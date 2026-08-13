Discovery Texas Interventional Psychiatry Launches New Website Detailing FDA-Cleared TMS Therapy for Depression
The Dallas-Fort Worth practice's new site helps patients explore a non-drug treatment option when medication alone hasn't been enough.
Dallas, TX, August 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Discovery Texas Interventional Psychiatry (DTIP) today announced the launch of its new website, discoverytexasinterventionalpsychiatry.com, giving Dallas-Fort Worth area patients a resource for learning about FDA-cleared transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy for major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression and for requesting a benefits verification online.
The new site explains how TMS works: it uses magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain associated with mood regulation. It has been FDA-cleared for depression since 2008, requires no medication and no sedation, and patients remain awake throughout each session. Most return to their normal daily activities immediately afterward.
The site also explains the two conditions DTIP treats. Major depressive disorder is described, drawing on definitions from the National Institute of Mental Health and MedlinePlus, as a medical condition, not a personal failing, that can affect sleep, energy, concentration, and daily functioning for at least two weeks at a time. Treatment-resistant depression is defined as depression that hasn't responded adequately to two or more antidepressant medications tried at an appropriate dose and duration, a more common experience than many people realize. Both pages point visitors toward the PHQ-9, a standardized questionnaire providers use to track symptom severity over time rather than relying on memory alone.
"Our new website makes it easier for someone to understand TMS before they ever pick up the phone: how the process works, what to expect from a course of treatment, and how their insurance benefits are verified. It's a path forward when medication alone hasn't been enough, and now people can explore it on their own time." — Michael Banis, Chief Growth Officer, Discovery MSO
The site walks patients through what a course of TMS at DTIP looks like: a consultation to confirm candidacy and verify insurance benefits, a one-time brain mapping session that personalizes the treatment, and a series of short outpatient sessions over several weeks with progress tracked throughout using standard symptom measures. Results vary from person to person, and DTIP's care team coordinates with each patient's existing providers.
The site also answers the questions people tend to have before a first appointment. Sessions use DTIP's MagVenture TMS system, typically run under an hour, and don't require anesthesia; most patients describe a light tapping sensation on the scalp that eases within the first few sessions. Many people continue their current medication throughout a course of TMS unless their provider recommends otherwise, and most return to work or their normal routine immediately afterward. According to research cited on the site from the National Institute of Mental Health and MedlinePlus, TMS carries a low risk of effects on memory or cognitive function relative to some other treatment options. DTIP is careful not to promise a specific outcome, since individual responses vary, but frames TMS as a next step worth discussing when standard treatments haven't been enough.
The website also details DTIP's insurance relationships: the practice is in-network with several major insurance providers, and its team confirms each patient's specific plan benefits, handles prior authorization directly with the insurer, and explains any out-of-pocket cost before a patient commits to anything, so patients are not navigating that process on their own.
Depression and substance use disorders frequently occur together, and the new site connects visitors to fellow Discovery MSO provider Discovery Point Retreat, which treats co-occurring mental health conditions as part of a full continuum of addiction care, so both concerns can be addressed together.
The new website is live now at discoverytexasinterventionalpsychiatry.com, where Dallas-Fort Worth area patients can request a benefits verification online or call (855) 635-4776 to speak with the DTIP team.
About Discovery Texas Interventional Psychiatry
Discovery Texas Interventional Psychiatry (DTIP) is a provider-led psychiatric practice located at 4306 Capitol Ave, Dallas, TX 75204, serving the Dallas-Fort Worth area with FDA-cleared TMS therapy for adults with major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression. DTIP is part of Discovery MSO, LLC, alongside fellow provider Discovery Point Retreat. For more information, visit discoverytexasinterventionalpsychiatry.com.
Media Contact
Michael Banis
Chief Growth Officer
Discovery MSO
(855) 635-4776
info@discoverymso.com
https://discoverytexasinterventionalpsychiatry.com
The new site explains how TMS works: it uses magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain associated with mood regulation. It has been FDA-cleared for depression since 2008, requires no medication and no sedation, and patients remain awake throughout each session. Most return to their normal daily activities immediately afterward.
The site also explains the two conditions DTIP treats. Major depressive disorder is described, drawing on definitions from the National Institute of Mental Health and MedlinePlus, as a medical condition, not a personal failing, that can affect sleep, energy, concentration, and daily functioning for at least two weeks at a time. Treatment-resistant depression is defined as depression that hasn't responded adequately to two or more antidepressant medications tried at an appropriate dose and duration, a more common experience than many people realize. Both pages point visitors toward the PHQ-9, a standardized questionnaire providers use to track symptom severity over time rather than relying on memory alone.
"Our new website makes it easier for someone to understand TMS before they ever pick up the phone: how the process works, what to expect from a course of treatment, and how their insurance benefits are verified. It's a path forward when medication alone hasn't been enough, and now people can explore it on their own time." — Michael Banis, Chief Growth Officer, Discovery MSO
The site walks patients through what a course of TMS at DTIP looks like: a consultation to confirm candidacy and verify insurance benefits, a one-time brain mapping session that personalizes the treatment, and a series of short outpatient sessions over several weeks with progress tracked throughout using standard symptom measures. Results vary from person to person, and DTIP's care team coordinates with each patient's existing providers.
The site also answers the questions people tend to have before a first appointment. Sessions use DTIP's MagVenture TMS system, typically run under an hour, and don't require anesthesia; most patients describe a light tapping sensation on the scalp that eases within the first few sessions. Many people continue their current medication throughout a course of TMS unless their provider recommends otherwise, and most return to work or their normal routine immediately afterward. According to research cited on the site from the National Institute of Mental Health and MedlinePlus, TMS carries a low risk of effects on memory or cognitive function relative to some other treatment options. DTIP is careful not to promise a specific outcome, since individual responses vary, but frames TMS as a next step worth discussing when standard treatments haven't been enough.
The website also details DTIP's insurance relationships: the practice is in-network with several major insurance providers, and its team confirms each patient's specific plan benefits, handles prior authorization directly with the insurer, and explains any out-of-pocket cost before a patient commits to anything, so patients are not navigating that process on their own.
Depression and substance use disorders frequently occur together, and the new site connects visitors to fellow Discovery MSO provider Discovery Point Retreat, which treats co-occurring mental health conditions as part of a full continuum of addiction care, so both concerns can be addressed together.
The new website is live now at discoverytexasinterventionalpsychiatry.com, where Dallas-Fort Worth area patients can request a benefits verification online or call (855) 635-4776 to speak with the DTIP team.
About Discovery Texas Interventional Psychiatry
Discovery Texas Interventional Psychiatry (DTIP) is a provider-led psychiatric practice located at 4306 Capitol Ave, Dallas, TX 75204, serving the Dallas-Fort Worth area with FDA-cleared TMS therapy for adults with major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression. DTIP is part of Discovery MSO, LLC, alongside fellow provider Discovery Point Retreat. For more information, visit discoverytexasinterventionalpsychiatry.com.
Media Contact
Michael Banis
Chief Growth Officer
Discovery MSO
(855) 635-4776
info@discoverymso.com
https://discoverytexasinterventionalpsychiatry.com
Contact
Discovery MSO, LLCContact
Michael Banis
(855) 635-4776
discoverytexasinterventionalpsychiatry.com
Michael Banis
(855) 635-4776
discoverytexasinterventionalpsychiatry.com
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