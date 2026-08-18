NDASA Announces Board Leadership Transition
Washington, DC, August 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) today announced a transition in its Board leadership. Mark Magsam has stepped down as Chairman of the Board to focus on personal and business commitments.
NDASA thanks Magsam for his leadership, dedication, and service to the Association and its members. During his tenure, he contributed significant time and energy to advancing NDASA’s mission and supporting the continued growth of the organization.
“Mark has been a committed leader and advocate for NDASA, and we are grateful for everything he has contributed to the organization,” said Scott A. Taillie. “We wish him continued success and all the best as he focuses on the priorities ahead of him.”
Taillie, who has been serving as Vice Chairman of the NDASA Board of Directors, has assumed the responsibilities of Chairman and will lead the Association through the transition.
“NDASA is a strong organization with an important mission, an engaged membership, a dedicated staff, and an experienced Board of Directors,” Taillie said. “Our members and industry partners should have every confidence that the work of the Association will continue without interruption. We remain focused on serving our members, advancing education and professional standards, strengthening the industry, and promoting safe workplaces and communities.”
Taillie brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across the drug and alcohol testing, diagnostics, life sciences, and healthcare industries. He currently serves as Chief Commercial Officer of Fortis Life Sciences and has held senior executive leadership roles with Abbott Laboratories, including responsibility for its Clinical Toxicology business. He also serves on the Board of Directors and as a Trustee of the NDASA Foundation.
As Chairman, Taillie will focus on organizational continuity, strong governance, member engagement, industry collaboration, and ensuring NDASA continues to evolve with the changing needs of the drug and alcohol screening industry.
“This is an important time for our industry, and NDASA has an important role to play,” Taillie said. “Our focus remains squarely on our members and our mission. We have tremendous expertise and commitment across this organization, and I look forward to working with our Board, staff, members, and partners as we continue moving NDASA forward.”
About NDASA: The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association is a professional association representing the drug and alcohol testing industry. NDASA provides education, training, advocacy, professional resources, and industry leadership in support of safe and drug free workplaces and communities.
NDASA thanks Magsam for his leadership, dedication, and service to the Association and its members. During his tenure, he contributed significant time and energy to advancing NDASA’s mission and supporting the continued growth of the organization.
“Mark has been a committed leader and advocate for NDASA, and we are grateful for everything he has contributed to the organization,” said Scott A. Taillie. “We wish him continued success and all the best as he focuses on the priorities ahead of him.”
Taillie, who has been serving as Vice Chairman of the NDASA Board of Directors, has assumed the responsibilities of Chairman and will lead the Association through the transition.
“NDASA is a strong organization with an important mission, an engaged membership, a dedicated staff, and an experienced Board of Directors,” Taillie said. “Our members and industry partners should have every confidence that the work of the Association will continue without interruption. We remain focused on serving our members, advancing education and professional standards, strengthening the industry, and promoting safe workplaces and communities.”
Taillie brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across the drug and alcohol testing, diagnostics, life sciences, and healthcare industries. He currently serves as Chief Commercial Officer of Fortis Life Sciences and has held senior executive leadership roles with Abbott Laboratories, including responsibility for its Clinical Toxicology business. He also serves on the Board of Directors and as a Trustee of the NDASA Foundation.
As Chairman, Taillie will focus on organizational continuity, strong governance, member engagement, industry collaboration, and ensuring NDASA continues to evolve with the changing needs of the drug and alcohol screening industry.
“This is an important time for our industry, and NDASA has an important role to play,” Taillie said. “Our focus remains squarely on our members and our mission. We have tremendous expertise and commitment across this organization, and I look forward to working with our Board, staff, members, and partners as we continue moving NDASA forward.”
About NDASA: The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association is a professional association representing the drug and alcohol testing industry. NDASA provides education, training, advocacy, professional resources, and industry leadership in support of safe and drug free workplaces and communities.
Contact
National Drug and Alcohol Screening AssociationContact
Jo McGuire
888-316-3272
www.ndasa.com
info@ndasa.com
Jo McGuire
888-316-3272
www.ndasa.com
info@ndasa.com
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