FVF Law Earns #1 Spot on TopVerdict.com’s 2025 Texas Settlement Rankings for Fall Accidents
FVF Law was ranked #1 in Texas for Fall Accident settlements in TopVerdict.com's 2025 rankings, after securing an $11.5M recovery for attorney Mark Farris's client, whose construction site fall proved fatal. Founding Partner Josh Fogelman and Farris both emphasized the human impact behind the case. Founded in 2014 by Fogelman and Aaron Von Flatern, FVF Law is an Austin personal injury/wrongful death firm also noted for donating $800K+ to Texas nonprofits since 2019.
Austin, TX, August 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- An $11.5 million settlement in a construction fall case cements FVF Law’s place among Texas’s most effective advocates for injured workers.
Austin, Texas – August 11,2026 – FVF Law was recognized by TopVerdict.com for achieving the #1 settlement in Texas in the categories of Fall Accidents and Fall from Height in 2025, with an $11.5 million recovery for a client represented by attorney Mark Farris.
The case, filed anonymously to protect the client’s privacy, involved a serious fall accident at a construction site. An $11.5 million result in this category is a landmark outcome — one that reflects both the severity of the harm this client endured, and the skill and tenacity required to hold a construction company accountable.
TopVerdict.com is an independent legal research platform that ranks the top jury verdicts and settlements across the United States, organized by state, year, and practice area. Recognition on its “Number 1 Settlements in Texas in 2025” list places FVF Law among the most accomplished trial and litigation firms in the state.
“Being named number one in Texas for fall accident settlements by TopVerdict.com is a tremendous honor, but what it really means to us is that we are making a genuine difference for injured Texans who need someone in their corner. Construction accidents can destroy lives in an instant, and these clients deserve attorneys who will fight as hard as the evidence demands. This recognition reflects our entire team’s commitment to that standard — and it fuels us to keep raising it.” - Josh Fogelman, Founding Partner, FVF Law
“Every case I take is about more than a legal result—it’s about standing up for someone whose life has been changed through no fault of their own and helping secure the justice and financial security they deserve. In this case, our client suffered a catastrophic fall on a construction site that ultimately claimed his life and forever changed the lives of his family. We pursued every available avenue to hold the responsible parties accountable and to obtain a result that truly reflected the magnitude of their loss. I’m proud of what our team accomplished, and I’m deeply grateful for the trust our clients placed in us throughout the process.” - Mark Farris, Attorney, FVF Law
Texans injured in construction or other accidents are encouraged to contact FVF Law for a free consultation. Call (512) 982-9328 or visit www.fvflawfirm.com.
About FVF Law
FVF Law is a personal injury and wrongful death law firm in Austin, Texas. Founded by Josh Fogelman and Aaron Von Flatern in 2014, FVF’s mission is to educate injured Texans so they can better understand their legal options and make informed decisions. The firm is dedicated to outstanding advocacy. They have helped hundreds of clients put their lives back together after an injury and have a track record of multi-million-dollar results.
FVF’s commitment to the community extends far beyond the courtroom. Named Outstanding Philanthropic Corporation of the Year for 2026 by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, FVF Law has contributed more than $800,000 to Texas nonprofit organizations since 2019. For more information, visit www.fvflawfirm.com or call (512) 982-9328.
Austin, Texas – August 11,2026 – FVF Law was recognized by TopVerdict.com for achieving the #1 settlement in Texas in the categories of Fall Accidents and Fall from Height in 2025, with an $11.5 million recovery for a client represented by attorney Mark Farris.
The case, filed anonymously to protect the client’s privacy, involved a serious fall accident at a construction site. An $11.5 million result in this category is a landmark outcome — one that reflects both the severity of the harm this client endured, and the skill and tenacity required to hold a construction company accountable.
TopVerdict.com is an independent legal research platform that ranks the top jury verdicts and settlements across the United States, organized by state, year, and practice area. Recognition on its “Number 1 Settlements in Texas in 2025” list places FVF Law among the most accomplished trial and litigation firms in the state.
“Being named number one in Texas for fall accident settlements by TopVerdict.com is a tremendous honor, but what it really means to us is that we are making a genuine difference for injured Texans who need someone in their corner. Construction accidents can destroy lives in an instant, and these clients deserve attorneys who will fight as hard as the evidence demands. This recognition reflects our entire team’s commitment to that standard — and it fuels us to keep raising it.” - Josh Fogelman, Founding Partner, FVF Law
“Every case I take is about more than a legal result—it’s about standing up for someone whose life has been changed through no fault of their own and helping secure the justice and financial security they deserve. In this case, our client suffered a catastrophic fall on a construction site that ultimately claimed his life and forever changed the lives of his family. We pursued every available avenue to hold the responsible parties accountable and to obtain a result that truly reflected the magnitude of their loss. I’m proud of what our team accomplished, and I’m deeply grateful for the trust our clients placed in us throughout the process.” - Mark Farris, Attorney, FVF Law
Texans injured in construction or other accidents are encouraged to contact FVF Law for a free consultation. Call (512) 982-9328 or visit www.fvflawfirm.com.
About FVF Law
FVF Law is a personal injury and wrongful death law firm in Austin, Texas. Founded by Josh Fogelman and Aaron Von Flatern in 2014, FVF’s mission is to educate injured Texans so they can better understand their legal options and make informed decisions. The firm is dedicated to outstanding advocacy. They have helped hundreds of clients put their lives back together after an injury and have a track record of multi-million-dollar results.
FVF’s commitment to the community extends far beyond the courtroom. Named Outstanding Philanthropic Corporation of the Year for 2026 by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, FVF Law has contributed more than $800,000 to Texas nonprofit organizations since 2019. For more information, visit www.fvflawfirm.com or call (512) 982-9328.
Contact
FVF LawContact
Caitlyn Macaluso
512-417-40479
www.fvflawfirm.com
Caitlyn Macaluso
512-417-40479
www.fvflawfirm.com
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