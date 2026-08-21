AAEON to Demonstrate High-Performance Computing for Next-Gen Semiconductor Manufacturing at SEMICON Taiwan
Make sure to visit AAEON at Booth #S6000 of the AI Technology Zone for demos, new products, and more.
Taipei, Taiwan, August 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- AAEON, an industry-leading provider of edge AI solutions, will present new platforms from across the AAEON portfolio alongside an AI vision wafer inspection demonstration at SEMICON Taiwan 2026.
Date: September 2 – September 4, 2026
Booth: #S6000, AI Technology Zone
Venue: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2 (TaiNEX 2), 4F, Taipei, Taiwan
The show, which brings together companies from across the semiconductor industry and features a range of forums, partner programs, and exhibitions, will explore how the industry’s key supply chain sectors intersect to form the backbone of the global collaboration ecosystem.
At booth S6000, AAEON will present a live AI vision wafer inspection solution designed in conjunction with leading industrial camera provider The Imaging Source and machine vision specialist Nevis, featuring the BOXER-8651AI-PLUS Embedded AI System, powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX with Super Mode.
Demonstrating how precision robotics can be used in semiconductor manufacturing spaces, AAEON will also host an AI vision-driven pick-and-place robotic arm solution powered by the Intel Core Ultra Processor-based UP Xtreme i14 developer board with GMSL camera technology.
In addition to live demos, Booth S6000 will host a range of new platforms from across AAEON’s portfolio, including Single Board Computers, Computer-on-Modules, Embedded AI Systems, and Industrial Fanless Box PCs.
The most anticipated platforms from this selection are likely to be the upcoming BOXER-8740AI and MAXER-5000, which are set to be AAEON’s first products to feature new NVIDIA Jetson Thor series modules. Meanwhile, products leveraging new, innovative Intel processing architectures will also be present. Notably, the UP WCL, featuring Intel Core processors (Series 3) CPUs (formerly Wildcat Lake), will be showcased ahead of its scheduled release later this month.
For more information on the full program of events, forums, and exhibitions taking place at SEMICON Taiwan 2026, please visit the event’s official website.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Date: September 2 – September 4, 2026
Booth: #S6000, AI Technology Zone
Venue: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2 (TaiNEX 2), 4F, Taipei, Taiwan
The show, which brings together companies from across the semiconductor industry and features a range of forums, partner programs, and exhibitions, will explore how the industry’s key supply chain sectors intersect to form the backbone of the global collaboration ecosystem.
At booth S6000, AAEON will present a live AI vision wafer inspection solution designed in conjunction with leading industrial camera provider The Imaging Source and machine vision specialist Nevis, featuring the BOXER-8651AI-PLUS Embedded AI System, powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX with Super Mode.
Demonstrating how precision robotics can be used in semiconductor manufacturing spaces, AAEON will also host an AI vision-driven pick-and-place robotic arm solution powered by the Intel Core Ultra Processor-based UP Xtreme i14 developer board with GMSL camera technology.
In addition to live demos, Booth S6000 will host a range of new platforms from across AAEON’s portfolio, including Single Board Computers, Computer-on-Modules, Embedded AI Systems, and Industrial Fanless Box PCs.
The most anticipated platforms from this selection are likely to be the upcoming BOXER-8740AI and MAXER-5000, which are set to be AAEON’s first products to feature new NVIDIA Jetson Thor series modules. Meanwhile, products leveraging new, innovative Intel processing architectures will also be present. Notably, the UP WCL, featuring Intel Core processors (Series 3) CPUs (formerly Wildcat Lake), will be showcased ahead of its scheduled release later this month.
For more information on the full program of events, forums, and exhibitions taking place at SEMICON Taiwan 2026, please visit the event’s official website.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Contact
AAEON Technology Inc.Contact
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
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