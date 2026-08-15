AAEON Release PICO-ADN2, a Robust 2.5” Single-Board for Space-Constrained Rugged Deployments
Targeting transportation, automation, and outdoor kiosk deployment, the PICO-ADN2 is designed for stable operation in unpredictable environments.
Taipei, Taiwan, August 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- AAEON, an industry-leading provider of embedded solutions, has released the PICO-ADN2, the latest addition to its line of Pico-ITX boards. The board is available with a choice of the 15W Intel Core i3-N305 or 12W Intel Processor N97, the board is designed to balance performance, thermal efficiency, and energy consumption in unpredictable environments. In line with this, AAEON has positioned the PICO-ADN2 as a platform well-suited for deployment in transportation, digital signage, industrial automation, and smart kiosk applications.
Of particular note is the PICO-ADN2 offers the option of a 2-pin header for an external supercapacitor that can be sized to provide at least 48 hours of RTC runtime, which may make it an attractive option for integrators that require an alternative to conventional battery-based backup, especially in environments that encounter power interruptions.
While the PICO-ADN2’s I/O is primarily connector-based, aside from a single HDMI 1.4 port, AAEON notes that it features lockable pin headers. This is to provide greater stability when the board is installed in high-vibration environments, a design philosophy that extends to the board’s system memory, which is 16GB of soldered LPDDR5.
As noted, the primary display option for the board is an HDMI port. However, an LVDS connector, co-laid with eDP, is also available, offering 1920 x 1200 at 60 Hz and 3840 x 2160 at 60 Hz, respectively.
Where expansion is concerned, the PICO-ADN2 supports the installation of Wi-Fi add-on cards via an M.2 2230 E-Key, as well as storage modules via a full-size mSATA slot, which can also accommodate an mPCIe module, configurable through the system’s BIOS settings.
For detailed specifications and more information about the PICO-ADN2, please visit its dedicated product page on the AAEON website or contact an AAEON representative via AAEON’s dedicated contact form.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Of particular note is the PICO-ADN2 offers the option of a 2-pin header for an external supercapacitor that can be sized to provide at least 48 hours of RTC runtime, which may make it an attractive option for integrators that require an alternative to conventional battery-based backup, especially in environments that encounter power interruptions.
While the PICO-ADN2’s I/O is primarily connector-based, aside from a single HDMI 1.4 port, AAEON notes that it features lockable pin headers. This is to provide greater stability when the board is installed in high-vibration environments, a design philosophy that extends to the board’s system memory, which is 16GB of soldered LPDDR5.
As noted, the primary display option for the board is an HDMI port. However, an LVDS connector, co-laid with eDP, is also available, offering 1920 x 1200 at 60 Hz and 3840 x 2160 at 60 Hz, respectively.
Where expansion is concerned, the PICO-ADN2 supports the installation of Wi-Fi add-on cards via an M.2 2230 E-Key, as well as storage modules via a full-size mSATA slot, which can also accommodate an mPCIe module, configurable through the system’s BIOS settings.
For detailed specifications and more information about the PICO-ADN2, please visit its dedicated product page on the AAEON website or contact an AAEON representative via AAEON’s dedicated contact form.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Contact
AAEON Technology Inc.Contact
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
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