Heart and Sole: STS Defence Takes on the Extra Mile Challenge for the British Heart Foundation
Gosport, United Kingdom, August 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gosport-based defence technology company STS Defence is gearing up to take part in the Extra Mile Challenge. Led by Club Peloton this year, the 500-mile cycling relay will take place in three different countries - France, Belgium, and Luxembourg from 17th September. The STS Defence team will be riding alongside colleagues from their parent and sister companies Cicor and Axis Electronics, in support of their chosen 2026 charity - the British Heart Foundation.
“It’s great to be taking part in the Extra Mile Challenge once again, especially in support of a cause that has such a positive impact in our local community, and we’re incredibly proud of our team members who’ve stepped forward to take on this challenge,” said Managing Director Ben Stancliffe.
75% of the funds raised will go directly to the British Heart Foundation with the remaining 25% benefiting the wider network of projects supported by Club Peloton.
“It’s great to be taking part in the Extra Mile Challenge once again, especially in support of a cause that has such a positive impact in our local community, and we’re incredibly proud of our team members who’ve stepped forward to take on this challenge,” said Managing Director Ben Stancliffe.
75% of the funds raised will go directly to the British Heart Foundation with the remaining 25% benefiting the wider network of projects supported by Club Peloton.
Contact
STS DefenceContact
Katy Duggan
+ 4402392 424343
www.sts-defence.com/
Katy Duggan
+ 4402392 424343
www.sts-defence.com/
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