Raleigh Criminal Defense Firm Sandman, Finn & Fitzhugh Celebrates More Than 70 Years of Combined Legal Experience
Backed by more than 70 years of combined criminal defense experience and over 10,000 cases handled, the firm represents clients throughout Wake County and in federal court.
Raleigh, NC, August 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sandman, Finn & Fitzhugh, Attorneys at Law, today announced that its team of Raleigh criminal lawyers brings more than 70 years of combined experience representing clients across Wake County and in federal criminal matters before the Eastern District of North Carolina. Attorneys Andrew K. Sandman, William F. Finn Jr., and Berryman J. Fitzhugh, III have handled a range of criminal defense cases that continue to inform today’s work with clients facing charges that can affect their freedom, driving privileges, employment, family life, and future.
Attorney Sandman began his criminal law career as a Wake County Assistant District Attorney in 1993 before opening the criminal defense practice that became Sandman, Finn & Fitzhugh in 1995. Attorney Finn entered private practice in 2002 after prosecuting thousands of DWI, misdemeanor, domestic violence, and serious felony cases in Wake County, including murder, arson, and armed robbery matters. Attorney Fitzhugh, admitted to the North Carolina State Bar in 1998, also served as a Wake County Assistant District Attorney before entering private practice in 2000, where he prosecuted felony, misdemeanor, DWI, and other criminal cases.
Together, the attorneys bring more than seven decades of combined criminal-law experience to a defense practice serving Wake County residents in Raleigh, Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Garner, Holly Springs, Knightdale, Morrisville, Rolesville, Wake Forest, Wendell, Zebulon, and surrounding communities. The milestone reflects the value of local criminal-court experience, as every case turns on its own facts, evidence, charges, and procedural history. Familiarity with Wake County courtrooms and local criminal procedures can provide important context when clients are choosing legal representation.
Criminal cases often begin with an arrest, traffic stop, search, or investigation. Sandman, Finn & Fitzhugh helps clients understand the allegations they face, the steps of the legal process, and their legal options.
Attorney Sandman, managing partner at Sandman, Finn and Fitzhugh, notes that, “Facing a criminal charge can affect nearly every part of a person’s life. Our experience in Wake County courts helps clients make informed decisions about what comes next.” Adding that, “This milestone is also an opportunity to recognize the value of experienced, informed defense for people in our community during uncertain times. We are proud to bring decades of criminal-law experience to individuals and families who need clear guidance as they navigate a difficult and unfamiliar process.”
Sandman, Finn & Fitzhugh represents clients in criminal matters ranging from DWI and related traffic offenses to misdemeanor, felony, and federal charges. The firm also handles federal criminal cases before the Eastern District of North Carolina, where investigative procedures, charging practices, court rules, and sentencing considerations can differ from those in North Carolina state court. Across these matters, the firm’s criminal defense and Raleigh dWI lawyers work with clients facing allegations involving impaired driving, drug offenses, assault, domestic violence, gun charges, probation violations, theft-related offenses, white collar crimes, and other criminal accusations.
About Sandman, Finn & Fitzhugh
Sandman, Finn & Fitzhugh is a Raleigh criminal defense law firm whose attorneys have defended more than 10,000 criminal cases throughout Wake County. The practice includes representing individuals charged with DWI, drug offenses, assault allegations, gun offenses, domestic violence, traffic violations, probation violations, larceny and shoplifting allegations, embezzlement, felony-level crimes, and federal crimes.
Attorney Sandman began his criminal law career as a Wake County Assistant District Attorney in 1993 before opening the criminal defense practice that became Sandman, Finn & Fitzhugh in 1995. Attorney Finn entered private practice in 2002 after prosecuting thousands of DWI, misdemeanor, domestic violence, and serious felony cases in Wake County, including murder, arson, and armed robbery matters. Attorney Fitzhugh, admitted to the North Carolina State Bar in 1998, also served as a Wake County Assistant District Attorney before entering private practice in 2000, where he prosecuted felony, misdemeanor, DWI, and other criminal cases.
Together, the attorneys bring more than seven decades of combined criminal-law experience to a defense practice serving Wake County residents in Raleigh, Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Garner, Holly Springs, Knightdale, Morrisville, Rolesville, Wake Forest, Wendell, Zebulon, and surrounding communities. The milestone reflects the value of local criminal-court experience, as every case turns on its own facts, evidence, charges, and procedural history. Familiarity with Wake County courtrooms and local criminal procedures can provide important context when clients are choosing legal representation.
Criminal cases often begin with an arrest, traffic stop, search, or investigation. Sandman, Finn & Fitzhugh helps clients understand the allegations they face, the steps of the legal process, and their legal options.
Attorney Sandman, managing partner at Sandman, Finn and Fitzhugh, notes that, “Facing a criminal charge can affect nearly every part of a person’s life. Our experience in Wake County courts helps clients make informed decisions about what comes next.” Adding that, “This milestone is also an opportunity to recognize the value of experienced, informed defense for people in our community during uncertain times. We are proud to bring decades of criminal-law experience to individuals and families who need clear guidance as they navigate a difficult and unfamiliar process.”
Sandman, Finn & Fitzhugh represents clients in criminal matters ranging from DWI and related traffic offenses to misdemeanor, felony, and federal charges. The firm also handles federal criminal cases before the Eastern District of North Carolina, where investigative procedures, charging practices, court rules, and sentencing considerations can differ from those in North Carolina state court. Across these matters, the firm’s criminal defense and Raleigh dWI lawyers work with clients facing allegations involving impaired driving, drug offenses, assault, domestic violence, gun charges, probation violations, theft-related offenses, white collar crimes, and other criminal accusations.
About Sandman, Finn & Fitzhugh
Sandman, Finn & Fitzhugh is a Raleigh criminal defense law firm whose attorneys have defended more than 10,000 criminal cases throughout Wake County. The practice includes representing individuals charged with DWI, drug offenses, assault allegations, gun offenses, domestic violence, traffic violations, probation violations, larceny and shoplifting allegations, embezzlement, felony-level crimes, and federal crimes.
Contact
Sandman, Finn & FitzhughContact
Andrew Sandman
919-845-6688
https://www.capitalcriminaldefense.com/
leslie@theedigital.com
Andrew Sandman
919-845-6688
https://www.capitalcriminaldefense.com/
leslie@theedigital.com
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