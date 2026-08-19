Christopher J. Nolan of Culp Elliott & Carpenter PLLC Joins The Knowledge Group’s Estate & Gift Tax Valuation Disputes Live Webinar Panel

The Knowledge Group, a leading provider of regulatory-focused legal webinars, is pleased to announce that Christopher J. Nolan, Associate at Culp Elliott & Carpenter PLLC, will join an expert panel for the upcoming live webinar, "Estate and Gift Tax Valuation Disputes: Key Litigation Strategies and Tax Court Lessons."