative function into a strategic partner that helps organizations build resilient cultures, develop talent, and create competitive advantage. The interview also addresses the opportunities and challenges presented by artificial intelligence, emphasizing that technology should enhance—not replace—human judgment, ethical leadership, and meaningful employee experiences.
The interview reflects UNH CPS's commitment to connecting academic learning with industry practice by providing students direct access to internationally recognized business leaders. By engaging with executives who are actively shaping the future of work, students gain valuable perspectives that complement classroom learning and prepare them for leadership roles across industries.
Johnny C. Taylor Jr. serves as President and CEO of SHRM, the world's largest HR professional association representing hundreds of thousands of members and millions of workers worldwide. He is widely recognized as a leading authority on workforce trends, leadership, organizational culture, and the future of work.
The interview is available to students, alumni, HR practitioners, and business professionals interested in leadership, workforce development, and the evolving role of human resources.
About Dr. Sunil Ramlall
Dr. Sunil Ramlall is Program Director and faculty member at the University of New Hampshire College of Professional Studies. His teaching and research focus on human resource management, leadership, organizational behavior, workforce analytics, and the future of work. Dr. Ramlall has published extensively in these areas and works closely with industry leaders to bridge academic research and professional practice.
"Johnny Taylor has been one of the most influential voices in the human resources profession," said Dr. Sunil Ramlall. "Our conversation offers practical insights for students preparing to enter the workforce, HR professionals seeking to expand their strategic impact, and leaders navigating unprecedented organizational change. It reinforces the importance of viewing human resources as a driver of innovation, organizational performance, and business success."
Taylor discusses how HR has evolved from a traditional administrative function into a strategic partner that helps organizations build resilient cultures, develop talent, and create competitive advantage. The interview also addresses the opportunities and challenges presented by artificial intelligence, emphasizing that technology should enhance—not replace—human judgment, ethical leadership, and meaningful employee experiences.
The interview reflects UNH CPS's commitment to connecting academic learning with industry practice by providing students direct access to internationally recognized business leaders. By engaging with executives who are actively shaping the future of work, students gain valuable perspectives that complement classroom learning and prepare them for leadership roles across industries.
Johnny C. Taylor Jr. serves as President and CEO of SHRM, the world's largest HR professional association representing hundreds of thousands of members and millions of workers worldwide. He is widely recognized as a leading authority on workforce trends, leadership, organizational culture, and the future of work.
The interview is available to students, alumni, HR practitioners, and business professionals interested in leadership, workforce development, and the evolving role of human resources.
About Dr. Sunil Ramlall
Dr. Sunil Ramlall is Program Director and faculty member at the University of New Hampshire College of Professional Studies. His teaching and research focus on human resource management, leadership, organizational behavior, workforce analytics, and the future of work. Dr. Ramlall has published extensively in these areas and works closely with industry leaders to bridge academic research and professional practice.
Contact
Strategic HRM Consulting, LLCContact
Sunil Ramlall, Ph.D.
651-210-2761
www.sunilramlall.com
Sunil Ramlall, Ph.D.
651-210-2761
www.sunilramlall.com
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