The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on The Billion-Dollar Problem: Healthcare Fraud Enforcement and Compliance Strategies
The Knowledge Group, a leading producer of regulatory-focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: The Billion-Dollar Problem: Healthcare Fraud Enforcement and Compliance Strategies.
Jersey City, NJ, August 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- This event is scheduled for August 28, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM ET.
Event Summary:
Healthcare fraud enforcement continues to be a significant focus for federal and state regulators, creating complex legal challenges for attorneys representing healthcare providers, organizations, and executives. This program will examine key enforcement developments and legal risks arising under major healthcare fraud and abuse laws, including the False Claims Act and Anti-Kickback Statute.
In this CLE webinar, Ashwin Ram, Partner at Buchalter LLP, will provide practical guidance on defending against healthcare fraud allegations, evaluating potential enforcement exposure, and advising clients involved in government investigations and related proceedings. Drawing on his experience handling healthcare fraud investigations and high-stakes enforcement matters, Mr. Ram will discuss investigation strategies, common risk areas, and legal considerations when responding to government inquiries and fraud allegations.
Attendees will gain practical insights into applying statutory frameworks and litigation strategies when counseling healthcare clients facing fraud and abuse investigations.
Key topics include:
· Identify key healthcare fraud enforcement priorities and the statutory frameworks governing False Claims Act and Anti-Kickback Statute matters.
· Analyze common legal risks associated with healthcare fraud allegations, government investigations, and enforcement proceedings.
· Evaluate defense strategies and counseling approaches for representing healthcare clients facing fraud and abuse inquiries.
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Ashwin Ram
PartnerBuchalter LLP
Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://knowlearninghub.com/event/healthcare-compliance/
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Event Summary:
Healthcare fraud enforcement continues to be a significant focus for federal and state regulators, creating complex legal challenges for attorneys representing healthcare providers, organizations, and executives. This program will examine key enforcement developments and legal risks arising under major healthcare fraud and abuse laws, including the False Claims Act and Anti-Kickback Statute.
In this CLE webinar, Ashwin Ram, Partner at Buchalter LLP, will provide practical guidance on defending against healthcare fraud allegations, evaluating potential enforcement exposure, and advising clients involved in government investigations and related proceedings. Drawing on his experience handling healthcare fraud investigations and high-stakes enforcement matters, Mr. Ram will discuss investigation strategies, common risk areas, and legal considerations when responding to government inquiries and fraud allegations.
Attendees will gain practical insights into applying statutory frameworks and litigation strategies when counseling healthcare clients facing fraud and abuse investigations.
Key topics include:
· Identify key healthcare fraud enforcement priorities and the statutory frameworks governing False Claims Act and Anti-Kickback Statute matters.
· Analyze common legal risks associated with healthcare fraud allegations, government investigations, and enforcement proceedings.
· Evaluate defense strategies and counseling approaches for representing healthcare clients facing fraud and abuse inquiries.
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Ashwin Ram
PartnerBuchalter LLP
Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://knowlearninghub.com/event/healthcare-compliance/
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact
The Knowledge GroupContact
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
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