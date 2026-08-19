Christopher J. Nolan of Culp Elliott & Carpenter PLLC Joins The Knowledge Group’s Estate & Gift Tax Valuation Disputes Live Webinar Panel
The Knowledge Group, a leading provider of regulatory-focused legal webinars, is pleased to announce that Christopher J. Nolan, Associate at Culp Elliott & Carpenter PLLC, will join an expert panel for the upcoming live webinar, "Estate and Gift Tax Valuation Disputes: Key Litigation Strategies and Tax Court Lessons."
Jersey City, NJ, August 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- This event is scheduled for August 26, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM (ET).
For further details, please visit: https://knowlearninghub.com/courses/sec-accounting-fraud-2026-cle-legal-webinar/
About Christopher J. Nolan
Chris Nolan has been an associate at Culp Elliott & Carpenter PLLC since 2024. His practice focuses primarily on tax controversy, tax and corporate planning, and mergers and acquisitions. Chris has worked with clients in administrative proceedings at the IRS Independent Office of Appeals, in U.S. Tax Court proceedings, and in the North Carolina Business Court, involving issues such as closely held business valuations, charitable contribution substantiation requirements, payroll tax compliance, and state sales tax reporting. He is a member of the North Carolina Bar and is admitted to practice in the U.S. Tax Court and in the District Court for the Western District of North Carolina.
About Culp Elliott & Carpenter, PLLC
Culp Elliott & Carpenter, PLLC is a Charlotte, North Carolina tax law firm founded in 1982. It provides innovative tax, and legal solutions that create value for its clients, and helps clients achieve the most important goals in their businesses and lives. The Firm represents high-net-worth individuals, successful entrepreneurs, and corporate business clients. Firm members develop effective strategies to save on taxes, representing clients in the areas of estate planning, real estate and commercial transactions, mergers, acquisitions, restructuring and recapitalizations. Firm members handle civil and criminal tax litigation, and trusts and estates litigation, at all levels of dispute, and represent clients in disputes with the Internal Revenue Service. The Firm serves clients throughout the Southeastern United States.
Event Summary
Estate and gift tax valuation disputes require attorneys to navigate complex valuation principles, IRS challenges, evidentiary requirements, and evolving judicial standards. Disputes involving closely held businesses, valuation discounts, and transfer strategies can create significant exposure for clients and require careful coordination between planning and controversy approaches.
In this CLE webinar, W. Curtis Elliott, Jr., Partner, and Christopher J. Nolan, Associate, at Culp Elliott & Carpenter P.L.L.C., discuss strategies for addressing estate and gift tax valuation disputes, including valuation planning, IRS examinations, expert evidence, and Tax Court litigation. Attorneys will gain practical guidance for developing defensible positions and advising clients throughout the dispute process.
What You Will Learn in this Webinar:
Identify valuation rules, legal standards, and Tax Court principles affecting estate and gift tax disputes.
Assess IRS challenges, valuation methodologies, and evidentiary considerations in contested transfers.
Apply planning and litigation strategies to develop defensible valuation positions.
Evaluate case law developments and dispute resolution approaches to advise clients effectively.
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
For further details, please visit: https://knowlearninghub.com/courses/sec-accounting-fraud-2026-cle-legal-webinar/
About Christopher J. Nolan
Chris Nolan has been an associate at Culp Elliott & Carpenter PLLC since 2024. His practice focuses primarily on tax controversy, tax and corporate planning, and mergers and acquisitions. Chris has worked with clients in administrative proceedings at the IRS Independent Office of Appeals, in U.S. Tax Court proceedings, and in the North Carolina Business Court, involving issues such as closely held business valuations, charitable contribution substantiation requirements, payroll tax compliance, and state sales tax reporting. He is a member of the North Carolina Bar and is admitted to practice in the U.S. Tax Court and in the District Court for the Western District of North Carolina.
About Culp Elliott & Carpenter, PLLC
Culp Elliott & Carpenter, PLLC is a Charlotte, North Carolina tax law firm founded in 1982. It provides innovative tax, and legal solutions that create value for its clients, and helps clients achieve the most important goals in their businesses and lives. The Firm represents high-net-worth individuals, successful entrepreneurs, and corporate business clients. Firm members develop effective strategies to save on taxes, representing clients in the areas of estate planning, real estate and commercial transactions, mergers, acquisitions, restructuring and recapitalizations. Firm members handle civil and criminal tax litigation, and trusts and estates litigation, at all levels of dispute, and represent clients in disputes with the Internal Revenue Service. The Firm serves clients throughout the Southeastern United States.
Event Summary
Estate and gift tax valuation disputes require attorneys to navigate complex valuation principles, IRS challenges, evidentiary requirements, and evolving judicial standards. Disputes involving closely held businesses, valuation discounts, and transfer strategies can create significant exposure for clients and require careful coordination between planning and controversy approaches.
In this CLE webinar, W. Curtis Elliott, Jr., Partner, and Christopher J. Nolan, Associate, at Culp Elliott & Carpenter P.L.L.C., discuss strategies for addressing estate and gift tax valuation disputes, including valuation planning, IRS examinations, expert evidence, and Tax Court litigation. Attorneys will gain practical guidance for developing defensible positions and advising clients throughout the dispute process.
What You Will Learn in this Webinar:
Identify valuation rules, legal standards, and Tax Court principles affecting estate and gift tax disputes.
Assess IRS challenges, valuation methodologies, and evidentiary considerations in contested transfers.
Apply planning and litigation strategies to develop defensible valuation positions.
Evaluate case law developments and dispute resolution approaches to advise clients effectively.
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact
The Knowledge GroupContact
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowlearninghub.com/
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowlearninghub.com/
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