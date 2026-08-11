Nectar Launches Nectar One™, a Single Platform for the Entire Employee Experience
The largest release in company history introduces four new products and positions Nectar One™ as the system of action that sits alongside a company's HRIS, the system of record.
Lehi, UT, August 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nectar, the employee recognition and culture company, today launched Nectar One™, the first platform built to run the entire employee experience the way an HRIS runs the record of employment: one platform, one employee record, and one layer of intelligence that acts on what it sees. The launch marks a structural change in how HR software is organized, collapsing the sprawl of disconnected employee experience tools into a single system that sits alongside the HRIS.
For decades, HR software has been excellent at the administrative side of employment. Payroll, benefits, compliance and the employee record live in the HRIS, and those platforms do that job well. The employee experience has never had an equivalent. The recognition, survey and communication features included with most HRIS platforms are lightweight additions rather than full products, so HR teams have filled the gap with separate point tools, often six or more, each layered on top of the HRIS with no shared data between them.
Nectar One™ replaces that layer. It is built for the entire employee experience and sits on top of a company's system of record, with a single intelligence layer that reads behavioral signals across recognition, communication, surveys and performance, and acts on them.
"HR is consolidating to two platforms: a system of record and a system of action," said Trevor Larson, Co-Founder and CEO of Nectar. "Your HRIS is the first. Nectar One™ is the second."
Nectar enters the launch from a position of market leadership. Nectar is the recognition partner of SHRM, the world's largest HR association, and SHRM President and CEO Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. serves as a strategic advisor to the company.
The release carries more than 50 product and feature enhancements, the largest single update in the company's history. Four new products are part of the announcement: Nectar Signals and Nectar Flows, both generally available today, plus Nectar Agents in early access this fall and Nectar Perform, now open for waitlist.
Nectar Signals identifies when top performers start to silently disengage. Who stops getting recognized, who stops opening messages, who goes quiet in surveys. Signals spots these trends early, so HR teams and managers get a chance to do something instead of finding out in the exit interview.
Nectar Flows handles the moments that get missed because someone has to remember them: onboarding, milestones, work anniversaries. Build it once on a visual canvas and it runs, triggered from inside Nectar or from the tools a company already uses.
"Employee recognition is the core of any great employee experience, and it turns out to be one of the clearest pictures a company has of how work actually happens," Larson said. "Who is getting noticed. Which teams are pulling together and which ones are quietly running out of steam. For most of this industry's history, the answer to information like that has been another dashboard. Nobody was ever saved by a dashboard. We built Nectar One to act on what it sees, not just report it back to you."
Alongside the four new products, Nectar announced major enhancements to its core recognition product and platform navigation. The rewards experience has been rebuilt and expanded to more than 250,000+ physical products, experiences and gifts, redeemable in 170+ countries and territories. Every reward is fulfilled locally by in-region vendors, with no customs fees or surprise shipping costs.
Nectar Agents, AI teammates that carry out work on behalf of HR teams, opens for early access in Fall 2026.
Nectar One™ is available today. Learn more at nectarhr.com/nectar-one.
About Nectar
Nectar is an employee recognition and employee experience platform that helps organizations celebrate wins, reach every employee, reinforce core values, and act on engagement risk before it becomes turnover. Founded in 2016 and based in Lehi, Nectar serves thousands of organizations across industries and over seventy countries. Learn more at nectarhr.com.
For decades, HR software has been excellent at the administrative side of employment. Payroll, benefits, compliance and the employee record live in the HRIS, and those platforms do that job well. The employee experience has never had an equivalent. The recognition, survey and communication features included with most HRIS platforms are lightweight additions rather than full products, so HR teams have filled the gap with separate point tools, often six or more, each layered on top of the HRIS with no shared data between them.
Nectar One™ replaces that layer. It is built for the entire employee experience and sits on top of a company's system of record, with a single intelligence layer that reads behavioral signals across recognition, communication, surveys and performance, and acts on them.
"HR is consolidating to two platforms: a system of record and a system of action," said Trevor Larson, Co-Founder and CEO of Nectar. "Your HRIS is the first. Nectar One™ is the second."
Nectar enters the launch from a position of market leadership. Nectar is the recognition partner of SHRM, the world's largest HR association, and SHRM President and CEO Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. serves as a strategic advisor to the company.
The release carries more than 50 product and feature enhancements, the largest single update in the company's history. Four new products are part of the announcement: Nectar Signals and Nectar Flows, both generally available today, plus Nectar Agents in early access this fall and Nectar Perform, now open for waitlist.
Nectar Signals identifies when top performers start to silently disengage. Who stops getting recognized, who stops opening messages, who goes quiet in surveys. Signals spots these trends early, so HR teams and managers get a chance to do something instead of finding out in the exit interview.
Nectar Flows handles the moments that get missed because someone has to remember them: onboarding, milestones, work anniversaries. Build it once on a visual canvas and it runs, triggered from inside Nectar or from the tools a company already uses.
"Employee recognition is the core of any great employee experience, and it turns out to be one of the clearest pictures a company has of how work actually happens," Larson said. "Who is getting noticed. Which teams are pulling together and which ones are quietly running out of steam. For most of this industry's history, the answer to information like that has been another dashboard. Nobody was ever saved by a dashboard. We built Nectar One to act on what it sees, not just report it back to you."
Alongside the four new products, Nectar announced major enhancements to its core recognition product and platform navigation. The rewards experience has been rebuilt and expanded to more than 250,000+ physical products, experiences and gifts, redeemable in 170+ countries and territories. Every reward is fulfilled locally by in-region vendors, with no customs fees or surprise shipping costs.
Nectar Agents, AI teammates that carry out work on behalf of HR teams, opens for early access in Fall 2026.
Nectar One™ is available today. Learn more at nectarhr.com/nectar-one.
About Nectar
Nectar is an employee recognition and employee experience platform that helps organizations celebrate wins, reach every employee, reinforce core values, and act on engagement risk before it becomes turnover. Founded in 2016 and based in Lehi, Nectar serves thousands of organizations across industries and over seventy countries. Learn more at nectarhr.com.
Contact
NectarContact
Peyton Walbeck
480-924-2045
nectarhr.com
Peyton Walbeck
480-924-2045
nectarhr.com
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