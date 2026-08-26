RRAR Launches Raleigh Rising to Address Wake County’s Growing Housing Challenge
The Raleigh Regional Association of REALTORS® has launched Raleigh Rising, a public education campaign addressing housing availability, affordability and growth in Wake County. Through free resources, videos, town halls and neighborhood walking tours, the campaign will help residents understand housing and zoning decisions and participate in conversations shaping their communities.
Raleigh, NC, August 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Raleigh Regional Association of REALTORS® (RRAR) has launched Raleigh Rising, a new public education and community engagement campaign designed to help Wake County residents better understand the connection between housing availability, affordability and thoughtful growth.
The campaign follows a March survey of 500 Wake County voters conducted by Statara. The results revealed a significant disconnect in how residents view the local housing market:
76% said housing affordability is a “very big” or “fairly big” problem.
62% said Wake County already has enough different housing options.
60% opposed changing zoning laws to allow for denser development.
At the same time, Wake County is projected to face a shortage of approximately 110,000 homes by 2029. Statewide, North Carolina could face a housing inventory gap of more than 764,000 units by 2029, according to a 2025 report from the NC Chamber Foundation, the North Carolina Home Builders Association and NC REALTORS®.
“These findings show why education and community engagement are so important,” said Danielle Plourd, Government Affairs Director for RRAR. “Residents recognize that housing affordability is a serious concern, but many may not understand how housing supply, zoning and development decisions affect affordability. Raleigh Rising gives people clear, accessible information so they can decide how they want to participate in shaping the future of their communities.”
Free Resources for Wake County Residents
Raleigh Rising has published a free Community Advocate Handbook to help residents better understand and participate in local housing and development decisions.
The handbook:
Explains common housing types and zoning terminology.
Outlines the rezoning and development process.
Provides email templates and phone scripts for contacting elected officials.
Includes contact information for Raleigh and Wake County leaders.
Offers practical guidance for providing feedback on proposed housing projects.
The campaign will also feature a video series introducing residents to the people directly affected by the region’s housing challenges. The first video shares the experience of a Wake County educator who left the public school system for a private-school position so she could afford to purchase a home.
“We want people to see the teachers, first responders, nurses, young professionals and families behind the housing statistics,” Plourd said. “Housing availability affects whether the people who serve our communities can afford to live in them.”
Free Community Events Planned
Raleigh Rising will host three free, in-person community events this fall.
The first event will be a town hall on Thursday, September 17, at the Chavis Park Reception Hall in Raleigh. Attendees will hear more about the Wake County voter survey, receive housing advocacy resources and participate in a discussion featuring representatives from the Wake County Housing Authority.
Neighborhood walking tours will follow in October and November. The tours will give residents an opportunity to see and discuss housing density, walkability and neighborhood design firsthand.
One tour is planned for the North Hills area, where participants will explore how housing, restaurants, retail and other community amenities can be located within walking distance of one another.
“Growth brings challenges, including traffic and construction,” Plourd said. “However, when neighborhoods are planned thoughtfully—with a range of housing choices, walkable destinations and access to everyday services—growth can create stronger and more connected communities.”
Raleigh Rising is supported by a grant from the National Association of REALTORS® and will continue through February. All campaign resources and events are free and available to the public.
About the Raleigh Regional Association of REALTORS®
The Raleigh Regional Association of REALTORS® is one of the largest local REALTOR® associations in North Carolina, representing nearly 10,000 real estate professionals throughout the Triangle region. RRAR supports its members through education, advocacy, professional development and community engagement while promoting private property rights and access to homeownership.
The campaign follows a March survey of 500 Wake County voters conducted by Statara. The results revealed a significant disconnect in how residents view the local housing market:
76% said housing affordability is a “very big” or “fairly big” problem.
62% said Wake County already has enough different housing options.
60% opposed changing zoning laws to allow for denser development.
At the same time, Wake County is projected to face a shortage of approximately 110,000 homes by 2029. Statewide, North Carolina could face a housing inventory gap of more than 764,000 units by 2029, according to a 2025 report from the NC Chamber Foundation, the North Carolina Home Builders Association and NC REALTORS®.
“These findings show why education and community engagement are so important,” said Danielle Plourd, Government Affairs Director for RRAR. “Residents recognize that housing affordability is a serious concern, but many may not understand how housing supply, zoning and development decisions affect affordability. Raleigh Rising gives people clear, accessible information so they can decide how they want to participate in shaping the future of their communities.”
Free Resources for Wake County Residents
Raleigh Rising has published a free Community Advocate Handbook to help residents better understand and participate in local housing and development decisions.
The handbook:
Explains common housing types and zoning terminology.
Outlines the rezoning and development process.
Provides email templates and phone scripts for contacting elected officials.
Includes contact information for Raleigh and Wake County leaders.
Offers practical guidance for providing feedback on proposed housing projects.
The campaign will also feature a video series introducing residents to the people directly affected by the region’s housing challenges. The first video shares the experience of a Wake County educator who left the public school system for a private-school position so she could afford to purchase a home.
“We want people to see the teachers, first responders, nurses, young professionals and families behind the housing statistics,” Plourd said. “Housing availability affects whether the people who serve our communities can afford to live in them.”
Free Community Events Planned
Raleigh Rising will host three free, in-person community events this fall.
The first event will be a town hall on Thursday, September 17, at the Chavis Park Reception Hall in Raleigh. Attendees will hear more about the Wake County voter survey, receive housing advocacy resources and participate in a discussion featuring representatives from the Wake County Housing Authority.
Neighborhood walking tours will follow in October and November. The tours will give residents an opportunity to see and discuss housing density, walkability and neighborhood design firsthand.
One tour is planned for the North Hills area, where participants will explore how housing, restaurants, retail and other community amenities can be located within walking distance of one another.
“Growth brings challenges, including traffic and construction,” Plourd said. “However, when neighborhoods are planned thoughtfully—with a range of housing choices, walkable destinations and access to everyday services—growth can create stronger and more connected communities.”
Raleigh Rising is supported by a grant from the National Association of REALTORS® and will continue through February. All campaign resources and events are free and available to the public.
About the Raleigh Regional Association of REALTORS®
The Raleigh Regional Association of REALTORS® is one of the largest local REALTOR® associations in North Carolina, representing nearly 10,000 real estate professionals throughout the Triangle region. RRAR supports its members through education, advocacy, professional development and community engagement while promoting private property rights and access to homeownership.
Contact
Raleigh Regional Association of REALTORSContact
Joanne Werstlein
919-654-5400
rrar.com
Joanne Werstlein
919-654-5400
rrar.com
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