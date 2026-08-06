Mortellaro Law Celebrates New Location at The Villages with August 14 Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Mortellaro Law, an Elder Law and Estate Planning firm is expanding its statewide presence with a new office serving The Villages. The community is invited to a ribbon-cutting on Friday, August 14, 2026, at 10:30 a.m.
Tampa, FL, August 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mortellaro Law will celebrate the opening of its newest office in The Villages with a public ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Following several months of preparation, Mortellaro Law has settled into its new office and looks forward to welcoming local residents, community partners, business leaders, and members of the media.
The new location expands the firm’s presence in Central Florida and gives residents of The Villages and surrounding communities local access to experienced legal guidance in elder law, estate planning, Medicaid long-term care planning, asset protection, and related matters.
“We are proud to become part of The Villages community,” said Michelangelo Mortellaro, founding attorney of Mortellaro Law. “This office gives us another opportunity to help Florida families protect their assets, prepare for future care needs, and establish plans for the people they love. We look forward to celebrating this milestone with the community.”
The event is open to the public. Guests are invited to meet the Mortellaro Law team and help commemorate the firm’s newest Florida location.
About Mortellaro Law
Founded by Michelangelo Mortellaro, a practicing Florida elder law attorney with more than 19 years of experience, Mortellaro Law helps families protect their assets, prepare for long-term care needs, and plan for future generations. As a VA-accredited attorney, Michelangelo also assists veterans and their families with obtaining Aid and Attendance benefits to help cover care expenses. The firm provides legal guidance in elder law, estate planning, Medicaid long-term care planning, veterans benefits, asset protection, and probate. With more than 550 five-star Google reviews, Mortellaro Law ranks among Florida’s highest and best-rated elder law firms. The firm serves families throughout Florida with offices in Tampa, St. Petersburg, Lakeland, Lakewood Ranch, Stuart, Winter Garden, Miami, and now at The Villages.
Learn More About Mortellaro Law at: www.MortellaroLaw.com
Following several months of preparation, Mortellaro Law has settled into its new office and looks forward to welcoming local residents, community partners, business leaders, and members of the media.
The new location expands the firm’s presence in Central Florida and gives residents of The Villages and surrounding communities local access to experienced legal guidance in elder law, estate planning, Medicaid long-term care planning, asset protection, and related matters.
“We are proud to become part of The Villages community,” said Michelangelo Mortellaro, founding attorney of Mortellaro Law. “This office gives us another opportunity to help Florida families protect their assets, prepare for future care needs, and establish plans for the people they love. We look forward to celebrating this milestone with the community.”
The event is open to the public. Guests are invited to meet the Mortellaro Law team and help commemorate the firm’s newest Florida location.
About Mortellaro Law
Founded by Michelangelo Mortellaro, a practicing Florida elder law attorney with more than 19 years of experience, Mortellaro Law helps families protect their assets, prepare for long-term care needs, and plan for future generations. As a VA-accredited attorney, Michelangelo also assists veterans and their families with obtaining Aid and Attendance benefits to help cover care expenses. The firm provides legal guidance in elder law, estate planning, Medicaid long-term care planning, veterans benefits, asset protection, and probate. With more than 550 five-star Google reviews, Mortellaro Law ranks among Florida’s highest and best-rated elder law firms. The firm serves families throughout Florida with offices in Tampa, St. Petersburg, Lakeland, Lakewood Ranch, Stuart, Winter Garden, Miami, and now at The Villages.
Learn More About Mortellaro Law at: www.MortellaroLaw.com
Contact
Mortellaro LawContact
Alex Diaz
(813)367-1500
https://www.mortellarolaw.com
Office Administrator Tesha Magazino
Alex Diaz
(813)367-1500
https://www.mortellarolaw.com
Office Administrator Tesha Magazino
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