FVF Law Earns #1 Spot on TopVerdict.com’s 2025 Texas Settlement Rankings for Fall Accidents

FVF Law was ranked #1 in Texas for Fall Accident settlements in TopVerdict.com's 2025 rankings, after securing an $11.5M recovery for attorney Mark Farris's client, whose construction site fall proved fatal. Founding Partner Josh Fogelman and Farris both emphasized the human impact behind the case. Founded in 2014 by Fogelman and Aaron Von Flatern, FVF Law is an Austin personal injury/wrongful death firm also noted for donating $800K+ to Texas nonprofits since 2019.