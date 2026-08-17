Atlanta CASA, CASA of Henry County to Co-Host Charity Golf Classic
Atlanta, GA, August 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Two Georgia-based Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) affiliates have joined forces to host the Charity Golf Classic this fall. Atlanta CASA and CASA of Henry County will welcome players to Crystal Lake Golf Club in Hampton, GA., on September 15.
The event marks the first-ever collaboration between the two affiliates, whose shared mission focuses on providing in-court advocacy for children in foster care. From both organizations, a combined 237 CASA volunteers advocated for 399 children in the most recent fiscal year, and more advocates are always needed. Approximately 11,000 children are currently in the Georgia foster care system.
Domonique Cooper, CEO of Atlanta CASA, expressed her excitement at working with CASA of Henry County and said, “This is a prime example of how two like-minded organizations can join forces to make a big impact in the lives of vulnerable populations like children in foster care. Proceeds from the event will go directly toward increasing advocacy for those children and boosting CASA volunteer numbers in both Fulton and Henry County.”
CASA of Henry County CEO Lisa Dawodu echoed Cooper’s sentiment.
"CASA of Henry County is excited to collaborate with Atlanta CASA to host this golf tournament, bringing our communities together for a shared purpose—advocating for children in foster care,” Dawodu said. “The need for dedicated advocates has never been greater, and this partnership demonstrates the power of working together to make a meaningful impact.
“Every dollar raised helps us continue providing advocacy focused on the best interests of children, ensuring they have a voice and the opportunity to achieve safety, permanence, and a nurturing environment where they can thrive,” Dawodu continued. “Together, with the support of our community, we can create brighter futures for the children who need us most."
Participants will enjoy a day of golf, networking, community engagement, contests, prizes, and recognition while supporting the CASA cause. Golfers may enter as individuals or as foursomes. To register, visit https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/golf-8.
The tournament offers both sponsorship and vendor opportunities for local businesses and other organizations. If interested, please contact Angela Owens at 404-883-4677 or angela.owens@atantacasa.org.
About Atlanta CASA
There is a need to advocate for abused and neglected children in Fulton County's court system. The court system can be very difficult for families to navigate. The average child will spend more than two years in foster care and those children will change homes an average of three times. Thus, Atlanta CASA provides the support to ensure that children and families do not get lost in the overburdened legal and social service system or languish in foster care. Our mission is to be a leading voice for abused and neglected children significantly improving their quality of life by providing personalized, timely, culturally-sensitive representation in juvenile court.
The event marks the first-ever collaboration between the two affiliates, whose shared mission focuses on providing in-court advocacy for children in foster care. From both organizations, a combined 237 CASA volunteers advocated for 399 children in the most recent fiscal year, and more advocates are always needed. Approximately 11,000 children are currently in the Georgia foster care system.
Domonique Cooper, CEO of Atlanta CASA, expressed her excitement at working with CASA of Henry County and said, “This is a prime example of how two like-minded organizations can join forces to make a big impact in the lives of vulnerable populations like children in foster care. Proceeds from the event will go directly toward increasing advocacy for those children and boosting CASA volunteer numbers in both Fulton and Henry County.”
CASA of Henry County CEO Lisa Dawodu echoed Cooper’s sentiment.
"CASA of Henry County is excited to collaborate with Atlanta CASA to host this golf tournament, bringing our communities together for a shared purpose—advocating for children in foster care,” Dawodu said. “The need for dedicated advocates has never been greater, and this partnership demonstrates the power of working together to make a meaningful impact.
“Every dollar raised helps us continue providing advocacy focused on the best interests of children, ensuring they have a voice and the opportunity to achieve safety, permanence, and a nurturing environment where they can thrive,” Dawodu continued. “Together, with the support of our community, we can create brighter futures for the children who need us most."
Participants will enjoy a day of golf, networking, community engagement, contests, prizes, and recognition while supporting the CASA cause. Golfers may enter as individuals or as foursomes. To register, visit https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/golf-8.
The tournament offers both sponsorship and vendor opportunities for local businesses and other organizations. If interested, please contact Angela Owens at 404-883-4677 or angela.owens@atantacasa.org.
About Atlanta CASA
There is a need to advocate for abused and neglected children in Fulton County's court system. The court system can be very difficult for families to navigate. The average child will spend more than two years in foster care and those children will change homes an average of three times. Thus, Atlanta CASA provides the support to ensure that children and families do not get lost in the overburdened legal and social service system or languish in foster care. Our mission is to be a leading voice for abused and neglected children significantly improving their quality of life by providing personalized, timely, culturally-sensitive representation in juvenile court.
Contact
Atlanta CASAContact
Kate Viana
770-776-9514
atlantacasa.org
Kate Viana
770-776-9514
atlantacasa.org
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