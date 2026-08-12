Long-Term Care Insurance Consumer Research & Learning Center Launched
Los Angeles, CA, August 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Individuals researching long-term care insurance now have a new online resource designed to provide independent information, including consumer education, pricing insights, and product comparisons.
The Long-Term Care Insurance Consumer Research & Learning Center was recently launched by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) to help consumers better understand their long-term care planning options.
“Consumers who contact the Association generally fall into two categories: they either don’t know where to begin, or they have gathered information but still need help understanding their options,” explains Jesse Slome, AALTCI director emeritus. “It became clear that creating a resource addressing the most commonly asked questions would provide meaningful value.”
While traditional long-term care insurance remains an important option for many individuals and families, Slome notes that consumers increasingly want to educate themselves before speaking with an insurance professional.
“Many people want to learn more before ever contacting an insurance agent, and the internet provides the perfect opportunity to become better informed,” Slome says.
The new resource center will provide information about both traditional long-term care insurance policies and linked-benefit long-term care solutions, which combine long-term care benefits with another financial component such as life insurance or an annuity.
“We will continue adding information based on the questions consumers ask when they contact our office,” Slome adds. “Our goal is to provide objective educational resources that help people make more informed decisions.”
To access the Long-Term Care Insurance Consumer Research & Learning Center, visit: https://www.aaltci.org/Consumer-Research-Learning-Center/.
About AALTCI
The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance is a leading source of consumer information, research, and education related to long-term care planning. The Association publishes its annual Long-Term Care Insurance Price Index and provides educational resources designed to help consumers better understand available long-term care insurance options and connect with qualified independent specialists.
The Long-Term Care Insurance Consumer Research & Learning Center was recently launched by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) to help consumers better understand their long-term care planning options.
“Consumers who contact the Association generally fall into two categories: they either don’t know where to begin, or they have gathered information but still need help understanding their options,” explains Jesse Slome, AALTCI director emeritus. “It became clear that creating a resource addressing the most commonly asked questions would provide meaningful value.”
While traditional long-term care insurance remains an important option for many individuals and families, Slome notes that consumers increasingly want to educate themselves before speaking with an insurance professional.
“Many people want to learn more before ever contacting an insurance agent, and the internet provides the perfect opportunity to become better informed,” Slome says.
The new resource center will provide information about both traditional long-term care insurance policies and linked-benefit long-term care solutions, which combine long-term care benefits with another financial component such as life insurance or an annuity.
“We will continue adding information based on the questions consumers ask when they contact our office,” Slome adds. “Our goal is to provide objective educational resources that help people make more informed decisions.”
To access the Long-Term Care Insurance Consumer Research & Learning Center, visit: https://www.aaltci.org/Consumer-Research-Learning-Center/.
About AALTCI
The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance is a leading source of consumer information, research, and education related to long-term care planning. The Association publishes its annual Long-Term Care Insurance Price Index and provides educational resources designed to help consumers better understand available long-term care insurance options and connect with qualified independent specialists.
Contact
American Association for Long-Term Care InsuranceContact
Jesse Slome
818-597-3227
https://www.aaltci.org
Jesse Slome
818-597-3227
https://www.aaltci.org
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