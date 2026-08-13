STS Defence Reinforces Environmental Commitment Through World Clean-up Day
STS Defence will once again be wielding their litter pickers for World Clean-up Day this September as part of a greater shared commitment to creating cleaner and healthier communities.
Gosport, United Kingdom, August 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Working alongside parent group Cicor, STS Defence will be organising a local cleanup on Friday 18th September 2026, with a team of employees heading to Walpole Park in Gosport at 11:00 to take part in a park clean to help keep the local area tidy.
Managing Director Ben Stancliffe said, "World Clean-up Day is an ideal opportunity for our team to contribute to a global movement while making a tangible difference in our local community. Environmental responsibility is an important part of how we do business, and we're proud to support initiatives that help protect the places where we live and work. I’d like to thank everyone taking part and representing STS Defence in this year's event."
World Clean-up Day brings together volunteers, organisations, and communities across the globe to tackle litter, reduce waste, and inspire positive environmental action. By taking part, STS Defence reinforces its commitment to environmental responsibility and supporting the local community.
Managing Director Ben Stancliffe said, "World Clean-up Day is an ideal opportunity for our team to contribute to a global movement while making a tangible difference in our local community. Environmental responsibility is an important part of how we do business, and we're proud to support initiatives that help protect the places where we live and work. I’d like to thank everyone taking part and representing STS Defence in this year's event."
World Clean-up Day brings together volunteers, organisations, and communities across the globe to tackle litter, reduce waste, and inspire positive environmental action. By taking part, STS Defence reinforces its commitment to environmental responsibility and supporting the local community.
Contact
STS DefenceContact
Katy Duggan
+ 4402392 424343
www.sts-defence.com/
Katy Duggan
+ 4402392 424343
www.sts-defence.com/
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