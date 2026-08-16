Houston Process Server Oleg Molchanov Releases New Texas Process Server Handbook
Oleg Molchanov, founder of Houston Process Servers, LLC, announces the release of The New Texas Process Server Handbook: 2026 Edition. The 133-page practical field guide covers service procedures, documentation, safety, ethics, difficult assignments, affidavits, client communication, pricing, and building a reliable process-serving business.
Houston, TX, August 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- New 2026 field guide provides practical instruction on service, documentation, safety, professional standards, and building a reliable process-serving business.
Oleg Molchanov, founder of Houston Process Servers, LLC, has announced the release of The New Texas Process Server Handbook: 2026 Edition, a practical field guide created for new and developing Texas process servers.
The 133-page handbook combines legal fundamentals with real-world field guidance. Its 21 chapters cover assignment review, personal and business service, identity confirmation, residential attempts, evasive defendants, secured properties, hospitals and correctional facilities, subpoenas, alternative service, affidavits, field safety, client communication, pricing, and business operations.
The handbook also includes practical forms and checklists for assignment intake, field notes, attempt reports, Rule 106 preparation, affidavit review, safety incidents, and final file closure.
“Process serving involves much more than delivering papers,” Molchanov said. “A server must understand the assignment, follow the court’s instructions, observe and document facts accurately, communicate professionally, and produce proof that can withstand review. I wrote this handbook to provide the practical guidance I wish every new process server received before accepting a first assignment.”
The handbook emphasizes accurate documentation, ethical conduct, personal safety, de-escalation, and dependable service to law firms. It is written as an educational field reference and does not replace applicable statutes, court rules, court orders, local procedures, or legal advice.
About the Author
Oleg Molchanov is the founder of Houston Process Servers, LLC and a JBCC Certified Texas Process Server serving the Houston legal community. His experience includes routine, rush, and same-day process service; difficult residential and business assignments; service in hospitals and correctional facilities; due-diligence documentation; court-ready affidavits; and locate research for law firms.
Molchanov is a member of the Texas Process Servers Association, the National Association of Professional Process Servers, and the American Association of Notaries.
About Houston Process Servers, LLC
Houston Process Servers, LLC provides professional civil process service and litigation support for law firms, attorneys, government agencies, and other authorized legal clients. The company serves Harris, Fort Bend, and Montgomery Counties and handles routine, rush, same-day, and specialized assignments.
Oleg Molchanov, founder of Houston Process Servers, LLC, has announced the release of The New Texas Process Server Handbook: 2026 Edition, a practical field guide created for new and developing Texas process servers.
The 133-page handbook combines legal fundamentals with real-world field guidance. Its 21 chapters cover assignment review, personal and business service, identity confirmation, residential attempts, evasive defendants, secured properties, hospitals and correctional facilities, subpoenas, alternative service, affidavits, field safety, client communication, pricing, and business operations.
The handbook also includes practical forms and checklists for assignment intake, field notes, attempt reports, Rule 106 preparation, affidavit review, safety incidents, and final file closure.
“Process serving involves much more than delivering papers,” Molchanov said. “A server must understand the assignment, follow the court’s instructions, observe and document facts accurately, communicate professionally, and produce proof that can withstand review. I wrote this handbook to provide the practical guidance I wish every new process server received before accepting a first assignment.”
The handbook emphasizes accurate documentation, ethical conduct, personal safety, de-escalation, and dependable service to law firms. It is written as an educational field reference and does not replace applicable statutes, court rules, court orders, local procedures, or legal advice.
About the Author
Oleg Molchanov is the founder of Houston Process Servers, LLC and a JBCC Certified Texas Process Server serving the Houston legal community. His experience includes routine, rush, and same-day process service; difficult residential and business assignments; service in hospitals and correctional facilities; due-diligence documentation; court-ready affidavits; and locate research for law firms.
Molchanov is a member of the Texas Process Servers Association, the National Association of Professional Process Servers, and the American Association of Notaries.
About Houston Process Servers, LLC
Houston Process Servers, LLC provides professional civil process service and litigation support for law firms, attorneys, government agencies, and other authorized legal clients. The company serves Harris, Fort Bend, and Montgomery Counties and handles routine, rush, same-day, and specialized assignments.
Contact
Houston Process Servers, LLCContact
Oleg Molchanov
(832) 929 0467
processserversofhouston.com
Oleg Molchanov
(832) 929 0467
processserversofhouston.com
Multimedia
New Texas Process Server Handbook 2026 Edition
The New Texas Process Server Handbook: 2026 Edition is a 133-page practical guide covering service procedures, field safety, documentation, affidavits, difficult assignments, client communication, professional ethics, pricing, and business operations.
Categories