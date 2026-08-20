Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Cabinet Max Corporation and an Individual Investor
Baltimore, MD, August 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful transaction between Baltimore, MD-based Cabinet Max Corporation, an architectural millwork provider specializing in plastic laminate casework, custom millwork, acrylics, countertops, and other hard surfaces, and an individual investor who has multiple holdings in the construction, manufacturing, and building products sectors.
Founded in 1982, Cabinet Max Corporation has served general contractors and businesses operating in the hospitality, multi-family, school, and healthcare sectors throughout the Baltimore, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., metropolitan areas for over four decades. The husband-and-wife team was seeking a full exit from the business to pursue retirement. They will remain with the company in a limited capacity to ensure a smooth transition to new ownership. The sellers are extremely proud of what they have built over the last four decades and are seeking the best counterpart to help preserve their family’s legacy.
The buyer is an experienced individual investor and entrepreneur who has made several acquisitions in the building products sector in the Washington, D.C. area. The acquisition of Cabinet Max Corporation further diversifies the buyer’s product offerings and customer base.
“It was a true pleasure working with the Cabinet Max team. We wish the owners the best as they pursue retirement, and many wins to the buyer as he continues to build upon the long-tenured, historical success of Cabinet Max as the preeminent custom millwork fabricator in the greater Maryland region. We at Benchmark International are honored to have been a partner between the company and its next phase under his stewardship.”
– James Roberts, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Founded in 1982, Cabinet Max Corporation has served general contractors and businesses operating in the hospitality, multi-family, school, and healthcare sectors throughout the Baltimore, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., metropolitan areas for over four decades. The husband-and-wife team was seeking a full exit from the business to pursue retirement. They will remain with the company in a limited capacity to ensure a smooth transition to new ownership. The sellers are extremely proud of what they have built over the last four decades and are seeking the best counterpart to help preserve their family’s legacy.
The buyer is an experienced individual investor and entrepreneur who has made several acquisitions in the building products sector in the Washington, D.C. area. The acquisition of Cabinet Max Corporation further diversifies the buyer’s product offerings and customer base.
“It was a true pleasure working with the Cabinet Max team. We wish the owners the best as they pursue retirement, and many wins to the buyer as he continues to build upon the long-tenured, historical success of Cabinet Max as the preeminent custom millwork fabricator in the greater Maryland region. We at Benchmark International are honored to have been a partner between the company and its next phase under his stewardship.”
– James Roberts, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
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