W. Curtis Elliott, Jr. of Culp Elliott & Carpenter PLLC to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Estate & Gift Tax Valuation Disputes Live Webinar

The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory-focused webinars, has announced today that W. Curtis Elliott, Jr., Partner at Culp Elliott & Carpenter PLLC will speak at its webinar entitled, “Estate and Gift Tax Valuation Disputes: Key Litigation Strategies and Tax Court Lessons.”