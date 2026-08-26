Everyday Athletes Opens Expansive New 22,000-Square-Foot Gym in Louisville
Locally-owned fitness facility brings 24/7 access, personal training, youth athletic development, premium recovery services and more than 200 pieces of equipment to its new Jeffersontown-area location.
Louisville, KY, August 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Everyday Athletes has opened the doors to its newly constructed 22,000-square-foot fitness facility at 10000 Grassland Drive in Louisville, marking a major expansion for the locally owned gym and a new chapter in its commitment to improving health and fitness throughout the community.
Founded more than 14 years ago, Everyday Athletes has grown from a local personal training business into a full-service fitness destination serving beginners, experienced athletes, families and individuals working toward a healthier lifestyle.
The new facility was designed to offer the equipment and amenities of a large fitness center while preserving the personal attention and community atmosphere of a locally owned gym.
“This facility represents years of hard work and a belief that Louisville deserves a gym where everyone can receive a high-quality fitness experience,” said Brad Longazel, co-owner of Everyday Athletes. “We wanted to build more than a place filled with equipment. Our goal was to create an environment where people feel welcomed, supported and excited to improve their health.”
The gym features more than 200 pieces of strength and cardiovascular equipment, giving members access to an extensive selection of machines, free weights and specialized training areas. Members can train around their schedules with 24/7 access, while those seeking additional guidance can work with Everyday Athletes’ experienced personal training team.
The expanded facility also provides dedicated programming for youth athletes. Everyday Athletes’ youth sports performance program helps young people develop strength, speed, coordination and confidence through age-appropriate coaching in a positive environment.
Recovery is another major focus of the new location. Members have access to amenities including saunas, cold-plunge therapy, hydromassage chairs and compression recovery equipment. These services are incorporated into the Everyday Athletes experience to help members recover, manage stress and remain consistent with their fitness routines.
“Our members are everyday people with real goals, demanding schedules and different starting points,” Longazel said. “Some want to become stronger, some want to lose weight, some are training for competition and others simply want to feel better. We built this gym so each of them can find what they need in one place.”
The opening also represents a continued investment in the Louisville and Jeffersontown communities. As an independent local business, Everyday Athletes aims to contribute to the area through job creation, youth development, community partnerships and expanded access to health and fitness resources.
Although the building is new, the purpose behind Everyday Athletes remains unchanged: to provide a welcoming environment where people receive the tools, coaching and encouragement needed to become healthier versions of themselves.
Community members, local organizations and members of the media are invited to visit the new facility and learn more about its programs.
About Everyday Athletes
Everyday Athletes is a locally owned Louisville fitness facility serving people of all ages and experience levels. Its services include open-gym memberships, personal training, youth athletic performance, strength and powerlifting equipment, 24/7 access and an extensive selection of recovery amenities. Everyday Athletes is located at 10000 Grassland Drive, Louisville, KY 40299.
For more information, visit everydayafs.com.
Media Contact
Brad Longazel
Co-Owner, Everyday Athletes
10000 Grassland Drive
Louisville, KY 40299
blongazel@everydayafs.com
502-275-0543
Founded more than 14 years ago, Everyday Athletes has grown from a local personal training business into a full-service fitness destination serving beginners, experienced athletes, families and individuals working toward a healthier lifestyle.
The new facility was designed to offer the equipment and amenities of a large fitness center while preserving the personal attention and community atmosphere of a locally owned gym.
“This facility represents years of hard work and a belief that Louisville deserves a gym where everyone can receive a high-quality fitness experience,” said Brad Longazel, co-owner of Everyday Athletes. “We wanted to build more than a place filled with equipment. Our goal was to create an environment where people feel welcomed, supported and excited to improve their health.”
The gym features more than 200 pieces of strength and cardiovascular equipment, giving members access to an extensive selection of machines, free weights and specialized training areas. Members can train around their schedules with 24/7 access, while those seeking additional guidance can work with Everyday Athletes’ experienced personal training team.
The expanded facility also provides dedicated programming for youth athletes. Everyday Athletes’ youth sports performance program helps young people develop strength, speed, coordination and confidence through age-appropriate coaching in a positive environment.
Recovery is another major focus of the new location. Members have access to amenities including saunas, cold-plunge therapy, hydromassage chairs and compression recovery equipment. These services are incorporated into the Everyday Athletes experience to help members recover, manage stress and remain consistent with their fitness routines.
“Our members are everyday people with real goals, demanding schedules and different starting points,” Longazel said. “Some want to become stronger, some want to lose weight, some are training for competition and others simply want to feel better. We built this gym so each of them can find what they need in one place.”
The opening also represents a continued investment in the Louisville and Jeffersontown communities. As an independent local business, Everyday Athletes aims to contribute to the area through job creation, youth development, community partnerships and expanded access to health and fitness resources.
Although the building is new, the purpose behind Everyday Athletes remains unchanged: to provide a welcoming environment where people receive the tools, coaching and encouragement needed to become healthier versions of themselves.
Community members, local organizations and members of the media are invited to visit the new facility and learn more about its programs.
About Everyday Athletes
Everyday Athletes is a locally owned Louisville fitness facility serving people of all ages and experience levels. Its services include open-gym memberships, personal training, youth athletic performance, strength and powerlifting equipment, 24/7 access and an extensive selection of recovery amenities. Everyday Athletes is located at 10000 Grassland Drive, Louisville, KY 40299.
For more information, visit everydayafs.com.
Media Contact
Brad Longazel
Co-Owner, Everyday Athletes
10000 Grassland Drive
Louisville, KY 40299
blongazel@everydayafs.com
502-275-0543
Contact
Everyday AthletesContact
Brad Longazel
502-275-0543
www.everydayafs.com
Brad Longazel
502-275-0543
www.everydayafs.com
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