Comprehensive Sleep Medicine Associates Welcomes Huzaifa Wasanwala, MD
Comprehensive Sleep Medicine Associates (CSMA) welcomes Huzaifa Wasanwala, MD, an internal medicine physician and sleep medicine specialist, expanding its expertise and access to comprehensive sleep care across Texas.
Sugar Land, TX, August 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Comprehensive Sleep Medicine Associates (CSMA), a Texas-based practice specializing in sleep medicine, neurology and advanced sleep diagnostics, announced today that Huzaifa Wasanwala, MD, has joined its clinical team. Dr. Wasanwala began seeing patients with CSMA on August 4, 2026.
Dr. Wasanwala brings focused training in internal medicine and sleep medicine to the growing practice. He earned his medical degree from the University of Central Florida College of Medicine, completed his internal medicine residency at the University of South Florida, and pursued fellowship training in sleep medicine at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston.
His clinical interests include the evaluation and management of sleep-disordered breathing and other conditions that interfere with restorative sleep and overall health. His academic work also includes research examining how home sleep apnea testing data may help identify patients who could require advanced positive airway pressure therapies.
“Dr. Wasanwala is an integral addition to the CSMA team. His strong foundation in internal medicine, advanced training in sleep medicine and commitment to thoughtful, evidence-based care align closely with the way we serve our patients. We are pleased to welcome him to the practice and look forward to the expertise, energy and collaborative spirit he brings to CSMA.” — Jerald H. Simmons, MD, Founding Director of CSMA
At CSMA, Dr. Wasanwala will work alongside a multidisciplinary team committed to identifying the underlying causes of sleep problems and developing individualized care plans. His arrival expands the practice’s physician expertise and supports CSMA’s continued commitment to accessible, comprehensive sleep care for patients throughout Greater Houston, Central Texas and beyond.
To learn more about CSMA or to schedule an appointment, visit www.csma.clinic or call 888-503-2762.
About Comprehensive Sleep Medicine Associates
Founded in 2006 and directed by sleep medicine pioneer, Jerald H. Simmons, MD, Comprehensive Sleep Medicine Associates provides advanced, patient-centered care for sleep and neurological conditions. CSMA combines clinical evaluation, diagnostic testing, individualized treatment and patient education to care for children and adults with conditions including sleep apnea, insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, upper airway resistance syndrome, parasomnias and other sleep-related concerns. The practice also maintains a strong commitment to research, professional education and collaboration across healthcare disciplines.
CSMA has four Texas locations: Houston Medical Center, 2201 W. Holcombe Blvd., Suite 330, Houston; Sugar Land Medical Area, 15423 Creek Bend Dr., Sugar Land; The Woodlands, 3200 Research Forest Drive, Suite A-4, The Woodlands; and Austin, 8229 Shoal Creek Blvd., Suite 101, Austin. For more information, visit www.csma.clinic.
Dr. Wasanwala brings focused training in internal medicine and sleep medicine to the growing practice. He earned his medical degree from the University of Central Florida College of Medicine, completed his internal medicine residency at the University of South Florida, and pursued fellowship training in sleep medicine at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston.
His clinical interests include the evaluation and management of sleep-disordered breathing and other conditions that interfere with restorative sleep and overall health. His academic work also includes research examining how home sleep apnea testing data may help identify patients who could require advanced positive airway pressure therapies.
“Dr. Wasanwala is an integral addition to the CSMA team. His strong foundation in internal medicine, advanced training in sleep medicine and commitment to thoughtful, evidence-based care align closely with the way we serve our patients. We are pleased to welcome him to the practice and look forward to the expertise, energy and collaborative spirit he brings to CSMA.” — Jerald H. Simmons, MD, Founding Director of CSMA
At CSMA, Dr. Wasanwala will work alongside a multidisciplinary team committed to identifying the underlying causes of sleep problems and developing individualized care plans. His arrival expands the practice’s physician expertise and supports CSMA’s continued commitment to accessible, comprehensive sleep care for patients throughout Greater Houston, Central Texas and beyond.
To learn more about CSMA or to schedule an appointment, visit www.csma.clinic or call 888-503-2762.
About Comprehensive Sleep Medicine Associates
Founded in 2006 and directed by sleep medicine pioneer, Jerald H. Simmons, MD, Comprehensive Sleep Medicine Associates provides advanced, patient-centered care for sleep and neurological conditions. CSMA combines clinical evaluation, diagnostic testing, individualized treatment and patient education to care for children and adults with conditions including sleep apnea, insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, upper airway resistance syndrome, parasomnias and other sleep-related concerns. The practice also maintains a strong commitment to research, professional education and collaboration across healthcare disciplines.
CSMA has four Texas locations: Houston Medical Center, 2201 W. Holcombe Blvd., Suite 330, Houston; Sugar Land Medical Area, 15423 Creek Bend Dr., Sugar Land; The Woodlands, 3200 Research Forest Drive, Suite A-4, The Woodlands; and Austin, 8229 Shoal Creek Blvd., Suite 101, Austin. For more information, visit www.csma.clinic.
Contact
Comprehensive Medical AssociatesContact
Victoria Wright
888-503-2762
csma.clinic
Victoria Wright
888-503-2762
csma.clinic
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