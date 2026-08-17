Vintage Flying Museum Honors Aviation Pioneer Jackie Cochran with New Nose Art on Historic Beech E18S
The Vintage Flying Museum proudly announces the unveiling of new nose art on Jackie Cochran’s Beech E18S, N13JC, newly renamed “Jackie” in tribute to one of aviation’s most accomplished and influential women.
Fort Worth, TX, August 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The dedication recognizes Cochran’s remarkable contributions to aviation history and her enduring role as a trailblazer for women in flight. Known for her record-setting achievements and leadership, Cochran helped expand what was possible for generations of women aviators who followed.
Through this tribute, the Vintage Flying Museum continues its mission to preserve historic aircraft, share the stories of the people who shaped aviation, and inspire future generations of aviators.
“She was phenomenal in what she accomplished as a role model for women,” said Museum Director Chuckie Hospers. By renaming the Beech E18S in her honor, Hospers said, “we are giving her the recognition she rightly deserves.”
The newly unveiled nose art offers visitors a meaningful opportunity to connect with Cochran’s legacy of courage, innovation, and determination. Guests are invited to visit the Vintage Flying Museum to see “Jackie” and learn more about the aircraft’s place in aviation history and Jackie’s role in paving the way for women in aviation.
About the Vintage Flying Museum:
The Vintage Flying Museum in Fort Worth, Texas, brings aviation history to life through rare aircraft, hands-on education, and active restoration. The museum features more than 30 aircraft, including historic flying aircraft from the Greatest Generation Aircraft and the Commemorative Air Force. Visitors can see volunteers preserving and restoring vintage aircraft to flying condition while exploring exhibits that connect aviation history, aerospace fundamentals, and career opportunities. Through demonstration flights and educational programs, the museum offers guests and students an engaging way to experience historic aviation up close—and, when possible, in the air.
The Vintage Flying Museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving America’s flying heritage in word, deed, and action. Supported by more than 200 members, the museum showcases rare and historic aircraft, aviation artifacts, war memorabilia from World War I, World War II, Korea, and Vietnam, and an FAA aviation education resource center.
For more information about the Vintage Flying Museum, please visit www.vintageflyingmuseum.org.
Through this tribute, the Vintage Flying Museum continues its mission to preserve historic aircraft, share the stories of the people who shaped aviation, and inspire future generations of aviators.
“She was phenomenal in what she accomplished as a role model for women,” said Museum Director Chuckie Hospers. By renaming the Beech E18S in her honor, Hospers said, “we are giving her the recognition she rightly deserves.”
The newly unveiled nose art offers visitors a meaningful opportunity to connect with Cochran’s legacy of courage, innovation, and determination. Guests are invited to visit the Vintage Flying Museum to see “Jackie” and learn more about the aircraft’s place in aviation history and Jackie’s role in paving the way for women in aviation.
About the Vintage Flying Museum:
The Vintage Flying Museum in Fort Worth, Texas, brings aviation history to life through rare aircraft, hands-on education, and active restoration. The museum features more than 30 aircraft, including historic flying aircraft from the Greatest Generation Aircraft and the Commemorative Air Force. Visitors can see volunteers preserving and restoring vintage aircraft to flying condition while exploring exhibits that connect aviation history, aerospace fundamentals, and career opportunities. Through demonstration flights and educational programs, the museum offers guests and students an engaging way to experience historic aviation up close—and, when possible, in the air.
The Vintage Flying Museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving America’s flying heritage in word, deed, and action. Supported by more than 200 members, the museum showcases rare and historic aircraft, aviation artifacts, war memorabilia from World War I, World War II, Korea, and Vietnam, and an FAA aviation education resource center.
For more information about the Vintage Flying Museum, please visit www.vintageflyingmuseum.org.
Contact
Vintage Flying MuseumContact
Leslie Garvis
817-624-1935
https://vintageflyingmuseum.org
Leslie Garvis
817-624-1935
https://vintageflyingmuseum.org
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