W. Curtis Elliott, Jr. of Culp Elliott & Carpenter PLLC to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Estate & Gift Tax Valuation Disputes Live Webinar
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory-focused webinars, has announced today that W. Curtis Elliott, Jr., Partner at Culp Elliott & Carpenter PLLC will speak at its webinar entitled, “Estate and Gift Tax Valuation Disputes: Key Litigation Strategies and Tax Court Lessons.”
Jersey City, NJ, August 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- This event is scheduled for August 26, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM (ET).
For further details, please visit: https://knowlearninghub.com/courses/sec-accounting-fraud-2026-cle-legal-webinar/
About W. Curtis Elliott, Jr.
Curtis Elliott has over 35 years of experience in tax, trust, and estate planning, probate administration, IRS and state tax disputes, and U.S. Tax Court trials. He has litigated high stakes tax issues involving private company estate tax valuations, federal gift taxes, conservation easement valuations, innocent spouse issues, bad debts, reasonable compensation, and civil tax penalty cases. Mr. Elliott is a Fellow and past Regent in the American College of Tax Counsel, and a Fellow of the American College of Trusts and Estates Counsel. He is a past Chair of the ABA Tax Section’s Committee on Court Practice and Procedure and a past Council Member. He speaks at tax conferences around the country. Mr. Elliott is also a Co-Author of the nationally published book, “Valuation Practice in Estate Planning and Litigation” (Clark Boardman Callahan, 1994). He is a member of the North Carolina Bar and the South Carolina Bar.
About Culp Elliott & Carpenter PLLC
Culp Elliott & Carpenter, PLLC is a Charlotte, North Carolina tax law firm founded in 1982. It provides innovative tax, and legal solutions that create value for its clients, and helps clients achieve the most important goals in their businesses and lives. The Firm represents high-net-worth individuals, successful entrepreneurs, and corporate business clients. Firm members develop effective strategies to save on taxes, representing clients in the areas of estate planning, real estate and commercial transactions, mergers, acquisitions, restructuring and recapitalizations. Firm members handle civil and criminal tax litigation, and trusts and estates litigation, at all levels of dispute, and represent clients in disputes with the Internal Revenue Service. The Firm serves clients throughout the Southeastern United States.
Event Summary
Estate and gift tax valuation disputes require attorneys to navigate complex valuation principles, IRS challenges, evidentiary requirements, and evolving judicial standards. Disputes involving closely held businesses, valuation discounts, and transfer strategies can create significant exposure for clients and require careful coordination between planning and controversy approaches.
In this CLE webinar, W. Curtis Elliott, Jr., Partner, and Christopher J. Nolan, Associate, at Culp Elliott & Carpenter P.L.L.C., discuss strategies for addressing estate and gift tax valuation disputes, including valuation planning, IRS examinations, expert evidence, and Tax Court litigation. Attorneys will gain practical guidance for developing defensible positions and advising clients throughout the dispute process.
What You Will Learn in this Webinar:
Identify valuation rules, legal standards, and Tax Court principles affecting estate and gift tax disputes.
Assess IRS challenges, valuation methodologies, and evidentiary considerations in contested transfers.
Apply planning and litigation strategies to develop defensible valuation positions.
Evaluate case law developments and dispute resolution approaches to advise clients effectively.
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
For further details, please visit: https://knowlearninghub.com/courses/sec-accounting-fraud-2026-cle-legal-webinar/
About W. Curtis Elliott, Jr.
Curtis Elliott has over 35 years of experience in tax, trust, and estate planning, probate administration, IRS and state tax disputes, and U.S. Tax Court trials. He has litigated high stakes tax issues involving private company estate tax valuations, federal gift taxes, conservation easement valuations, innocent spouse issues, bad debts, reasonable compensation, and civil tax penalty cases. Mr. Elliott is a Fellow and past Regent in the American College of Tax Counsel, and a Fellow of the American College of Trusts and Estates Counsel. He is a past Chair of the ABA Tax Section’s Committee on Court Practice and Procedure and a past Council Member. He speaks at tax conferences around the country. Mr. Elliott is also a Co-Author of the nationally published book, “Valuation Practice in Estate Planning and Litigation” (Clark Boardman Callahan, 1994). He is a member of the North Carolina Bar and the South Carolina Bar.
About Culp Elliott & Carpenter PLLC
Culp Elliott & Carpenter, PLLC is a Charlotte, North Carolina tax law firm founded in 1982. It provides innovative tax, and legal solutions that create value for its clients, and helps clients achieve the most important goals in their businesses and lives. The Firm represents high-net-worth individuals, successful entrepreneurs, and corporate business clients. Firm members develop effective strategies to save on taxes, representing clients in the areas of estate planning, real estate and commercial transactions, mergers, acquisitions, restructuring and recapitalizations. Firm members handle civil and criminal tax litigation, and trusts and estates litigation, at all levels of dispute, and represent clients in disputes with the Internal Revenue Service. The Firm serves clients throughout the Southeastern United States.
Event Summary
Estate and gift tax valuation disputes require attorneys to navigate complex valuation principles, IRS challenges, evidentiary requirements, and evolving judicial standards. Disputes involving closely held businesses, valuation discounts, and transfer strategies can create significant exposure for clients and require careful coordination between planning and controversy approaches.
In this CLE webinar, W. Curtis Elliott, Jr., Partner, and Christopher J. Nolan, Associate, at Culp Elliott & Carpenter P.L.L.C., discuss strategies for addressing estate and gift tax valuation disputes, including valuation planning, IRS examinations, expert evidence, and Tax Court litigation. Attorneys will gain practical guidance for developing defensible positions and advising clients throughout the dispute process.
What You Will Learn in this Webinar:
Identify valuation rules, legal standards, and Tax Court principles affecting estate and gift tax disputes.
Assess IRS challenges, valuation methodologies, and evidentiary considerations in contested transfers.
Apply planning and litigation strategies to develop defensible valuation positions.
Evaluate case law developments and dispute resolution approaches to advise clients effectively.
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact
The Knowledge GroupContact
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowlearninghub.com/
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowlearninghub.com/
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